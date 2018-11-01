World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia » News from the Kremlin
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russia imposed economic sanctions against 322 Ukrainian citizens and 68 companies. The Kremlin hopes that the sanctions will help normalise Ukraine's relations with Russia.

Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko. 63145.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru

The decree to impose sanctions against Ukrainian natural persons and legal entities was signed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to counteract unfriendly actions against Russian citizens and organisations.

Russia will thus freeze bank accounts, securities and property in Russia for individuals and legal entities of Ukraine. In addition, it will not be allowed to withdraw capital outside Russia.

The sanctions apply to judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the 8th convocation, major Ukrainian entrepreneurs, officials of the presidential administration of Ukraine, heads of executive bodies and large Ukrainian companies, legal entities controlled by Ukraine's largest businessmen.

Russia's sanctions will in particular affect Ukrainian MP Anton Gerashchenko, the leader of the Batkivshchyna party Yulia Tymoshenko, former head of the Majlis of the Crimean Tatars Mustafa Dzhemilev, chief military prosecutor of Ukraine Anatoly Matios and the son of Ukrainian President, businessman Alexei Poroshenko. The sanctions will also be imposed on chemical company Ukrhimenergo, located in the Luhansk region.

Russia may lift the sanctions in the event Ukraine lifts its sanctions against Russia.

Reportedly, however, Russia's sanctions list does not include Ukraine's wealthiest man Rinat Akhmetov, whose fortune was evaluated at $5.5 billion according to Forbes magazine. Akhmetov's key industrial assets are concentrated in the Donbas, from where he comes. His companies provide electricity and heat to most of Ukraine's settlements.

The list of Russia's sanctions against Ukraine does not include Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman. The sanctions will not affect businessman Igor Kononenko - Poroshenko's right hand and his main business partner. Poroshenko's confectionary holding Roshen does not appear on the lists either.

Introducing retaliatory measures against Ukraine, the Kremlin expects Kiev to show political will to normalise relations with the Russian Federation sooner or later, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked about the absence of Ukrainian president on Russia's black lists, Peskov said that presidents usually are not included on sanctions lists as it would be off the scale, Putin's official spokesman said.

Ukraine imposed sanctions against dozens of Russian citizens after Russia reunited with the Crimea in 2014. Ukraine has been expanding its restrictions against Russia afterwards. In May 2018, the list contained the names of 1,748 Russian individuals and 756 legal entities. They are Russian MPs, Russian political parties, businessmen and their companies.

Uncle Sam in trouble as dollar supremacy declining Uncle Sam in trouble as dollar supremacy declining
Topics ukraine donbass dmitry peskov war in Ukraine Dmitry Medvedev Petro Poroshenko sanctions against Russia
Comments (1)
Topical Analytics
News from the Kremlin
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Americas
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
Columnists
Eroding Freedoms in America
News All >
Now reading
Pravda.Ru on Reddit's 'Ask Me Anything.' US-Russian friendship is dead
Opinion
Pravda.Ru on Reddit's 'Ask Me Anything.' US-Russian friendship is dead
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
Americas
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery Видео 
Readers' top
Russia's electronic warfare system Samarkand can paralyse NATO army easily
US dollar deposits in Russia in danger
Putin and Trump will be looking for Xi Jinping in Paris
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
Eroding Freedoms in America
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Russia's electronic warfare system Samarkand can paralyse NATO army easily

The United States has been preparing for a real war with Russia since the 2000s, and the Americans are switching from theory to practice now

Russia's electronic warfare system Samarkand can paralyse NATO army easily
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Disasters, catastrophes
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Europe
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Columnists
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire

Sensationalism, populism, when politics is entertainment and the people vote for a circus, a clown as the ringmaster. Brazil just made a huge mistake.

Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Europe
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Disasters, catastrophes
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Columnists
Eroding Freedoms in America
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria

An unexpected format gathered in Istanbul to resolve the issue of a political settlement in Syria. Washington and Tehran did not take part in the summit, but Berlin and Paris decided to participate

Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
European Court of Human Rights prohibits insulting Prophet Muhammad
Real life stories
European Court of Human Rights prohibits insulting Prophet Muhammad
Disasters, catastrophes
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Real life stories
Russian journalist falls out of window and dies in Moscow
Dmitry Sudakov Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba? Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Eroding Freedoms in America Contributor submission
Comments
Bolton in Moscow: Wasting words, beating the wind?
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Roscosmos unveils video showing moment of Soyuz-FG booster rocket accident
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
Russia imposes massive sanctions on Ukraine, but spares Chocolate King Poroshenko
Eroding Freedoms in America
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
Eroding Freedoms in America
US dollar deposits in Russia in danger
Russia's electronic warfare system Samarkand can paralyse NATO army easily
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Putin loses everything he has
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Russia's electronic warfare system Samarkand can paralyse NATO army easily
Russia's electronic warfare system Samarkand can paralyse NATO army easily
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Eroding Freedoms in America
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.