Pravda.ru

Opinion » Columnists

Facebook destroys 'Pravda' in act of information war

31.08.2016
 
Facebook destroys 'Pravda' in act of information war. 58746.jpeg

Until recently, the official page of Pravda.Ru on Facebook was developing actively with over 10,000 people joining us on a monthly basis. The page had the official status assigned by the social network.

Yet, all is fair in war. All the principles of freedom of speech that US-based Facebook shareholders proclaim are just a screen to gain political scores. Not that long ago, Facebook managers admitted to manipulating the selection of news reports in Democrats' favor. In Alexey Navalny's hacked email, we could see intrusive inquiries from the head of Facebook Russia offering him assistance to promote his account.

The election campaign in Russia is underway, and our readers know which position Pravda.Ru takes in this political process.

We have never had any illusions about Facebook's excessive Russian-language advertising in all contextual advertising networks, or why the social network restricts the rights of those users, whose thoughts differ from the opinions of Facebook Ukraine, let alone US shareholders.

For this particular reason, the word "hohol" (translates as "copped" - an offensive epithet of Ukrainians used by Russians, literally meaning "crest", like a bird's) that was frequently used by Russian and Ukrainian great writer Nikolai Gogol, is deemed offensive if used on Facebook. At the same time, the words "katsap" (translates as "goat-like face" - an offensive epithet of Russians used by Ukrainians; literally - "like a goat (ukr. "kak tzap"), "moskal" (a pejorative term for the Russians in the Ukrainian language), or "vatnik" (an outspoken follower of Putin, who aims to compensate his meaningless life by glorifying the motherland) are quite normal and their use on Facebook are OK. This approach shows how Facebook violates its own rules in Russia, inciting and propagandizing hatred in international relations.

In general, we were expecting such a decision, after Ukrainian President Poroshenko included chairman of Pravda.Ru Board of Directors on the restrictive list of Russian media executives.

This is a common information war: to destroy a page on the social network with more than 235,000 subscribers. Business is business.

We have created a new page of our publication on Facebook. We know that there are many ideological fighters there, who receive grants to conduct this type of warfare. Well, we will be more careful.

For the time being, we invite you to subscribe to our new page on this social network: https://www.facebook.com/pravdaonline/

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
3524

Popular photos

Society

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Tap water turns into oil in Siberian village
Tap water turns into oil in Siberian village
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough
UEFA Leagues: They re off!
UEFA Leagues: They're off!

Most popular

Facebook destroys 'Pravda' in act of information war
Facebook destroys 'Pravda' in act of information war
Until recently, the official page of Pravda.Ru on Facebook was developing actively with over 10,000 people joining us on a monthly basis. The page had the official status assigned by the social...
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
Bashar al-Assad's Syria is not isolated anymore. Russia, China and India have supported the Syrian president in many ways, and it is clear that Syria is close to the end of the war, while the powers...
Iranian military detains US destroyer Iranian military detains US destroyer

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Facebook destroys Pravda in act of information war
Facebook destroys 'Pravda' in act of information war
The constitution of the United States is dead
The constitution of the United States is dead
Turkey, Let Us Not Celebrate Yet!
Turkey, Let Us Not Celebrate Yet!
Rio Roundup - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Americans
Rio Roundup - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Americans
Clinton and the Russia Card in the US elections
Clinton and the Russia Card in the US elections
The case for Donald Trump
The case for Donald Trump

Incidents

Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?
Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?
Russia and USA ready for joint operations to destroy terrorists in Syria s Aleppo
Russia and USA ready for joint operations to destroy terrorists in Syria's Aleppo
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
North Korea warns of preemptive nuclear strike
North Korea warns of preemptive nuclear strike
Special operation in St. Petersburg: Terrorists destroyed
Special operation in St. Petersburg: Terrorists destroyed
Turkey clears prisons for rebels, amnesties thousands of inmates
Turkey clears prisons for rebels, amnesties thousands of inmates

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service