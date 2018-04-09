World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia » Economics
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions

Russia » Economics

The index of the Moscow Exchange (formerly known as MICEX) has lost nine percent, the RTS index has fallen by more then ten percent. The decline was the largest for the companies, the top manager of which were affected by the recent sanctions that the US Treasury announced on Friday, April 6. The sanctions also affected metallurgical companies and participants of the financial market.

Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions. 62295.jpeg

On Monday, April 9, the Moscow Exchange  (former MICEX) index dropped 9%, the RTS index - 10.7%.

The shares of the following companies showed the largest decline: Rusal (-26.7%), Polyus (-8.8%), Norilsk Nickel (-10%), Raspadskaya (-7.2%), Mechel ( -10%), En + (-17.7%), VTB (-6.7%), Sberbank (-6.8%), ALROSA (-7%).

Rusal securities started falling on the Moscow Exchange in the morning of April 9 and were traded at a minimum of 15.04 rubles per share, which was 46% less than on Friday, April 6. The Moscow Stock Exchange suspended the trading and announced a discrete auction for Rusal securities due to a fall in the value of shares by more than 20% within ten minutes.

On April 9, the ruble also experienced a considerable decline in value for the first time in months.

During the day, when the USA imposed new sanctions on Russian businessmen and officials close to President Putin, the Russian ruble dropped by 50 kopecks vs. the US dollar. On Friday evening, experts promised that the decline will continue at a more serious pace.

Since the opening of trading on Monday, April 9, the Russian started declining rapidly for reasons of geopolitical risks.

Afterwards, the US dollar rose by 1.14 rubles reached the mark of 59.31 rubles per dollar for the first time since December 25, 2017. The euro rate has grown by 2.16 rubles and made up 73.46 rubles per one euro.

This is a record fall for the Russian ruble rate for several months. In addition, the ruble has ignored a sharp rise in oil quotations.

Experts believe that such a considerable decline in the ruble rate has occurred not only because of the recent sanctions that the USA imposed on Friday, but also due to other  imminent restrictive measures related to the chemical attack in Syria's Douma. Washington held Russia responsible for the attack, whereas US President Trump said that Russia would have to pay a "big price" for the chemical attack in Syria.

In April 2013, the United States started imposing sanctions on a number of Russian officials, whom the US Treasury found involved in the death of legal adviser of the Hermitage Capital Management investment fund, Sergei Magnitsky. The original list included 18 people: they were barred from entering the US, their accounts in American banks were frozen. At the moment, the "Magnitsky list" counts 51 people.

In the spring of 2014, the US Treasury issued a decree on imposing sanctions on Russia in connection with the conflict in the southeast of Ukraine and because of Russia's actions to reunite with the Crimea. The original list included eleven people, such as presidential aide Vladislav Surkov, presidential adviser Sergei Glazyev, Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matvienko, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin and others. They were banned from entering the US territory, and their bank accounts and property were to be blocked in case of detection. Subsequently, the list had been expanded several times and currently includes 205 people (mostly Russian and Ukrainian citizens.

Pravda.Ru


The collapse of the Russian ruble
Topics russian ruble russian economy sanctions against Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Anomalous phenomena
Russia celebrates Easter
Africa
Saharawi Activists in Western Sahara: A tough Situation in a Hostile Environment
Readers' top
Putin sacks 11 generals
Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance
Russia to showcase new weapons during 2018 Victory Parade
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
Now reading
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Nagorno-Karabakh: 20,000 people killed, but no one is interested
Conflicts
Nagorno-Karabakh: 20,000 people killed, but no one is interested Видео 
War between USA and Iran possible again
Asia
War between USA and Iran possible again
Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance
Columnists
Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance
Defense of Syria's Sovereignty and Self-Determination Receives Support in Cuba
Asia
Defense of Syria's Sovereignty and Self-Determination Receives Support in Cuba
Popular Commented Readers' choice
News from the Kremlin
Putin sacks 11 generals

On April 6, President Vladimir Putin dismissed eleven generals from the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Putin sacks 11 generals
Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance
Columnists
Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance
News from the Kremlin
Russia to showcase new weapons during 2018 Victory Parade
Columnists
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
Columnists
Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance

The demonization of Russia that has been ongoing since the Russian government blocked Obama's planned invasion of Syria in behalf of Israel and Obama's bombing of Iran

Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
Columnists
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
Americas
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
News from the Kremlin
Putin sacks 11 generals
News from the Kremlin
Putin sacks 11 generals

On April 6, President Vladimir Putin dismissed eleven generals from the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Putin sacks 11 generals
Russia to showcase new weapons during 2018 Victory Parade
News from the Kremlin
Russia to showcase new weapons during 2018 Victory Parade
Asia
China is not afraid of USA's trade war, pledges rebuff
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Dmitry Sudakov Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Russia celebrates Easter Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission Saharawi Activists in Western Sahara: A tough Situation in a Hostile Environment Contributor submission
Comments
New Russian missiles: The West makes Putin sick
USA vows to punish the whole world because of Russia
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Putin sacks 11 generals
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
America always thirsty for more blood that even children can shed
Russia to showcase new weapons during 2018 Victory Parade
Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance
Russia celebrates Easter
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed