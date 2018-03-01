Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his annual Address to the Federal Assembly presented new fantastic weapons as a response to the deployment of the US missile defense system and the USA's pullout from the Treaty on the Limitation of Strategic Nuclear Offensive Arms.



Monster Sarmat missile ready for trials

The video parade of Russia's latest developments in armory has showed the whole world that Russia was a global leader in the development of defensive weapons. All these weapons are defensive, rather than offensive, Putin stressed. To explain the need to show the latest developments to the world, Putin referred to the history of relations between Russia and the United States.

According to him, the USA had rejected all of Russia's proposals for cooperation on missile defense. "It would have created an atmosphere of confidence and it would have also guaranteed protection from mindless and globally dangerous single-handed use of nuclear weapons," Putin said. "Restrictions for missile defense systems would have made the potential aggressor vulnerable to a retaliatory strike," he said.

According to Putin, Russia had long persuaded the United States not to ruin the ABM Treaty, "not to violate the strategic balance." "All was in vain. In 2002, the US unilaterally pulled out from the treaty," the president said. "But even after that, we had been trying for a long time to establish a constructive dialogue with them. We suggested we work together in the area to resolve concerns and preserve the atmosphere of confidence. At some point, it seemed that a compromise could be found. But no, all our suggestions, all of them, were rejected," Putin said.

Therefore, several years ago Russia started working on state-of-the-art and second-to-none arms systems.

First off, this is a new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile that can overcome any missile defense system and has no limitations on its range.

With a weight of 200 tons, the flight range of the Sarmat missile is larger than that of Bulava ICBM. The Voevoda (heavy intercontinental ballistic missile) has a flight range of 11,000 km, but the new system has practically no range limitations, Putin said after demonstrating a computer flight simulation of the Sarmat missile. He said that Sarmat can attack targets both via the North and the South Pole. "This is a very formidable weapon," the Russian president said.

Russia also started developing weapons that did not use the ballistic trajectory at all. "We started developing new types of strategic weapons that do not use ballistic flight trajectories when moving to the target," the Russian president said. "Therefore, missile defense systems are useless and simply pointless against them," Putin said.

It goes about the new missile with a small-sized nuclear superpowerful power plant, capable of maneuvering as long as possible bypassing ABM systems. The missile does not haму a name yet. It can be housed into a cruise missile, which will provide the latter with an unlimited range and invulnerability for missile and air defenses.

"A low-flying and low-visible cruise missile carrying a nuclear warhead of an unlimited range, unpredictable flight trajectory and a possibility to circumvent interception lines is invulnerable to all existing and prospective systems of both missile and air defense," Putin said.

Afterwards, Putin proceeded to the hypersonic air-missile complex "Kinzhal" ("Dagger").

High-precision hypersonic airborne missile complex "Kinzhal" has been put on combat duty in the Southern Military District of Russia from December 2017.

"The trials of the new missile complex have been completed successfully. On December 1 2017, the complex was put on pilot-combat duty at airfields of the Southern Military District," the president added.

Putin said that unique flight characteristics of the high-speed carrier aircraft make it possible to deliver the missile to the drop point in minutes. The missile itself, flying at a speed exceeding the speed of sound ten times, maneuvers on all sections of the flight path. This allows the missile to overcome all existing and prospective air defense and missile defense systems, delivering nuclear and conventional warheads to a target for a range of more than 2,000 km.

Russia has also developed new unmanned underwater nuclear weapons, which the president called "fantastic." They were also tested successfully in December 2017. They are 100 times smaller than modern submarines, and they need 200 times less time to enter the combat mode. They are able to move at extremely large depths at large speeds.

"It is well known that they develop unmanned arms systems in the world. Russia has developed unmanned underwater vehicles capable of moving at large depths. I would say that they move at very large depths, at intercontinental distances at the speed that exceeds several times the speed of submarines, modern torpedoes and all kinds of fastest surface ships," Putin said.

There is no weapon that can destroy Russia's new unmanned underwater vehicle, Putin said. The president called the new development "fantastic and showed a demo video which caused a big ovation in the audience.

Putin also presented the new hypersonic weapon known as "Avangard."

"This system differs from existing models of weapons for its ability to fly in dense layers of the atmosphere to intercontinental distances at a hypersonic speed exceeding the Mach number by more than 20 times," the president said.

The winged unit of the system is capable of maneuvering, deviating from the flight trajectory for a distance of up to a thousand kilometers. Such maneuvers make the system "virtually invulnerable" to any type of missile defense, the president said. The flight of the impact unit can be controlled even though it gets heated up to plasma formation temperatures when entering the atmosphere - 1600-2000 degrees Celsius. "It goes to the target like a meteorite, like a burning ball," Putin said. The weapon was made possible thanks to the use of new composite materials.

The video of the simulated flight of the new weapon showed the takeoff of the system, its flight into space, where it a stage separates from the block before it proceeds to sharp maneuvering to bypass air defense systems. To reach the target, the impact unit enters the atmosphere and strikes a destructive blow.

"I have not mentioned all our developments, but it's enough for today," Putin said, noting that all those weapons come as Russia's brand new developments, rather than the blueprint of the Soviet Union.

In conclusion, Putin spoke about soldiers and officers who selflessly defend the interests of the Russian Federation, saying that other countries will never have the heroes that Russia has.

"The technology and weapons will appear in other armies of the world, but we are not interested in that. We have all this and it will only get better. The main thing is that they will never have the people, the officers like our pilot, Guard Major Roman Filipov," President Putin said.

