Pravda.ru

Russia » Economics

Russian ‘Black Hole’ raises global demand on warships and submarines

05.09.2017
 
Russian ‘Black Hole’ raises global demand on warships and submarines. 61205.jpeg

The demand on Russian submarines and surface warships has been growing globally as a result of Russia's participation in the conflict in Syria, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin said.

"As for the Navy, vessels of smaller displacement - from 150 to 400 tons - enjoy greatest demand because they have demonstrated their abilities during operations in Syria," Rogozin told Russia 24 TV channel.

The Vice Prime Minister stressed that Russian ships have increased their export potential greatly.

"Our diesel-electric Project 636 submarines, which the West refers to as the "Black Hole," fired Caliber missiles, and small missile ships fired those missiles as well. This effective work is, of course, an important factor of pressure on the market," said Dmitry Rogozin.

According to him, Russia has increased the portfolio of orders for this type of warships and submarines. According to the official, Russian designers know how to equip smaller displacement ships with most powerful arms.

"Our corvette is equal to frigate in terms of armament. Our small missile ship is equal to Western corvettes and so on," concluded Dmitry Rogozin.

Project 945 Barracuda submarines (NATO reporting name Sierra-I) is a series of Soviet multi-purpose nuclear submarines built in 1979-1986. Barracudas laid the foundation for a third generation of multi-purpose nuclear submarines in the Soviet Union. Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard built only two of such submarines - B-239 Karp and B-276 Krab, later renamed as Kostroma.

In pictures:

Noteworthy, many experts believe that the US Navy is one of the most useless and least efficient navies among the navies of other developed countries in terms of financial costs and combat effectiveness. US military officials have a rare talent for allowing miscalculations that are inexplicable from the point of view of common logic. During WWII, for example, the Americans failed to notice flares, nor did they hear salvos that Japanese 203-mm guns made from a distance of 20 miles. The mistake caused the so-called disaster near Savo Island, better known in history as "2nd Pearl Harbor." The Japanese simply went round the island counter-clockwise, destroying sleeping cruisers of the US Navy one after another.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russia gets down to construction of a new nuclear submarine
3391

Popular photos

Business

US poultry producers want to inundate Russia with Bush s legs again
US poultry producers want to inundate Russia with Bush's legs again
Russian banking sector undergoes major transformation
Russian banking sector undergoes major transformation
Foreigners increase their investment in Russian companies
Foreigners increase their investment in Russian companies
Russia to take crypto currencies under control
Russia to take crypto currencies under control
Tatarstan President s wife becomes richest wife of all Russian officials
Tatarstan President's wife becomes richest wife of all Russian officials
USA continues disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT
USA continues disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT

Society

Human behavior: Obscene in the past, decent today
Human behavior: Obscene in the past, decent today
Tourists film aircraft coming in for landing amid three tornadoes above Black Sea
Tourists film aircraft coming in for landing amid three tornadoes above Black Sea
America s Judases
America's Judases
Three out of three for Mourinho
Three out of three for Mourinho
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions
Germany’s response to US Navy SEALs: Special forces of underwater commandos
Germany’s response to US Navy SEALs: Special forces of underwater commandos

Most popular

Ufologists find buildings on Mars
Ufologists find buildings on Mars
The video and photo materials taken by Curiosity Martian rover show rocky structures reminiscent of a city
Germany to get rid of US warheads on its territory
Germany to get rid of US warheads on its territory
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel supported the initiative of the leader of the Social Democratic Party, Martin Schultz, about the export of US nuclear warheads from the territory of Germany
Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

North Korea: Standing proud for Korea!
North Korea: Standing proud for Korea!
Putin, BRICS and an emerging New World Order, ex aequo
Putin, BRICS and an emerging New World Order, ex aequo
Demolish, not deconstruct Globalists Mammon Temple
Demolish, not deconstruct Globalists' Mammon Temple
The Euro-Atlantic Alliance: A front, a fraud and a farce
The Euro-Atlantic Alliance: A front, a fraud and a farce
Are multiculturalism and sustainable development attainable?
Are multiculturalism and sustainable development attainable?
North Korea and the impending global catastrophe
North Korea and the impending global catastrophe

Incidents

Cars ram into pedestrians in Moscow and St. Petersburg
Cars ram into pedestrians in Moscow and St. Petersburg
Minivan loaded with petrol and gas cylinders rams into cinema in Yekaterinburg. Video
Minivan loaded with petrol and gas cylinders rams into cinema in Yekaterinburg. Video
USA continues feeding international terror
USA continues feeding international terror
South Korea military start using ballistic missiles in drills to intimidate North
South Korea military start using ballistic missiles in drills to intimidate North
Bus with workers crashes into sea in southern Russia, killing 18
Bus with workers crashes into sea in southern Russia, killing 18
ISIL threatens Spain with more terrorist attacks
ISIL threatens Spain with more terrorist attacks

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service