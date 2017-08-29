Pravda.ru

Russia » Economics

When is Russia going to run out of oil and natural gas?

29.08.2017
 
When is Russia going to run out of its oil and natural gas?. 61164.jpeg

Russia's Minister for Natural Resources and Environment, Sergey Donskoi, said that Russia's reserves of natural gas and oil will be enough for many decades. According to him, gas reserves in Russia will last for 80 years, while oil reserves - for 29 years, if the country works with ready-to-develop deposits and reserves. "We are still one of the leaders in terms of traditional reserves of natural gas, and we continue opening new ones. The State Reserves Commission has recently received materials on the Tambeyskoye field in Yamal, from which one can extract up to four trillion cubic meters, so we expect a good increase in traditional reserves," the official said.

The minister noted that if one takes into account unconventional and hard-to-extract oil reserves in Russia, they may last not for 29 years, but for several centuries. Sergey Donskoi also said that the introduction of new technologies that will allow to extract raw materials with least spending possible is the main task of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Pravda.Ru discussed the subject of reserves of Russian natural resources in an interview with Rustam Tankayev, member of the Energy Strategy Committee of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Russia, general director of InfoTEK-Terminal, leading expert of the Union of Oil and Gas Producers of Russia.

"How reasonable are the forecasts about Russian oil and gas reserves? Are there any new developments in the works?"

"There is a very big difference between everyday concepts and professional terms. Sergei Donskoy used professional terms, which people understand differently on the level of their everyday life. There is a professional term of security of extraction of reserves. Ensuring the production of reserves is the result of reserves taken on the balance of the state divided by past year's extraction.

Every year, we discover new deposits. We discover more oil reserves than we extract. Every year hydrocarbon reserves grow, and so does the availability of these reserves. If we do try to understand for how long oil and gas in Russia last, we will need to assess potential resources and the reserves that we already have and divide them by promising production that we may expect in the coming years. If we do this, we will see that our hydrocarbon reserves will last for nearly an indefinite period of time, because Russia has huge opportunities to increase production.

"Russia holds from 70 to 90 percent of resources of planet Earth. In a nutshell, an affirmation saying that Russia will run out of oil and gas makes no sense. Minister for Oil of Saudi Arabia noted once that the stone age ended not because the world ran out of stones, and the oil age is not going to end when the world runs out of oil. As for natural gas reserves, we could produce about a trillion cubic meters of fuel a year, and we extract 650 billion cubic meters. That is, we have been using 65 percent of our capacity for a long time already. Russia does not have enough sales markets. If Russia throws all of its natural gas on the market, it will not cost anything at all."

"The Arctic is referred to as the global storage of hydrocarbons. Do you think we should develop the Arctic shelf?"

"The territory of the Arctic shelf of Russia, the boundaries of which are approved by international agreements, makes up 4.1 million square kilometres. This is roughly the territory of the entire European Union. As for oil and gas production territories, it goes about the estimated two million square kilometres. It is now impossible to extract any type of hydrocarbon raw materials on the Arctic shelf, because there are no technologies for it. One should prepare the shelf for the development of not only hydrocarbon raw materials, but also other types of minerals. To effectively operate on the shelf, one needs equipment that neither Russia nor other countries have. On the Arctic shelf, there is a complex ice situation. Even in warm seas, as we know, oil rig disasters occur on a regular basis. When we analysed statistics, it turned out that 100% of floating platforms experience accidents.

"In other words, the technology to extract hydrocarbons on the Arctic shelf is underdeveloped. Russia has two major centres located on different ends of the Northern Sea Route. These centres that belong to Rosneft oil company will develop the technology for the Arctic shelf."

"What is the role of the Northern Sea Route for Russia?"

"With regard to the development of technologies, Russia takes the best position among Arctic states. We have the Northern Sea Route that the US, Canada, Greenland do not have. This route is a source of payback for all projects because of bunkering. Imagine a filling station, where cars stop one by one, but each of those cars buys not only 15-20 litres of gas, but three tons of fuel at retail, rather than wholesale prices. All oil companies of the world struggle for the opportunity of bunkering. In this respect, the Northern Sea Route is our perk and our opportunity to make up for our Arctic projects."

Interviewed by Lada Korotun
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Arctic is ours: Russia creates powerful nuclear icebreaker
6149

Popular photos

Business

USA continues disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT
USA continues disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT
Gazprom wants Russian natural gas to flow to China ASAP
Gazprom wants Russian natural gas to flow to China ASAP
Moscow’s most expensive apartment available for $50 million
Moscow’s most expensive apartment available for $50 million
Tatarstan President s wife becomes richest wife of all Russian officials
Tatarstan President's wife becomes richest wife of all Russian officials
Chilean company closes $2.5-billion project because of penguins
Chilean company closes $2.5-billion project because of penguins
Seven major US funds play against the Russian rouble
Seven major US funds play against the Russian rouble

Society

Adolf Hitler s large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
Adolf Hitler's large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
Germany’s response to US Navy SEALs: Special forces of underwater commandos
Germany’s response to US Navy SEALs: Special forces of underwater commandos
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions
The case of Kirill Serebrennikov
The case of Kirill Serebrennikov
America s Judases
America's Judases
Three out of three for Mourinho
Three out of three for Mourinho

Most popular

Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
Benjamin Netanyahu failed to convince Russian President Putin of the need "to stop Iran's expansion in the Middle East." Israel is a friendly country for Russia, but it is not up to Tel Aviv to teach...
Adolf Hitler's large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
Adolf Hitler's large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
A huge 500-kilogram sealed German safe box was accidentally found in the city of Vinnitsa, Ukraine. The safe was found in a trench during the works to replace the heating main
China invites five more countries to join BRICS China invites five more countries to join BRICS

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Sedition And The Seduction Of America
Sedition And The Seduction Of America
An overdose of Donald Trump
An overdose of Donald Trump
North Korea an Aggressor? A Reality Check
North Korea an Aggressor? A Reality Check
US General beats Central Asia war drums, promises to ‘annihilate’ Daesh
US General beats Central Asia war drums, promises to ‘annihilate’ Daesh
The world remembers 64th anniversary of the west-sponsored coup in Iran
The world remembers 64th anniversary of the west-sponsored coup in Iran
Journey to the land of Mt Paektu - report of my 14th visit to People s Korea
Journey to the land of Mt Paektu - report of my 14th visit to People's Korea

Incidents

Russian Ambassador to Sudan found dead
Russian Ambassador to Sudan found dead
Bus with workers crashes into sea in southern Russia, killing 18
Bus with workers crashes into sea in southern Russia, killing 18
ISIL threatens Spain with more terrorist attacks
ISIL threatens Spain with more terrorist attacks
USS John McCain could fall victim of hackers, US officials believe
USS John McCain could fall victim of hackers, US officials believe
Surgut attacker swore oath to ISIL
Surgut attacker swore oath to ISIL
Islam and terrorism: here is the photo that reveals the hypocrisy of the media
Islam and terrorism: here is the photo that reveals the hypocrisy of the media

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service