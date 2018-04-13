World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia » Economics
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Details of Russia's response to USA's sanctions exposed

Russia » Economics

As a response to US sanctions, Russian MPs suggested Russian employers should not hire US citizens and citizens of the countries, who supported the imposition of sanctions against Russia.

Details of Russia's response to USA's sanctions exposed. 62330.jpeg

The draft law about Russia's response to US sanctions was published on the website of the lower house of the parliament. The prohibition to hire US employees, the authors of the document wrote, may affect even "highly qualified specialists."

According to Russian MPs, such a move is to "protect the rights and freedoms of Russians, as well as interests and security of the Russian Federation" after the introduction of new sanctions against Russian companies, businessmen and heads of state-run corporations.

In another initiative, Russian MP suggest restricting the activities of American auditors, as well as legal and consulting companies "to ensure state and municipal needs, as well as the needs of certain types of legal entities."

The above-mentioned and other restrictions will affect companies that remain under the jurisdiction of the United States, as well as the companies, in which more than 25% belong to American legal entities. In addition, the measures will be taken against the companies from the countries that joined the actions of the US authorities and imposed economic sanctions on certain sectors of the Russian economy, Russian companies and individuals.

The above-mentioned draft law provides for measures relating to services and goods from the United States of America:

prohibition or restriction of imports of agricultural products, raw materials and food;
-   prohibition or restriction of imports of alcohol and tobacco products;
-   prohibition or restriction of imports of medicines, except for those whose analogues are not produced in Russia;
-   prohibition or restriction of exports of products and equipment from rare earth metals;
-   prohibition of state and municipal purchases of technological equipment and software;
-   exhaustion of the exclusive right to trademarks in respect of goods owned by US citizens;
-   prohibition to attract highly qualified specialists;
setting higher fees on air navigation services for aircraft engaged in the transportation of goods and using Russian airspace.

Furthermore, Russia intends to terminate cooperation with the USA in the following industries:

- atomic industry;
- aircraft building;
- rocket industry;
- consulting, auditing and legal services.

The above-menrtioned organisations will also be prohibited from participating in sales of federal property and privatisation.

The text of the bill also says that the Russian government will have the right to expand the list of services and goods that fall under restrictions. To crown it all, the Russian authorities will be able to make the list of US citizens who will be banned from entering Russia.

Pravda.Ru

Topics cold war us-russian relations anti-Russian sanctions sanctions against Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Details of Russia's response to USA's sanctions exposed
Columnists
We are all Russians now!
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Readers' top
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
USA's doomsday aircraft takes off, DEFCON 4 readiness level declared
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Viktor Yushchenko, Ukraine's ex-president, says what Putin is afraid of most
Now reading
We are all Russians now!
Columnists
We are all Russians now!
Hate and Retrocession in Brazil's Educational System
Anomalous phenomena
Hate and Retrocession in Brazil's Educational System
Saudi Arabia: War with Iran unavoidable
Asia
Saudi Arabia: War with Iran unavoidable Видео 
"On Western Terrorism" - Interview with André Vltchek
Columnists
"On Western Terrorism" - Interview with André Vltchek
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences Видео 
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast

Russia currently has about 15 warships and logistics vessels of the Black Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, including Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen frigates

Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
USA's doomsday aircraft takes off, DEFCON 4 readiness level declared
Americas
USA's doomsday aircraft takes off, DEFCON 4 readiness level declared
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them

The hypocritical howling of Western politicians about all the misery that Syrian children have to go through makes one recollect the fate of Iraqi, Serbian and Vietnamese children

Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Columnists
We are all Russians now!
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast

Russia currently has about 15 warships and logistics vessels of the Black Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, including Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen frigates

Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
USA's doomsday aircraft takes off, DEFCON 4 readiness level declared
Americas
USA's doomsday aircraft takes off, DEFCON 4 readiness level declared
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia will shoot down all US missiles and sources of fire, Russian Ambassador says
News from the Kremlin
Putin: The world is plunging into chaos
Dmitry Sudakov Details of Russia's response to USA's sanctions exposed Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission We are all Russians now! Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Details of Russia's response to USA's sanctions exposed
Russia punches USA in the stomach
Russia punches USA in the stomach
We are all Russians now!
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
We are all Russians now!
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Lula, political prisoner in a new right-wing cycle in Brazil
Lula, political prisoner in a new right-wing cycle in Brazil
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed