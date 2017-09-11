Pravda.ru

Russia » Economics

Russia to deprive US diplomats of most privileges

11.09.2017
 
Russia to deprive US diplomats of most privileges. 61244.jpeg
AP photo

Russia will have to reduce the number of US diplomats by another 155 people to achieve full parity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. However, according to diplomatic sources, other options are being considered as well.

For example, Russia may restrict the number of points, through which US diplomats will be able to enter the territory of the Russian Federation, the Kommersant reports. There are more of such points for US diplomats in Russia, whereas the number of such points for Russian diplomats in the USA is smaller. US diplomats, for instance, may not be allowed to enter Russia in the cities of Sevastopol and Simferopol (the Crimea).

The number of American diplomats, who are allowed to freely travel outside a certain zone around diplomatic missions in Russia is likely to be reduced as well. For the time being, Russian diplomats of junior and middle ranking may freely move inside the USA within a radius of 25 miles (40 km). All diplomats from Russia, of adviser title and above, are allowed to travel across the USA without hindrance.

Similar rules apply to US senior diplomats in Russia. However, there are more of such diplomats in Russia than the number of senior Russian diplomats in the United States. This, according to Moscow, does not correspond to the principle of parity.

Additionally, the Russian authorities may deprive US diplomats of a possibility to park their vehicles on specially designated places in Moscow and other cities of Russia. Interestingly, there is no such possibility provided for Russian diplomats in the United States at all.

On August 29, US authorities decided to close the consulate general of Russia in San Francisco. As soon as the diplomatic mission stopped working, US special services searched the building.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow was studying the conditions in which Russian agencies work in the US and vice versa. Russia intends to bring those conditions to full parity, the minister said.

"If they (the Americans) approach parity as a criterion, we are now analysing the conditions, in which US institutions work in Russia, and in which conditions Russian institutions work in the United States. We will bring those conditions in full accord with what is called parity," Lavrov said at a press conference in the capital of Jordan.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

3310

Popular photos

Business

Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
Russia to take crypto currencies under control
Russia to take crypto currencies under control
Russian banking sector undergoes major transformation
Russian banking sector undergoes major transformation
Foreigners increase their investment in Russian companies
Foreigners increase their investment in Russian companies
US poultry producers want to inundate Russia with Bush s legs again
US poultry producers want to inundate Russia with Bush's legs again
Tatarstan President s wife becomes richest wife of all Russian officials
Tatarstan President's wife becomes richest wife of all Russian officials

Society

Ukraine bans Russian language and Russian school buses too
Ukraine bans Russian language and Russian school buses too
Robbie Williams suddenly cancels his shows in Russia
Robbie Williams suddenly cancels his shows in Russia
German scientists name food products dangerous to the heart
German scientists name food products dangerous to the heart
Why is there such a Lack of Wisdom among World Leaders and Governments?
Why is there such a Lack of Wisdom among World Leaders and Governments?
War on monuments: Eternal peace of Lenin s mummy disturbed
War on monuments: Eternal peace of Lenin's mummy disturbed
The Game of Thrones star unveils secrets of show s success
The Game of Thrones star unveils secrets of show's success

Most popular

Israel and Syria fight for Russian meat-grinding 'Terminator'
Israel and Syria fight for Russian meat-grinding 'Terminator'
Israel's interest in the Russian machine is particularly interesting. As is known, back in 1967, after the Six-Day War, Israel, a very young country back then, began to use captured Soviet armoured...
Russia tells Armenia where to sit
Russia tells Armenia where to sit
Armenia joined the Eurasian Economic Union in 2015. The country joined the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, the CSTO, in 1992, having received trade preferences and military assistance from...
The Karakurt: Small, but powerful vessel capable of sinking US aircraft carriers The Karakurt: Small, but powerful vessel capable of sinking US aircraft carriers

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

North Korea: The other side of the coin
North Korea: The other side of the coin
North Korea and the impending global catastrophe
North Korea and the impending global catastrophe
BLAST: The definition of the foreign policy of the USA
BLAST: The definition of the foreign policy of the USA
Washington will not let Moscow reconcile Kabul and Taliban
Washington will not let Moscow reconcile Kabul and Taliban
9/11, 16 Years Later: No Memory, No Truth, No Justice
9/11, 16 Years Later: No Memory, No Truth, No Justice
Yemen: A (forgotten) man-made tragedy
Yemen: A (forgotten) man-made tragedy

Incidents

Explosion occurs in the Paris subway system
Explosion occurs in the Paris subway system
Hermitage cats killed during fire at St. Petersburg s iconic museum
Hermitage cats killed during fire at St. Petersburg's iconic museum
Myanmar and Rohingya: More than meets the eye?
Myanmar and Rohingya: More than meets the eye?
Moscow school shooting: Teen boy attacks teacher and students
Moscow school shooting: Teen boy attacks teacher and students
Abandoned Soviet cinema collapses in Moscow suburban town
Abandoned Soviet cinema collapses in Moscow suburban town
South Korea military start using ballistic missiles in drills to intimidate North
South Korea military start using ballistic missiles in drills to intimidate North

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service