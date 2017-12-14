World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia » News from the Kremlin
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Donbass without militia will be worse than Srebrenica - Putin

Russia » News from the Kremlin

During Putin's annual Q&A conference with journalists, a Ukrainian correspondent asked Putin about the fate of the Russians, who are being held captive or convicted in Ukraine for their participation in the conflict in the Donbass. The journalist stated that Russian troops are staying on the territory of the Donbass to kill Ukrainian citizens rather than to regulate the armed conflict. The journalist asked the Russian president whether he was going to change his policy towards the Donbass in the event of victory in the upcoming presidential election.

Donbass without militia will be worse than Srebrenica - Putin. 61681.jpeg

Another journalist asked Putin a question about Mikhail Saakashvili's political activity in Ukraine and the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Putin at first answered the second question тв said that the situation with Mikhail Saakashvili (former President of Georgia and former governor of the Odessa region of Ukraine) was a spit in the face of the Ukrainian people. "What Saakashvili is doing is like spitting in the face of the Georgian people and in the face of the Ukrainian people," Putin said. "He used to be the president of the independent Georgian state, but now he rushes around squares and screams to the whole world: I'm Ukrainian. Aren't there real Ukrainians in Ukraine? Ukraine turns a blind eye on all this, and it's pitiful to look at all this," the president added.

According to Putin, the Minsk format on the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine is of low efficiency because of Kiev's unconstructive position. "They have no desire to implement the agreements and start a real political process, the completion of which can result in the implementation of the treaty on the special status of the Donbass, which is registered in the relevant law of Ukraine that the parliament has adopted, but the law has never been put into force under various pretexts," Putin said.

Afterwards, Putin said that there were no Russian troops on the territory of the Donbass. According to him, there are local formations there capable of repelling military actions. "There are certain military militia groups there that are self-sufficient and are ready to repel any large-scale military actions against the Donbass," the Russian president said. "We believe that this corresponds to the  interests of those people who live there, because if they have no such opportunity, so-called nationalist battalions will arrange a massacre there that will be even worse that the one in Srebrenica.

"As for the tragedy that is happening there, one should always look at the source of it. The source is a coup d'état and unconstitutional seizure of power. As we know, some of the Ukrainian people did not agree with this, but they started to destroy the dissenters, despite Ukraine's alleged aspiration to the European civilisation," the Russian president said. According to him, all that was done with the help of special services and then armed forces.

Putin touched upon the topic of exchanging detainees with Ukraine, but noted that Ukraine constantly changes the list of people for exchange. He said that the process of exchanging detainees was stopped on the initiative of Kiev. Putin urged Ukrainian President Poroshenko to finish this process before the arrival of 2018.

Russians and Ukrainians are one people, as they have common historical, spiritual and other roots, Putin said.

Pravda.Ru

Topics Putin donbass crisis in ukraine
Topical Analytics
News from the Kremlin
Donbass without militia will be worse than Srebrenica - Putin
Asia
Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, capitals and puppets
News from the Kremlin
Putin: Russia will continue spending enough on defence not to be killed
Readers' top
North Korea declares victory over USA
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Pentagon can not accept Russia's victory over terrorists in Syria
Putin in Egypt: Who's the big player in the Middle East?
Now reading
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Companies
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft Видео 
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Asia
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels Видео 
Mystery of Bermuda Triangle unraveled in Australia
Mysteries
Mystery of Bermuda Triangle unraveled in Australia
Italy: Free fall
Europe
Italy: Free fall
Donbass without militia will be worse than Srebrenica - Putin
News from the Kremlin
Donbass without militia will be worse than Srebrenica - Putin
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
North Korea declares victory over USA

Representatives of the North Korean administration issued a statement saying that the United States and its allies have lost the "political and military confrontation" to the DPRK

North Korea declares victory over USA
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Asia
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Asia
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Politics
Pentagon can not accept Russia's victory over terrorists in Syria
Asia
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision

Putin made his first public comment on the subject of the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Asia
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Technologies and discoveries
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
Asia
Putin in Egypt: Who's the big player in the Middle East?
Asia
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision

Putin made his first public comment on the subject of the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
USA no longer wants Bashar Assad to go
Americas
USA no longer wants Bashar Assad to go
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin arrives on Hmeymim airbase in Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan urges others to recognise Jerusalem as capital of Palestine
Dmitry Sudakov Donbass without militia will be worse than Srebrenica - Putin Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, capitals and puppets Costantino Ceoldo Anton Kulikov Russia to rebuild its former Soviet naval base in Syria's Tartus Anton Kulikov
Comments
The need for a Global Political Agenda 2018
Pentagon can not accept Russia's victory over terrorists in Syria
Pentagon can not accept Russia's victory over terrorists in Syria
Putin: Russia will continue spending enough on defence not to be killed
Italy: Free fall
Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, capitals and puppets
North Korea declares victory over USA
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
Putin to Sobchak: We will never let them turn Russia into another Ukraine
Putin to Sobchak: We will never let them turn Russia into another Ukraine
Putin: Russia will continue spending enough on defence not to be killed
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi
New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi
Torturing Jerusalem with USA's help: No peace, but eternal war for Jews and Arabs
Putin: Russia will continue spending enough on defence not to be killed
Putin: Russia will continue spending enough on defence not to be killed
Putin: Russia will continue spending enough on defence not to be killed
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed