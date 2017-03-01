Pravda.ru

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Putin admits failure of Russian anti-doping system

01.03.2017
 
Putin admits failure of Russian anti-doping system. 59874.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the anti-doping system in Russia has failed entirely. One should admit it, find the guilty and build a new system, he said.

"The most important thing is that we must listen, despite all those blunders in the work of the independent commission, we must listen to what the commission has done, to the results of its work. We have to listen to WADA requirements, because we must recognize that we have positive cases of the use of doping," Putin said in Krasnoyarsk at a meeting devoted to preparations for the World Winter University Games in 2019.

The president noted that the Investigative Committee will take the investigation to completion, and the guilty will be punished.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia has never had a state system to support doping.

"Once again I want to stress this out: Russia has never had and hopefully will never have a state system for the support of doping. Quite on the contrary there will be struggle against doping," Putin said.

As for the creation of a new system, a laboratory that is currently being established at the Moscow State University will be of help, the president believes. Putin hopes that there will be no more "swindlers, who organize doping programs and then escape abroad."

"We deliver this system from the Sports Ministry and from the government to an independent organization to the platform of the Moscow State University - the way it works in many countries of the world - and we are doing it not figuratively, but in the literal sense of the word," said the president.

At the same time, the Russian president believes that one should take into account the opinions of the World Anti-Doping Agency. According to Putin, Russia must listen to what WADA says and does. Yet, Putin does not understand the arguments that were used in the infamous McLaren report to establish the guilt of Russian athletes. It goes about the scratches on sample bottles that supposedly proved manipulations with them.

"As for the claims about scratches found on those bottles...We do not understand what kind of evidence it is. When we delivered those bottles, there were no complaints presented. If there had been any complaints about some scratches, they should have made adequate records in protocols. Nothing like this has been done," Putin said. "It means that the bottles were stored somewhere, and we shall not be held responsible for that storage," he added.

It was previously reported that the maker of sample bottles could not understand the reasons that made the McLaren commission come to its conclusions.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Isinbayeva to deprive US of 2024 Olympics







PRAVDA.RU
3736

Popular photos

Business

Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions

Society

Was Russia s Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Was Russia's Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Monica Bellucci: All men are assholes
Monica Bellucci: 'All men are assholes'
Soviet cosmonauts burnt their eyes in space for USSR’s glory
Soviet cosmonauts burnt their eyes in space for USSR’s glory
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
Ukraine officially introduces notion of person of indeterminate gender
Ukraine officially introduces notion of 'person of indeterminate gender'
Champions: FC Porto a disgrace, Juve in front, Leicester the dark horse
Champions: FC Porto a disgrace, Juve in front, Leicester the dark horse

Most popular

Russia to close the sky over Crimea and Black Sea
Russia to close the sky over Crimea and Black Sea
The Russian Navy will deploy anti-aircraft Buk systems in the Crimea to protect ships and submarines of the Black Sea Fleet
Was Russia's Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Was Russia's Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
US media stir up rumours about the poisoning of Russian diplomat Vitaly Churkin. Reportedly, there was poison found in the kidneys of Russia's late Ambassador to the UN
Monica Bellucci: 'All men are assholes' Monica Bellucci: 'All men are assholes'

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Deep State Attempts to Politically Assassinate Trump
Deep State Attempts to Politically Assassinate Trump
Two states or one state?
Two states or one state?
Healing our sick planet: A must
Healing our sick planet: A must
Three interviews, two sets of weights and measures
Three interviews, two sets of weights and measures
The Resurrection of Armageddon
The Resurrection of Armageddon
The west is finished, but why?
The west is finished, but why?

Incidents

ISIS leader admits defeat, orders to flee
ISIS leader admits defeat, orders to flee
Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers
Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers
Four Russian military men die in Syria
Four Russian military men die in Syria
Tram breaks into two in St. Petersburg
Tram breaks into two in St. Petersburg
Donetsk and Luhansk militia ready to liberate Donbas from Kiev junta by military means
Donetsk and Luhansk militia ready to liberate Donbas from Kiev junta by military means
Foreign mercenaries from Poland arrive in Donbas
Foreign mercenaries from Poland arrive in Donbas

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service