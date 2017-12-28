World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Opinion » Columnists
Author`s name Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Binomomania, a dangerous US disease

Opinion » Columnists

Heard the one about Nimrata Randhawa, whoops sorry, Nikki Haley, you know the USA's Ambassador to the United Nations, falling for a prank call admitting that Russia interfered in a non-existent country in the South China Sea called Binomo? Like, BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Or is it, ROTFLMAO?

Binomomania, a dangerous US disease. 61761.jpeg

The dotard show

By now I am sure that the State Department in Washington competes with the Whore House, whoops sorry the White House, for notoriety. In the White House you get live sex shows and stand-up comedy acts with geriatric fuddy-duddies spending more time speaking about their gold handicaps, fighting their screaming wives off their backs after being caught entertaining young ladies. In short, it's the Dotard Show!

And the State Department tries but fails to steal the show with clownery. Why we had Colin Powell holding up a vial of powder claiming that Iraq had Weapons of Mass Destruction, based on magnificent "foreign intelligence" which turned out to be Tony Blair's jokers at Number Ten Downing Street in Whitehall (no you do NOT want to know what goes on there, believe me) copying and pasting a ten-year-old doctoral thesis from the Net and "sexing it up". This came after allegedly British sources forged a document from the International Atomic Energy Agency claiming that Saddam Hussein was procuring yellowcake uranium from "Nigeria". They meant "Niger".

Then we had Condoleezza (Bwahahahahahaha) Rice practising her scowl at each and every turn, increasing her insolence by the day after doing her sterling job at protecting the USA's National Security as National Security Advisor at the time of 9/11. Hillary Clinton followed, vying with Rice to see who could be more arrogant and insolent and the feather in her cap was Libya, the country with the highest Human Development Index in Africa ably sent by the US State Department ably sent back to the dark ages and crawling with terrorists. With a US Ambassador murdered in the process.

In sheer impudence, we had the Kerry act. All he needed was the wig and the red nose. That was until Tillerson tool the helm with his inane comments about Russia's "regime". But today we have a third show on the road, at the UNO, where the USA's Ambassador is one Nimrata Randhawa. I say that doesn't sound very Anglo-Irish does it? No but she goes by the name Nikki Haley, which is a tad more, you know. Yesterday she fell for a prank by two Russian pranksters called Vovan and Lexus. The summary is more or less as follows: 

"Do you know Binomo? They have declared independence. We suppose Russians had its intervention." Nikki Haley: "Yes, of course they did. We've been watching that very closely."

ROTFLMAO!

Now, ladies and gentlemen, this would definitely be a case for Rolling On The Floor Laughing My Ass Off, or even a sonorous BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Like, how can the US Secretary to the United Nations Organization not know that Binomo doesn't exist? In any civilized country she would be summarily dismissed with the words "You're fired!" roaring from the lips of the host. Not in this show.

But it is not as simple as Vovan and Lexus pulling a prank and someone who should be much more on the ball falling for it, giving the notion that she considers Bonomo even exists and then admitting that Russia hijacked the non-existent election in a non-existent country. Some twelve years ago when I was international director of a news magazine distributed in Africa, I sent a reporter to interview an Under Secretary of State with a list of questions I had drawn up. One was the issue of Western Sahara.

The reporter came back with his interview in which the United States of America's Under Secretary of State responsible for African affairs stated, in a slow voice, obviously utterly oblivious to what or where Western Sahara was, "Oooooo Kay...our...ah......South East Asian department is handling that....ah.....so....ah.....".

No I did not publish the interview because my aim was to present African news which dignified Africa, not to embarrass the USA because some incompetent schmuck was in a position she was totally unqualified to hold.

Speaking of Binomo... I heard that a western European bank was looking for operatives for their call center in Mumbai? But then again, real authentic Indians are nothing like Apu of the Simpsons. They are intelligent and articulate, and educated. Someone tell "Nikki Haley" that The Simpsons are looking for an understudy for Apu. Oh my goodness... I don't think she would get the part.

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru 

Twitter: @TimothyBHinchey

timothy.hinchey@gmail.com

Binomomania, a dangerous US disease. 61762.jpeg

*Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey has worked as a correspondent, journalist, deputy editor, editor, chief editor, director, project manager, executive director, partner and owner of printed and online daily, weekly, monthly and yearly publications, TV stations and media groups printed, aired and distributed in Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, East Timor, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, Mozambique and São Tomé and Principe Isles; the Russian Foreign Ministry publication Dialog and the Cuban Foreign Ministry Official Publications. He has spent the last two decades in humanitarian projects, connecting communities, working to document and catalog disappearing languages, cultures, traditions, working to network with the LGBT communities helping to set up shelters for abused or frightened victims and as Media Partner with UN Women, working to foster the UN Women project to fight against gender violence and to strive for an end to sexism, racism and homophobia. A Vegan, he is also a Media Partner of Humane Society International, fighting for animal rights. He is Director and Chief Editor of the Portuguese version of Pravda.Ru.

Photo By Lilly M - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2653153

 

Topics Haley
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Binomomania, a dangerous US disease
Americas
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Columnists
2018: We have a dream
Readers' top
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Now reading
Russia develops hypersonic nuclear space bomber
News from the Kremlin
Russia develops hypersonic nuclear space bomber
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Cruel experiment to force living dog breathe underwater shocks Russian bloggers. Video
Technologies and discoveries
Cruel experiment to force living dog breathe underwater shocks Russian bloggers. Video
UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’
Americas
UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’
Ten things that foreigners can never understand about Russians
Real life stories
Ten things that foreigners can never understand about Russians
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance

India is one of three largest buyers of Russian arms in the world. The portfolio of Russia's military contracts with India is evaluated at over $35 billion

Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea
Mysteries
Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea
Anomalous phenomena
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership

In the year 2017, it became clear that America will not be able to hold on to the world leadership much longer, and Russia-China are preparing to take over

Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Politics
Aleksei Navalny cannot be registered as presidential candidate in Russia
Americas
Trump's ultimate con
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership

In the year 2017, it became clear that America will not be able to hold on to the world leadership much longer, and Russia-China are preparing to take over

Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU
Real life stories
Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Americas
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Binomomania, a dangerous US disease Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey 2018: We have a dream Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
A Story Not About A Hero
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea
Russian special services admit possible terror attacks during World Cup 2018
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Russian special services admit possible terror attacks during World Cup 2018
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Trump's ultimate con
Trump's ultimate con
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Putin says explosion at St. Petersburg supermarket was terrorist attack
Responding to sanctions: What Russia could do right now
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
US Robert Neller heralds major war with Russia and Pacific countries
2018: We have a dream
Aleksei Navalny cannot be registered as presidential candidate in Russia
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed