World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia » Economics
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions

Russia » Economics

Russia is prepared for another package of US sanctions and may respond to it with a military and strategic blow.

Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions. 62703.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru

The new bill about new sanctions against Russia includes measures against the Kremlin elite and bans transactions with a new Russian sovereign debt. The Russian side will respond to the US with mirrored military and strategic measures, Anatoly Aksakov, the chairman of the Committee for Financial Market at the State Duma said.

Russia may revise some of Moscow's international obligations. Aksakov stressed that it goes about  new acquisitions of Russia's sovereign debt, which does not need to be increased as the budget operates with a surplus.

Russia's budget is based on the price of oil at $40 per barrel. Taking into account the fact that today the price of oil is above $70, the Russian National Welfare Fund, which accumulates reserves, has been growing lately. Thus, the impact of US sanctions in this regard will be minimal.

Russia is prepared for the new sanctions, which, as Aksakov believes, are not going to affect the Russian economy. However, foreign investors have been turning their backs on Russian securities lately because of the intention of the US administration to impose new sanctions on Russia.

The Kremlin noted that US senators are going too far. As long as Russia's unsubstantiated and far-fetched interference in US elections gives US officials the right to cause economic damage to the Russian economy and to the well-being of the Russian population, Russia has every reason to develop its own measures, including military and strategic ones, that would lead to irreparable losses for the US economy and population.

Russia may revise some of its international obligations against the background of its highly strained relations with the West. In the past, Russia had assumed certain obligations under certain international legal conditions. As long as the conditions are changing, the obligations will change too.

The US abjures its international responsibilities on a regular basis as well, including in the sphere of control over the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons (Iran nuclear deal), and in terms of tariff and non-tariff protectionism in trade.

According to the Nezavisimaya Gazeta newspaper, the document entitled "Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act (DASKAA), is intended to exert economic, political and diplomatic pressure on Russia in response to Russia's ongoing interference in the American electoral process. The authors of the document pay special attention to Russia's "pernicious influence in Syria" and "aggression in the Crimea".

The authors of the document are Democrat Ben Cardin, Republican Lindsey Graham, Democrat Robert Menendez, Republican Cory Gardner, Republican John McCain, Democrat Jeanne Shaheen. The measures to be taken against Russia include "sanctions against political figures, oligarchs, family members and others who directly or indirectly contribute to illegal and corrupt activities on behalf of Vladimir Putin."

DASKAA also contains a paragraph on restrictive measures against transactions involving investment in energy projects that have the support of state or parastatal organizations of Russia, as well as sectoral sanctions against any person in Russia that could be involved in "malicious cyberactivity."

The bill has received a lot of media attention lately because of its requirement to prohibit transactions with the new Russian sovereign debt. Interestingly, the bill appeared soon after the Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki. The DASKAA text also complicates the procedure for the US withdrawal from NATO as much as possible and simplifies the transfer of defense equipment to the countries of the military bloc in order to reduce the dependence of certain NATO countries on Russia's military equipment.

US officials started proposing new anti-Russian initiatives after the Helsinki summit.  For example, Republican Senator John Barrasso put forward an initiative against Russia's Nord Stream 2 energy project. According to him, European countries need to diversify their imports of natural gas and opt for organic fuels from the United States.

Experts believe that such actions could take the world to a global crisis as financial markets would experience the shock that the world has not seen since the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008. Restrictions on capital mobilization and sales of energy carriers would imply default on Russia's external obligations, the amount of which is only slightly less than the debts of LB before its bankruptcy. USA's new measures may thus trigger the effect of a house of cards and lead to deleverage on all markets.

In the beginning of the current year, when everyone was expecting sanctions on Russia's federal OFZ bonds, the US Treasury Secretary clearly stated that such a move would be dangerous for the world financial system. At the same time, the USA may pass the DASKAA act to keep Russia on a short leash as was the case with the CAATSA act, the implementation of which took place only eight months after the document was adopted.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics CAATSA financial markets us-russian relations sanctions against Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Columnists
Obsession Iran
History, traditions
Russian leaders try to force themselves to like domestic cars
News All >
Now reading
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
Economics
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
The curse of American presidents
History, traditions
The curse of American presidents
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Asia
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project Видео 
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
Planet Earth
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
Readers' top
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Ukraine wants to cut railway communication with Russia
China tests hypersonic maneuverable aircraft
Boy falls into storm drainage system and drowns in front of his grandmother's eyes
Two children killed when family of four wades through flooded river near Sochi
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project

Russia should pay less attention to India's interests. Such a policy could serve as a punishment for India, even though the two countries have had positive relationship for many decades

Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Russian ruble declines in value because Russia has no economic sovereignty
Economics
Russian ruble declines in value because Russia has no economic sovereignty
Columnists
Obsession Iran
Economics
Iskander missile complex can now strike sea targets
Columnists
Obsession Iran

Beyond the economic and geopolitical factors that lie behind the US (and Zionist) obsession with Iran, there are also really ideological elements...

Obsession Iran
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Asia
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Economics
Russian ruble declines in value because Russia has no economic sovereignty
Economics
Iskander missile complex can now strike sea targets
Columnists
Obsession Iran

Beyond the economic and geopolitical factors that lie behind the US (and Zionist) obsession with Iran, there are also really ideological elements...

Obsession Iran
Iskander missile complex can now strike sea targets
Economics
Iskander missile complex can now strike sea targets
History, traditions
Russian leaders try to force themselves to like domestic cars
Real life stories
Mentally unbalanced American sails from Alaska to Russia when fishing
Dmitry Sudakov Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo Obsession Iran Costantino Ceoldo Anton Kulikov Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project Anton Kulikov
Comments
China tests hypersonic maneuverable aircraft
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Russian ruble declines in value because Russia has no economic sovereignty
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Italy: Something is moving
Undisputed cruiserweight champion renounces 'Hero of Ukraine' title
'Iron curtain' is falling: Visa centers to be closed in Russia
'Iron curtain' is falling: Visa centers to be closed in Russia
Obsession Iran
Obsession Iran
Obsession Iran
Obsession Iran
Obsession Iran
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Obsession Iran
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Obsession Iran
Obsession Iran
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.