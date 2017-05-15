Pravda.ru

Russia » Economics

Russian economic security strategy: Hard to plan in muddy waters

15.05.2017
 
Russian economic security strategy: Hard to plan in muddy waters. 60480.jpeg

President Vladimir Putin has approved the strategy of Russia's economic security for the period before 2030.

The main goal is to prevent crises in the oil and gas industry, scientific-technological and financial spheres, as well as to exclude a decline in the quality of life of Russian citizens. The strategy also provides for the improvement of a mechanism to respond to Western sanctions.

Pravda.Ru requested an expert opinion on the subject from the pro-rector of the Finance University, Doctor of Economics, Professor, Honored Economist of Russia, Sergei Silvestrov.

"The Russian government was instructed to elaborate measures to implement the economic security strategy of the Russian Federation until 2030. The document is designed to prevent crisis phenomena and respond to new challenges and threats to the national interests of the country. What do you think is the point of the document?"

"To begin with, the strategy of economic security is the development of the strategy that was adopted in late 2015. This is a national security strategy in general. The national security strategy shall be analyzed from the point of view of different priorities, in which economy is one of them. Naturally, economy should ensure development and improve standards of living. Stability implies security, which is influenced by various factors, both internal and external factors. There are many factors that we cannot show influence on. The Russian economy is an open one - it is one of the most open economies of the world. Plus, the Russian economy is not very identified. Russia's budget and finances, our commodity masses depend largely on external factors. It is no accident that every day we hear a lot on such issues as the price of a barrel of oil, negotiations in Syria, OPEC and so on.

"Almost over forty percent of the federal budget is formed on the basis of external factors, which leads to fluctuations. First of all, Russia needs to stabilize the budget. Russia can not plan its existence for a long time, because planning is difficult here. Naturally, we must make every effort to overcome the influence of the external factor that determines the instability of the Russian financial system under the conditions of a high degree of openness of the Russian economy. In addition, Russia can not ensure its high-tech development, because we are largely dependent on imports of high-tech products, and the import of these products grows faster than our exports that ensures the purchase of these imported products to maintain a high level of economy and increase labor productivity."

"Does the strategy prescribe practical steps and instruments to prevent crises in the domestic economy?"

"These are indicative instruments that make it possible to look around in a certain field of activity. It is up to federal agencies of executive power to determine appropriate local directions in the field of industrial development: where to go further and how much to spend. These are basic things for a strategy."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Putin refuses to surrender Russia
3987

Popular photos

Business

Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Has shale oil future in the US?
Has shale oil future in the US?
Russia may block WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram even tomorrow
Russia may block WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram even tomorrow
Britain s Day Without Coal - What does this really imply?
Britain's 'Day Without Coal' - What does this really imply?
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Is the world ready to abandon cash?

Society

Poroshenko s wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
Poroshenko's wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
LDPR s second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
LDPR's second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
The West sees Victory Parade as sign of Russia s deep international isolation
The West sees Victory Parade as sign of Russia's deep international isolation
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger

Most popular

China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
The name of China's brand new aircraft carrier has turned out to be a surprising one in the Russian translation. China chose the name for its aircraft carrier as a result of nationwide Internet voting
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Term of an ultimatum, the Macedonian opposition presented the President of the country Gjorge Ivanov with, expires. He was demanded to give mandate to form government to its leader Zoran Zaev. What...
Su-27 flies too close to USA's patrol aircraft near Crimea Su-27 flies too close to USA's patrol aircraft near Crimea

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump
Explained: The Western obsession with Russia
Explained: The Western obsession with Russia
Donald Trump and Theresa May - Partners in Planning Armageddon?
Donald Trump and Theresa May - Partners in Planning Armageddon?
2017 - The Year the Twentieth Century Ended
2017 - The Year the Twentieth Century Ended
Kiev Roulette: Another corpse in Kiev
Kiev Roulette: Another corpse in Kiev
Pope and I in Cairo
Pope and I in Cairo

Incidents

Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Ukrainian footballer pushed his girlfriend out of high-rise window
Ukrainian footballer pushed his girlfriend out of high-rise window
Kim Jong-un sets forth nuclear ultimatum to USA
Kim Jong-un sets forth nuclear ultimatum to USA
Ukraine breaks ceasefire in Donbass 50 times in one week
Ukraine breaks ceasefire in Donbass 50 times in one week
USA s strategic game: North Korean nuclear weapons belong to China
USA's strategic game: North Korean nuclear weapons belong to China
Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow
Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service