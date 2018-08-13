World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia » Economics
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy

Russia » Economics

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced a possible move that Russia can take in response to new US sanctions. The new sanctions, which the US plans to put in effect against Russia on Aug. 22, include the ban on the supplies of dual-use equipment to Russia, restrict the activities of Russian banks, lower the level of diplomatic interaction and even ban the flights of Russia's Aeroflot to the United States.

Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy. 62732.jpeg

Many experts believe that Russia will choose to get rid of the US dollar in its economy. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the US dollar was an "unreliable currency." "We have significantly cut investing our reserves in US assets. In fact, the dollar, which was considered the world currency, already becomes a risk instrument for settlements," Siluanov said.

The Russian Finance Minister also suggested a solution that may serve as Russia's powerful response to the United States.

"We can fix the dollar equivalent, but receive the euro, other freely convertible currencies, and, eventually, the national currency for oil supplies," Siluanov said adding that Russia may continue reducing its investment in US securities.

The remarks from the Finance Minister triggered many discussions in social media in Russia. Some believe that Mr. Siluanov was talking about the "beginning of the end" of the domestic market, the reintroduction of the planned economy similar to the one that used to exist in the USSR. Others see more reasons for the Russian ruble to decline further against the dollar.

At the same time, the topic of the dollar peg in the Russian economy is not new. When Russian President Putin warned representatives of big business that it was becoming increasingly risky to keep money in foreign accounts and in offshore companies, he spoke about the current situation.

In May of this year, Anton Siluanov also spoke about the need for Russia to move away from the dollar, although those statements did not attract much attention. "The restrictions that American partners impose are of an extraterritorial nature. The willingness of Europe to provide its position to American partners will show whether the euro can replace the dollar in settlements," he said. "If our European partners declare their unequivocal position, we certainly see a way out in using the European settlement unit and European organizations for financial settlements, payments for goods and services that often fall under various restrictions today," he added.

Today, Siluanov continues this line of thinking and sees other currencies that may replace the dollar - the euro, the ruble and the yuan. The minister believes that one should invest less in dollars and use them less to be less dependent on sanctions. Yet, those who prefer to read between the lines are led to believe that the Russian government was going to ban the use of dollars in Russia.

For the time being, Russia's state policy in relation to the US economy eyes further reduction of Russia's investment in US bonds and public debt.

Photo credits: Fotodom.ru/Kommersant

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics US dollar russian ruble russian economy Russian government us-russian relations sanctions against Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Sex, relationship
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
News All >
Now reading
Graff Diamonds' mafia connection revealed in Russia may lead to major international scandal
Companies
Graff Diamonds' mafia connection revealed in Russia may lead to major international scandal
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Sex, relationship
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
World War Three may break out because of USA's agony
Americas
World War Three may break out because of USA's agony
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Readers' top
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Iran shows new ICBM that can evade radars
Teen member of satanic sect destroys unique wooden church built in 1774
Russia could abolish state pensions
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
World War Three may break out because of USA's agony

Will there be an all-destructive war in the near future? Is mankind going to commit suicide? Why do the powers-that-be walk on thin ice even if they know that this ice is too thin?

World War Three may break out because of USA's agony
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Economics
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Columnists
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Sex, relationship
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Columnists
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides

More sanctions from the USA using the Skripal affair as an excuse without a shred of evidence, based on hype, hysteria and hearsay. Back-door economic warfare.

Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Sex, relationship
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Americas
How can Americans and Russians understand each other?
Economics
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Economics
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond

"We will have to react to this war - with economic methods, political methods, and, if necessary, with the help of other methods, and our American friends should understand this," Medvedev said

Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Putin convenes Security Council meeting to discuss new sanctions
News from the Kremlin
Putin convenes Security Council meeting to discuss new sanctions
Columnists
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Crimes
Teen member of satanic sect destroys unique wooden church built in 1774
Dmitry Sudakov Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love" Costantino Ceoldo Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
How can Americans and Russians understand each other?
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Russia's largest oligarchs and their companies move assets to Russia
Putin convenes Security Council meeting to discuss new sanctions
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Portugal: Dying country of no future and many pensioners elects new president
Putin convenes Security Council meeting to discuss new sanctions
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
'Iron curtain' is falling: Visa centers to be closed in Russia
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Castro sued over alleged torture
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.