World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Russia may face another Chernobyl, this time ecological

Russia » Economics print

The territory of a chemical factory in the Irkutsk region of Russia needs to be ameliorated. The factory may otherwise turn into an "ecological Chernobyl." Usoliekhimprom chemical factory is an abandoned plant, on the territory of which  a huge amount of mercury-containing residues and containers (many of them pressurized) with chemically hazardous substances are still being stored.

Russia may face another Chernobyl, this time ecological. 63694.jpeg

In addition, oil wastes has been pumped into the wells from which saline used to be extracted. The wells thus pose a serious threat to the Angara River nearby. A rupture in a well will lead to the contamination of vast territories along the riverbed.

According to Svetlana Radionova, the chairwoman of the Federal Service for Environmental Supervision, the territory of Usoliekhimprom chemical factory is a territory of an ecological catastrophe.

According to her, the agency has already appealed to the Russian government with a request to create a program for the restoration of the hazardous facility.    

Usoliekhimprom plant is located in the city of Usolye-Sibirsky, the Irkutsk region (Siberia). When in operation, the plant produced chlorine and other chemicals. In 2017, the company was declared bankrupt. The factory now stands abandoned and dilapidated.

In November 2018, the administration of Usolye-Sibirsky introduced an emergency situation in the town over the risk of a man-made disaster. The problem arose after it became known that metal containers with residues of pesticides posed a threat to the population. Moreover, some of those containers can often be illegally removed from the industrial site of the former chemical plant and taken to the town.

Mikhail Toropkin, the mayor of Usolye-Sibirsky, said that the abandoned chemical factory was being looted. "Dozens of trucks loaded with metals and other materials leave the territory of the factory on a daily basis. There are eleven pressurized railway tanks with contents of unknown origin there," the official said.

Deputies of the Legislative Assembly of the Irkutsk region announced their intention to introduce  changes to the regional budget, but only in the event the state program for the restoration of Usolyechimprom chemical enterprise is approved.

Photo: Baikal24.ru

Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Russia may face another Chernobyl, this time ecological
Columnists
The United Kingdom gets its Trump
Europe
Boris Johnson: Russophile or Russophobe?
News All >
Last materials
Russian boxer dies in USA after lethal fight
The United Kingdom gets its Trump
Boris Johnson: Russophile or Russophobe?
Sergey Lavrov on Perilous World Conditions
Tent camp fire in Russia kills four children
South Korea attacks Russian Tu-95 bomber in disputed airspace
Ukraine will collapse before it becomes part of Russia
Italy: Angels and demons
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo

We continue to watch the unbelievable bizarre, immature, and wholly irrational saga over whether or not we (the US) will be fortifying our borders with Mexico and constructing a more continuous and less permeable wall there

What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Europe
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Asia
South Korea attacks Russian Tu-95 bomber in disputed airspace
Politics
Ukraine will collapse before it becomes part of Russia
Columnists
The United Kingdom gets its Trump

The UK has just made another fatal mistake, has just put another nail in its coffin and has just signed its death warrant. Boris Johnson is another Trump

The United Kingdom gets its Trump
South Korea attacks Russian Tu-95 bomber in disputed airspace
Asia
South Korea attacks Russian Tu-95 bomber in disputed airspace
Europe
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Politics
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
Columnists
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo

We continue to watch the unbelievable bizarre, immature, and wholly irrational saga over whether or not we (the US) will be fortifying our borders with Mexico and constructing a more continuous and less permeable wall there

What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Italy: Angels and demons
Columnists
Italy: Angels and demons
Showbiz
Metallica's Robert Trujillo sings iconic Russian rock anthem in Moscow
Politics
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
Dmitry Sudakov Russia may face another Chernobyl, this time ecological Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The United Kingdom gets its Trump Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission Sergey Lavrov on Perilous World Conditions Contributor submission
Comments
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Boris Johnson: Russophile or Russophobe?
Ukraine will collapse before it becomes part of Russia
South Korea attacks Russian Tu-95 bomber in disputed airspace
South Korea attacks Russian Tu-95 bomber in disputed airspace
South Korea attacks Russian Tu-95 bomber in disputed airspace
Sergey Lavrov on Perilous World Conditions
Russian boxer dies in USA after lethal fight
Russian boxer dies in USA after lethal fight
The United Kingdom gets its Trump
South Korea attacks Russian Tu-95 bomber in disputed airspace
Boris Johnson: Russophile or Russophobe?
South Korea attacks Russian Tu-95 bomber in disputed airspace
The United Kingdom gets its Trump
The United Kingdom gets its Trump
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
The United Kingdom gets its Trump
Outspoken journalist buries Georgia's relations with Russia
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.