Pravda.ru

Russia » Economics

Russian defence industry ready to build 100-ton monster ICBM and ghost trains

06.07.2017
 
Russian defence industry ready to build 100-ton monster ICBM and ghost trains. 60789.jpeg

The Russian industry is ready to build a 100-ton ballistic missile, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said. According to him, the same can be said about the Barguzin railway-based missile system. The projects are "on the level of absolute readiness of the industry for their implementation, should the relevant decision be made to include the projects in the state armament program," Rogozin said when answering a question about the stage of readiness of the Bargain railway-based missile system and the 100-ton heavy ballistic missile.

During the times of the Soviet Union, Strategic Missile Forces had three divisions of "Molodets" rail-based missile systems (NATO reporting name SS-24 "Scalpel"). The complexes were deployed in the Kostroma region, Perm and Krasnoyarsk regions. There were 12 "nuclear trains" in total, each of them carrying three missiles.

The complexes were passed into service a few years before the collapse of the USSR, in 1987. In the West, the new Soviet complexes were dubbed "ghost trains."

The railway-based complexes were decommissioned in 2003-2005 without extending the resource of their service. Those complexes were designed by "Yuzhnoye" design bureau in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine. The current development is exclusively Russian.

Missile tests for the Barguzin systems took place in November of last year. Noteworthy, it became known this week that the Ministry of Defense decided to delay the tests of RS-28 Sarmat ballistic missile. The Sarmat missile is to replace RS-18 Voevoda missile complex (NATO reporting name - SS-18 "Satan"). Originally, it was planned that the liquid-fuel rocket RS-28 Sarmat will be passed into service in 2019-2020. The missile is said to be a carrier of hypersonic blocks, which will be capable of breaking through any existing missile defences.

Dmitry Rogozin also talked about the prospects of the Russian Navy. According to the vice-premier, Russia currently puts emphasis on "muscular" vessels, as he said. "They are the ships that can carry a variety of arms. In a nutshell, a Russian corvette of smaller displacement should be equal to a cruiser of naval forces of the West," Rogozin said. In addition, he noted, the Russian navy is provided with all necessary nomenclature of nuclear power plants.

Last week, deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Victor Bursuk, announced plans for the construction of another aircraft carrier. Presently, Russia has only one such vessel - the Admiral Kuznetsov. However, even though the Russian Defence Ministry shows interest in the creation of another aircraft carrier, these plans are very far from their practical implementation.

Anton Kulikov
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russian Satan. The R-36. Voevoda
3795

Popular photos

Business

The US dollar will decline like the British pound
The US dollar will decline like the British pound
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia s pioneer in growing berries
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia's pioneer in growing berries
Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again
Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again
Russia s new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Russia's new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Russia blocks BlackBerry

Society

Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Crimea: One way road
Crimea: One way road
The NFL is racist
The NFL is racist
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0

Most popular

Will Russian army base return to Cuba?
Will Russian army base return to Cuba?
The Trump administration is experiencing a crisis in relations with Cuba. Not that long ago, the 45th US President announced his intention to cancel Barack Obama's decision to normalize relations with...
Putin tests exclusive Cortege limousine for his inauguration in 2018
Putin tests exclusive Cortege limousine for his inauguration in 2018
Vladimir Putin has tested a limousine for the inauguration ceremony in 2018. The vehicle for top officials of the state was designed within the framework of the Russian project "Cortege."
Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

The dangerous world of Western clichés
The dangerous world of Western clichés
Hating Uncle Putin: The New American Agenda
Hating Uncle Putin: The New American Agenda
G20: A golden opportunity for the future
G20: A golden opportunity for the future
G20: Letter from an American to Russia and Russians
G20: Letter from an American to Russia and Russians
Send me to the breach, I will not stay silent
Send me to the breach, I will not stay silent
The US is Crying Mami Mami
The US is Crying Mami Mami

Incidents

USA works on major attack on Syria. Russia readies to respond
USA works on major attack on Syria. Russia readies to respond
Iran and Israel to clash in Syria over Golan Heights?
Iran and Israel to clash in Syria over Golan Heights?
One of ISIL leaders killed in Syria
One of ISIL leaders killed in Syria
Ukraine conducted special operation to destroy Flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines
Ukraine conducted special operation to destroy Flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines
ISIL fighters given anonymous passports to paradise
ISIL fighters given anonymous passports to paradise
Yemen: Cholera surpasses 100,000 cases
Yemen: Cholera surpasses 100,000 cases

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service