World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia » Economics
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Russia wants to be prepared for most severe sanctions that Washington is working on

Russia » Economics

The Russian administration believes that the United States will soon announce most severe sanctions against Russia. Russia will be prepared for such a turn of events, RBC reports.

Russia wants to be prepared for most severe sanctions that Washington is working on. 62348.jpeg

The Kremlin believes that the US may impose sanctions on Russia's public debt and disconnect the country from SWIFT payment system. It is also believed that Washington may impose strict sanctions on Russia's two largest banks - Sberbank and VTB.

According to two federal officials, whose names were not exposed, the Russian authorities started developing countermeasures to respond to the most negative scenario long before the USA published the infamous Kremlin report in January.

Previously, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that the United States would impose new sanctions against Russia on Monday, April 16. It was assumed that Washington would take restrictive measures against the companies linked to Syrian President Bashar Assad. However, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said later that the decision about the new sanctions against Russia had not been made yet.

The Russian authorities supposedly consider two options for possible US sanctions against Russia's sovereign debt. According to the first one of them, the USA will prohibit investing in Russia's federal loan bonds for American investors only. For a more stringent option, the ban on the purchase of the Russian national debt will be extraterritorial in nature extending to foreign (including Russian) legal entities. Currently, foreign investors hold more than a third of the Russian national debt.

As protection measures, Russia considers a possibility of creating a special bank for the purchase of the Russian national debt, as well as taking certain steps that will "close" the names of those who buy the Russian national debt. Russia should be prepared for the introduction of US restrictions on investment in the Russian national debt, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on the sidelines of the Krasnoyarsk economic forum.

Russia already has a special bank to service the state defence order, whereas Russian banks classify some of their public information in an attempt to protect themselves against sanctions. Another measure - "attracting people's money" through the sale of federal loan bonds to citizens - was discussed in January, the source said.

In addition, the Russian administration believes that Washington may disconnect the country from SWIFT payment system. This question has been discussed for several years already, after Russia reunited with the Crimea.

Russia's disconnection from SWIFT may cause the Russian banking system to collapse. Russia may not be able to make external payments, especially for gas supplies. However, Moscow believes it can be possible to make external payments through agents, so-called bridge companies (intermediary companies).

The Kremlin is also highly concerned about the possible blockage of Russia's largest banks, such as Sberbank and VTB. The two banks already operate under sectoral sanctions. However, a ban on correspondent accounts in the US or inclusion on the SDN (Specially Designated Nationals) list is a much more stringent measure that will make international operations virtually impossible.

Pravda.Ru

Topics swift sanctions Washington Nikki Haley Bashar Assad Donald Trump russian economy crimea referendum sanctions against Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Russia wants to be prepared for most severe sanctions that Washington is working on
Columnists
Here we are... Insouciance rules the roost; maybe the entire world
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Readers' top
USA and allies strike Syria. Russia does not move into action, warns of consequences
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria
Trump and Syria: "The worst case scenario is now our reality."
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Russian FM Lavrov: US missiles conceal traces of Washington's crimes in Syria
Now reading
Torture Is a Hallmark of US Invasions and Interventions
Columnists
Torture Is a Hallmark of US Invasions and Interventions
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts Видео 
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria Видео 
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Conflicts
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran Видео 
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes
Politics
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes Видео 
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA and allies strike Syria. Russia does not move into action, warns of consequences

Missile defense systems of the Russian army deployed in Syria did not enter the battle, because none of the coalition missiles struck Russia's zone of responsibility

USA and allies strike Syria. Russia does not move into action, warns of consequences
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria
Columnists
Trump and Syria: "The worst case scenario is now our reality."
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA and allies strike Syria. Russia does not move into action, warns of consequences

Missile defense systems of the Russian army deployed in Syria did not enter the battle, because none of the coalition missiles struck Russia's zone of responsibility

USA and allies strike Syria. Russia does not move into action, warns of consequences
Trump and Syria: "The worst case scenario is now our reality."
Columnists
Trump and Syria: "The worst case scenario is now our reality."
Columnists
The Lesson from Iraq, (the final) Chapter Three
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA and allies strike Syria. Russia does not move into action, warns of consequences

Missile defense systems of the Russian army deployed in Syria did not enter the battle, because none of the coalition missiles struck Russia's zone of responsibility

USA and allies strike Syria. Russia does not move into action, warns of consequences
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia furious about aggression of USA and allies against Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Politics
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Dmitry Sudakov Russia wants to be prepared for most severe sanctions that Washington is working on Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Here we are... Insouciance rules the roost; maybe the entire world Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
US official says Russia could cover traces of chemical attack near Damascus
US official says Russia could cover traces of chemical attack near Damascus
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Trump and Syria: "The worst case scenario is now our reality."
Trump and Syria: "The worst case scenario is now our reality."
Trump and Syria: "The worst case scenario is now our reality."
Trump and Syria: "The worst case scenario is now our reality."
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed