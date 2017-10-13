Pravda.ru

Russia » Economics

Russia has something to counter USA's global strike

13.10.2017
 
Russia has something to counter USA's global strike. 61459.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

The Pentagon has started working on prospective systems of the prompt non-nuclear global strike. The new complexes will be created to supplement nuclear forces, representative of the Russian Defence Ministry Alexander Yemelyanov said at the Russian-Chinese briefing on missile defence on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Does Russia have the capacity to neutralise this threat?

According to Yemelyanov, implementing the concept of the joint use of offensive and defensive weapons, the Pentagon started working on prospective attack complexes of the prompt global strike. "Those non-nuclear systems will be designed to address the objectives that are now entrusted to strategic nuclear forces," he added.

At the same time, Russia is more concerned about the plans of the United States for the deployment to the global missile defence system. As many as 60 American anti-missiles have already been deployed in Europe, and 150 - in Asia. In the near future, their number may already near the  amount of combat blocs on Russian intercontinental missiles.

In addition, according to Yemelyanov, the US plans to start deploying new anti-missiles that will be able to intercept strategic ballistic missiles during the ascending part of their flight trajectory. The new weapon will thus make it possible to intercept ballistic missiles before their combat blocks get dispensed.

All this, according to the Russian official, confirms Washington's aspiration to destroy the existing balance of power and ensure global strategic domination."

Does Russia have an opportunity to preserve balance? Ivan Konovalov, Director of the Canter for Strategic Studies believes that Russia has even more than that.

"It goes about hypersonic weapons, and Russia has been working a lot in this direction as well lately. The USA has been working not only on hypersonic missiles, but also on hypersonic drones and airplanes, but the Americans are on the stage of development. Russia already has the Zircon missile - the anti-ship hypersonic missile that can destroy any carrier group or even fleet," Konovalov said.

"Hypersonic weapons exceed Mach 4.5 speed, and Mach 1 is 1,224 km/h. The maximum speed that both Russian and American engineers hope to achieve is about Mach 20. Hypersound starts from March 4.5. Hypersonic weapons include missiles, airplanes and drones, but it is easiest to make a hypersonic missile," the expert said.

The USA considers the concept of the prompt global strike as one of the most promising directions in the defence industry. The goal of the program is to build radically new non-nuclear means of air and space attack, allowing the US military to destroy strategically important and hard-to-reach targets anywhere in the world within one hour.

It is worth noting that then-Secretary of Defence Robert Gates claimed in 2010 that the United States already had the potential for an instantaneous global strike. Given the ever-growing unpredictability of the actions of the US authorities, the need to neutralise this threat remains extremely important not only for Russia, but for other countries in the world - at least for those countries that have such an opportunity.

Anton Kulikov
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


The West defenseless against Russian Zircon missiles
4383

Popular photos

Business

Russia introduces new money for the first time in eight years
Russia introduces new money for the first time in eight years
Putin scolds crypto-currency, but admits Russia needs to give it a try
Putin scolds crypto-currency, but admits Russia needs to give it a try
Vadim Gorshenin: USA s issues with RT ridiculous
Vadim Gorshenin: USA's issues with RT ridiculous
Referendum against Russian natural gas
Referendum against Russian natural gas
Euro declines after Merkel s victory
Euro declines after Merkel's victory
Russia may ban Facebook in 2018
Russia may ban Facebook in 2018

Society

Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
Che Guevara s farewell letter to Fidel
Che Guevara's farewell letter to Fidel
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
World s most dangerous cities named
World's most dangerous cities named
Allan Chumak, USSR s first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
Allan Chumak, USSR's first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow

Most popular

Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
A young Russian woman was killed in the Dominican Republic as she was hanging out naked of the window of a moving car during a journey to Punta Cana
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Ukrainian President Pedro Poroshenko offered Turkey to join the "group of friends for the de-occupation of the Crimea." Erdogan responded that Turkey will not recognize Crimea's reunification with...
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Don t Trust Trump!
Don't Trust Trump!
From Myanmar, to Whitehall, to Washington - Politics Festering Nadir
From Myanmar, to Whitehall, to Washington - Politics Festering Nadir
Trump, Jones, the NFL, and the new McCarthyism
Trump, Jones, the NFL, and the new McCarthyism
Global alert: Our sick and bloated children
Global alert: Our sick and bloated children
US Korea Policy, Mutually Assured Madness
US Korea Policy, 'Mutually Assured Madness'
Catalonia, Referenda and when the People rise above the law
Catalonia, Referenda and when the People rise above the law

Incidents

Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
Russian MPs return from Pyongyang, say Kim Jong-un furious and ready for war
Russian MPs return from Pyongyang, say Kim Jong-un furious and ready for war
South Korea to drop graphite bomb on DPRK as preemptive strike
South Korea to drop graphite bomb on DPRK as preemptive strike
Yemen launches ballistic missile at Saudi Arabia
Yemen launches ballistic missile at Saudi Arabia
Indian curse starts destroying America today
Indian curse starts destroying America today
Kim Jong-un: Nuclear weapons let people enjoy happy life under blue skies
Kim Jong-un: 'Nuclear weapons let people enjoy happy life under blue skies'

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service