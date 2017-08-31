The Euro-Atlantic Alliance: A front, a fraud and a farce

The Euro-Atlantic dream, Washington and its chichuahuas all snuggling cozily in the same basket, nose to tail with a huge paw lurking menacingly over all of them. A Quixotesque dream, a chimera, an ideal, a barefaced lie or a smokescreen? The pieces of the puzzle are beginning to spell out a message and it is not a very appealing one.

A marketing scam



What does a company need to sell its products? A market. What does a company need to get its products to a market? A salesperson. What does a company need to do when its captive market is saturated? To expand. What does a company do to expand? It creates new markets. How does it captivate new markets when they are in foreign lands? It creates a mega-pluricontinental organism of which they are all members. How does it create this behemoth? It creates a common enemy. How does it perpetuate this creation in constantly changing political climates? It keeps reiterating the same mantras using politicians and the media while at the same time subtly removing the decision-making processes from the hands of the people. And voilà! The Euro-Atlantic Chimera.

Hey guys, you haven't been spending two per cent of your GDP on your military budget and you did not take part in the latest Operation MotherMucker. You do know you owe us thirty-eight trillion bucks don't you?

OK now just a few more questions. What is the most powerful organism linking together Washington and its chihuahuas in Europe, forming the Euro Atlantic Alliance? The answer is NATO, whose terrorist atrocities in Libya still blemish Humankind's recent memory. And how does NATO make a profit from its chihuahuas? It slaps a 2 per cent GDP military spending tab on them. Then it sells them the vast majority of the weapons they buy.

Hey guys, look we got these brand new bullets. They leave a gaping hole in the back of the target and explode the second they hit the body. Like the fragments they leave are awesome, nobody could survive that! It's like bang!bang!bang! kill! kill! kill!

Generating conflicts to sell weapons



To do this, of course, it needs to generate conflicts to make the whole exercise worthwhile and to convince the public not to raise too many eyebrows as to the need for such an ogre since it was formed in 1949 and whose collective military spending budget is one point two trillion USD per year each and every year. This is enough to eradicate poverty, worldwide, several times over, in just one year.

It generates conflicts by creating the conditions in which countries or governments are forced to act for their own survival, then it swings into action with a media campaign managed by the MainStreamMedia (MSM), basically a bunch of paid liars who will sell their souls to the Devil for a story, staffed in most cases by trainee journalists, often unpaid, who will write what they are told to write in return for a promise of a part-time contract (which is then broken). Buzz-words and expressions such as "dictator" living in a "compound" (whatever that is), "procuring" "weapons of mass destruction" or "uranium", "supporting terrorist activity", "attacking his own people", who are "suffering" and so "he must go" and "constituting an immediate or direct threat to the United States of America and its allies". So Bomb the Bastard and to Hell with the civilians, eh what? I mean, they shouldn't have been there, should they? (Phrase taken from the Israeli government after strafing a funeral procession with military equipment supplied by the USA).

These conditions can be either instigating a wannabe member of the club to create an outrage, such as Georgia's attack on Russian peacekeeping forces in 2008, or it can be through the use of terrorists on their own lists of proscribed groups, such as LIFG in Libya and several al-Qaeda-related organizations in Syria.

Surely the citizens of this Euro Atlantic monstrosity are aware of all of this? No, they are not. Most don't care anyway. It is uncomfortable to think outside the box. Others who might care are manipulated through pulling the strings of fear, so that they "feel safe" because their armed forces are "protecting them" by flying sorties thousands of miles away confronting an invisible and non-existent enemy. And quite apart from the MSM onslaught daily in their newspapers offering a tidy little snippet of nonsense to accompany their breakfasts, there is another sinister campaign going on, silencing news outlets they call "alternative" or "social" media by removing them from sites provided by servers, hacking, sending viruses, performing DOS attacks or even by direct threats or acts of violence towards their authors. If what they were doing was legitimate, they would not need to stoop to such acts, now, would they? What are they afraid of? The truth.

Insolence, arrogance and ignorance

And then besides the MSM onslaught, there is the Political Establishment, including those right at the top, making comments, more or less coordinated to coincide with meetings and summits and between times, so after the British Prime Minister has made some shitfacedly insolent comments about Russia or said that the democratically elected President of a sovereign state has to go, we have demonstrations of pigfaced arrogance and assfaced ignorance. Examples of these are last year's gem in sheer rudeness and bad manners from the President of the European Commission, Donald Tusk, saying he did not believe Russia's comments on Crimea and this week's warning to Portugal from the Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaité, that Russia had missiles that could reach Lisbon.

The latter takes the biscuit as the cherry on the cake as a prime example of utter idiocy. Russia has missiles that can strike any square centimeter on Earth from any part of the globe a thousand times over - Russia has missiles that can strike the Sun.

Needless to say, the leaders are all part of the cabal or are soon assimilated after they are elected. To get anywhere near the reigns of power these days in most countries you have to have contacts with the Lobbies and these are the entities which place you in your first job and follow your career as you climb the ladder if you behave as expected. The job description is written by the lobbies so that only the candidate they support can get the job.

As for the rest, observe the wonderful Euro-Atlantic Alliance, look at the echelons of quangoes and unelected bodies which have taken decision-making out of the hands of the people and into the pockets of the BARFFS - the $inister $ix $sisters (the Banking, Arms, eneRgy, Finance, Food, Science/PharmaceuticalS Lobbies) and the Chimera appears before our eyes, an excrescence which is basically a front, a fraud and a farce.

Photo

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Garden_of_Eden#/media/File:James_Jacques_Joseph_Tissot_-_Adam_and_Eve_Driven_From_Paradise_-_Google_Art_Project.jpg

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

Twitter: @TimothyBHinchey

timothy.hinchey@gmail.com

*Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey has worked as a correspondent, journalist, deputy editor, editor, chief editor, director, project manager, executive director, partner and owner of printed and online daily, weekly, monthly and yearly publications, TV stations and media groups printed, aired and distributed in Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, East Timor, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, Mozambique and São Tomé and Principe Isles; the Russian Foreign Ministry publication Dialog and the Cuban Foreign Ministry Official Publications. He has spent the last two decades in humanitarian projects, connecting communities, working to document and catalog disappearing languages, cultures, traditions, working to network with the LGBT communities helping to set up shelters for abused or frightened victims and as Media Partner with UN Women, working to foster the UN Women project to fight against gender violence and to strive for an end to sexism, racism and homophobia. A Vegan, he is also a Media Partner of Humane Society International, fighting for animal rights. He is Director and Chief Editor of the Portuguese version of Pravda.Ru.