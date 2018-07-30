Setting Mike Pompeo straight

Yet another US Secretary of State who does not know his backside from his elbow making snide and insolent remarks about Crimea. Here comes the answer...

When addressing someone who has reached a pinnacle in her or his job or career or profession, it is polite to address the subject with a modicum of respect. However, respect is not demanded, it is earned and deserved. Let us apply the principle to the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

Looking at his recent comments on Crimea, insinuating that Russia should "give it back" after "annexing" the territory, one closes one's eyes and allows the adjectives to trickle down from the clouds...

Pompous. Also arrogant, deviant, stupid, ignorant, insolent, manipulative, sly, snide, rude, pigshit-thick, slimy, unpleasant and downright silly, a lightweight wannabe, utterly inept and incapable of fulfilling the brief, out of touch, incompetent, clinging at straws, uninformed, puerile, and an insult to diplomacy.

Justification? Well anyone is entitled to her/his opinion. The probable reason why such adjectives filtered down from the clouds above this writer's keyboard is because Pompeo's declaration on Russia and Crimea are total bullshit, balderdash, baloney.

Let us give Mike Pompeo a lesson in current affairs in language he can understand. Ah there you are Mr. Pompeo, pray sit yourself down over here, that's it, take a seat and make yourself comfortable. No, don't put your feet on the table, it's rude. Stop picking your nose, use a handkerchief. Stop fidgeting, how old are you? No, has someone lost the restroom key?... use the toilet for that please. Right now, settled?

OK so pay attention, listen carefully because I am going to say this once only. In 2014, there was a coup in Ukraine backed by interests linked to Washington, another example of your cuntry sticking its stinking nose into other people's business SHUT UP I am speaking. Google up shale gas and the Biden family Mister Pompeo or get someone at the State Department who knows how to use the Internet for professional purposes to do it for you.

In this coup, Fascist and terrorist forces came together and ousted the democratically-elected President, Viktor Yanukovich. Shots were fired indiscriminately on the crowd from the sixth floor of the Ukraine Hotel in "Maidan Square" Kiev to incriminate the police and create a "case" for rebellion. It would not be the first time the murderous filth sent from Washington left its disgusting paw-mark on slaughtered families overseas.

I don't know how you regard democracy in your country, Mister Pompeo but in civilized nations we respect the democratic will of the people and this is called the outcome of an election, although we are all well aware that in the good ol' US of A a leader can be picked by a minority, now what sort of phucked up system is that? As I said sit still for five minutes.

So in the absence of the democratically elected President, in the Republic of Crimea, Russian through and through until Krushchyov decided to hand it to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic some half century ago, the organism with the authority to impose and make the law was the legislative assembly. Check it out, Mister Pompeo. And that assembly decided to hold a referendum on status and lo and behold most citizens voted to integrate the Russian Federation. Pensions rose, salaries rose, standards of living rose, life quality rose and welcome to Mother Russia!

It is called Democracy, Mister Pompeo. DDDDDDDDDDdddddddddddddddemocracy! Try it some time. Crimea was annexed by nobody, it was and is Russia and always will be, it is not Iraq or Libya, speaking about annexations how are things going in those two places, eh? Sterling job you guys did in Benghazi and way to go with ISIS, eh whatty what what?

Now if I were in your position, here is what I would do, and you can see from what I am about to say that I would be far more competent in your job than you and your predecessors have been. And here is some sound advice for free which may one day save your job so don't sit there with a stupid expression on your snout, listen up.

First I would read and listen a lot more than I wrote and spoke. Secondly I would remember that as Secretary of State you are supposed to be your country's leading diplomat, difficult to remember with that string of screaming banshee Irish and Indian females in the UN representing the USA but diplomacy means diplomacy.

I would remember that the POTUS is elected by the people of the USA to govern the USA and not one centimeter outside its frontiers. I would remember that as Secretary of State I would represent my people who would expect that I knew and understood the issues I was talking about. I would remember not to make an idiot and an orifice of myself in public as you have done with your lies about Crimea.

I would conduct relations with an eye-to-eye approach and not a top-down, Anglo-Irish-elitist stance which Washington systematically adopts. I would conduct policy from a multi-lateralist approach favoring development and education over deployment of troops and confrontation.

I would remember that conducting eighteenth-century politics in the twenty-first century can only result in the short term because it is in a nutshell a policy of arrogance, bullying and blackmail and belligerence, chauvisism and is downright disrespectful to the family of nations which co-habit this planet.

Your country may be big and powerful but only at the expense of entire families of Native Americans slaughtered and butchered by the European filth that found its way over there, dessecrating the land, murdering its peoples and its animals like the savages they were. Today they would be shot like rabid dogs.

So if you adopted my approach you would find that Americans do not have to pretend to be Canadians when visiting the Old Continent, you would find that Americans would be welcomed with wide and genuine smiles, not stony-faced hatred and knuckle-clenched seething fury when venturing overseas, you would see that Americans would no longer have to be taught "kidnap mode" behavior when doing their jobs abroad.

If you have an iota of intelligence, Mister Pompeo, think about it. Oh and read up on Crimea. You will find quite a few articles here written by myself and other colleagues providing you with the truth, the whole truth and nothing but. So butt out of here, run along and play with Donald and Willy.

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

Twitter: @TimothyBHinchey

timothy.hinchey@gmail.com

*Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey has worked as a correspondent, journalist, deputy editor, editor, chief editor, director, project manager, executive director, partner and owner of printed and online daily, weekly, monthly and yearly publications, TV stations and media groups printed, aired and distributed in Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, East Timor, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, Mozambique and São Tomé and Principe Isles; the Russian Foreign Ministry publication Dialog and the Cuban Foreign Ministry Official Publications. He has spent the last two decades in humanitarian projects, connecting communities, working to document and catalog disappearing languages, cultures, traditions, working to network with the LGBT communities helping to set up shelters for abused or frightened victims and as Media Partner with UN Women, working to foster the UN Women project to fight against gender violence and to strive for an end to sexism, racism and homophobia. A Vegan, he is also a Media Partner of Humane Society International, fighting for animal rights. He is Director and Chief Editor of the Portuguese version of Pravda.Ru.

Photo: Por NASA - [1], Domínio público, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47611517