Pravda.ru

Opinion » Columnists

Is Turkey the next country for a "proxy and long war" of the Transnational Elite?

31.07.2017
 
Is Turkey the next country for a
Source: Mil.ru

By Ylli Përmeti

While Russia helped Ankara 'without conditions' during the coup - a massive fire exploded near the military base of NATO in the air base of Incirlik - where, together with the base of Ismir, have been stationed more than 90 nuclear tactical weapons, more than in any country! Turkish authorities doubted it was an anti-American sabotage. However, the clashes of Erdogan with the west in general and America in particular, mainly in relation to the support of the Kurds by the latter, brought the withdrawing of the German military from Incirlik and afterwards the purchase of Russian missiles (S400) by Turkey. Against this purchase the Americans pleaded Turkey in order to stay a loyal alliance (and a 'client', of course) for the air defence of NATO. The amount of the purchase is about $3bl. While the Russian weapons will be manufactured in Turkey - as part of a "technology transfer" agreement.

This military shift comes for the first time after 65 years of Turkey-NATO membership. During this phase the actual system of NATO exposed a disadvantage: it is very slow and Turkish authorities are using it as an argument against the Americans. The Americans moved quickly to lobby against the possible purchase of the Russian system (S400) and to ensure a Turkish commitment to buy 100 F35A fighter jets from US manufacturers. Finally, Turkey bought them and disregarded the Americans. While Erdogan still has a foot in NATO and another in Russia...after a short period, almost a week, and his clashes with the Germans, the latter suspended its main projects of armament with Turkey.

Parallel with this event, Turkey prepared operations with the Syrian militia in order to send them to Allepo and to retake the control of the Arab cities and villages there taken from Kurd's military units in 2015. At the same time, the Kurds of Iraq have declared the date of the referendum for independence (25 September 2017). If it takes place and the Kurdish people vote for independence - the Kurdish people of Turkey would seek the same referendum. But because Erdogan's Turkey would not accept such a demand - the guerrilla war of Kurds will continue in Turkey. Particularly if Erdogan moves forward his objective to quit NATO and integrate his country even more in Eurasia: because such an objective would be undesirable for the transnational elite (G7) in general and for NATO in particular.

So Erdogan, instead of preparing his country at all levels for this geopolitical shift, is playing into two gates and at the same time is the "market gate" for the big "gates". He's playing even in a third one -with Georgia and Azerbaijan- countries with which he wants to develop railways, gas pipe-lines and of course military cooperation by isolating Armenia - the country where Russia invests militarily and has created a unified army. In fact, all those countries are being supplied with military equipment mainly from Russia. As such, they are dependent on Russia. A forth one is the effort of Erdogan to create another source of energy (gas pipeline) with Israel and Qatar, which would flow to Europe through Azerbaijan-Turkey Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP). This project aims to rival Russia in Europe and it does not relate to American interest.

However, in those conditions, the departure of Turkey from NATO would intensify the proxy and long war between Turkey and the Kurdish people. In this war the transnational elite would participate indirectly by supporting the Kurdish people and Russia would watch the new "theatre" of war from Moscow. Kurdish people know very well that they are being used by the Americans in particular and by western countries in general. But they hope they will overcome them in the process. Parallel with this process the west would trigger the economic war with Turkey and would bring it to its knees very quickly.

If, on the other hand, Erdogan withdraws from his goal to integrate his country in the Eurasian Union and stays in the euro-Atlantic bloc, it is sure that he would be replaced very soon with any 'gülenist', and would be prosecuted by the new judges. And he knows that very well and for same reason he will persist to the actual orientation: to be integrated in Eurasia or will try to use the principle of the arm's length between Western powers and Russia. But such a goal would be impossible since the Kurds will push their own agenda. And as they push, and the reaction of Erdogan will be to go even further in the regional integration, the split between Turkey and Western would be bigger. Judging from the goal of the Transnational Elite -to keep Turkey under its dictate- the proxy and long military war -including in the process an economic war- in Turkey, becomes inevitable!

Ylli Përmeti

5488

Popular photos

Business

Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
Planet Earth: Serious problems
Planet Earth: Serious problems
USA s new sanctions against Russia split European Union
USA's new sanctions against Russia split European Union
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam
The economic system swallowed the ecological system
The economic system swallowed the ecological system

Society

Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
US Energy Secretary Rick Perry shows interest in Ukrainian manure during prank call
US Energy Secretary Rick Perry shows interest in Ukrainian manure during prank call
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers
Airplane passenger forgets bag with two million rubles inside
Airplane passenger forgets bag with two million rubles inside

Most popular

Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
In Serbia, a local resident made a video of unidentified flying objects in the sky over the city of Doni Milanovac
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
War! It's all out war, and nothing can call the pitbulls off of Trump, Putin, and Russia - other than the total defeat of those in the USA who are sending the attack dogs, the Deep State hell bent on...
Russia and Armenia create unified army Russia and Armenia create unified army

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
Is Turkey the next country for a proxy and long war of the Transnational Elite?
Is Turkey the next country for a "proxy and long war" of the Transnational Elite?
U.S. President Trump: Politics is war.
U.S. President Trump: "Politics is war."
Trump s Gender Bender Blunder
Trump's Gender Bender Blunder
Saudi Arabia: The Tragedy of the Ships of the Desert.
Saudi Arabia: The Tragedy of the "Ships of the Desert."
United States drowning in an ocean of subjectivism
United States drowning in an ocean of subjectivism

Incidents

Georgia panics as South Ossetia captures oil pipeline
Georgia panics as South Ossetia captures oil pipeline
China strengthens troops on border with North Korea
China strengthens troops on border with North Korea
Why the war in Afghanistan will last forever
Why the war in Afghanistan will last forever
Russia to take mirror measures if USA ships lethal weapons to Ukraine
Russia to take mirror measures if USA ships lethal weapons to Ukraine
Domino effect may take America to open war with Syria
Domino effect may take America to open war with Syria
Armenia declares danger of war because of Russia
Armenia declares danger of war because of Russia

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service