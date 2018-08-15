World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia » News from the Kremlin
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Kremlin explains how Oleg Sentsov can be pardoned

Russia » News from the Kremlin

If Oleg Sentsov wants to be pardoned, he needs to ask President Vladimir Putin personally about this. This is how the procedure goes in Russia, officials at the administration for ensuring constitutional rights of citizens under the presidential administration told Sentsov's mother in response to her petition for pardon of her son.

Kremlin explains how Oleg Sentsov can be pardoned. 62739.jpeg

The convict, Oleg Sentsov, will have to write a petition, but before it goes to Putin, a special committee and the head of the subject will have to approve the document. It is up to the head of state to make the final decision.

Sentsov's mother was informed that her appeal was forwarded to the governor of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, where the convict serves his sentence.

Oleg Sentsov's mother appealed to the Russian president on July 13 with a request to pardon her son. In her letter to the president she wrote that her son's family was going through many problems and hardships without the father. On August 9, it became known that the letter was delivered to the pardon commission under the Russian president.

We would like to recall here that there were many personal requests from a variety of public figures in Russia to pardon Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Putin pardoned Khodorkovsky in 2013 on humane grounds (Khodorkovsky's mother was dying) after the entrepreneur had sent his personal petition to the president.

In addition, experts and journalists note that Oleg Sentsov is not a director. "Oleg Sentsov from Simferopol was a common owner of a computer club. He did not have any cinematographic or any other type of education associated with art. At some point, his business went to the bottom, and Oleg wanted to make a film about the life of a gamer. This is the story behind his motion picture "Gamer" which was released in 2012.

Oleg Sentsov was convicted in Russia for 20 years imprisonment on charges of terrorist activities. In May, the man went on a hunger strike, demanding the release of Ukrainian political prisoners. His protest lasts for more than 90 days.

Russia's Federal Security Bureau arrested Oleg Sentsov, Alexander Kolchenko, Alexei Chirniya and Gennady Afanasyev on May 30, 2014. The men were suspected of organising a branch of the right-wing subversive and terrorist group Right Sector (banned in Russia) in the Crimean Republic.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics pardon terrorism Right Sector mikhail khodorkovsky
Comments
Topical Analytics
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin explains how Oleg Sentsov can be pardoned
Columnists
Common heroes: Stephen Lendman, blogger (and truthteller)
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
News All >
Now reading
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
Caspian Convention challenges Gazprom's rule in Europe
Former USSR
Caspian Convention challenges Gazprom's rule in Europe
Kremlin explains how Oleg Sentsov can be pardoned
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin explains how Oleg Sentsov can be pardoned
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Readers' top
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
Details of Putin-Merkel surprise meeting unveiled
Caspian Convention challenges Gazprom's rule in Europe
Boy loses hand when jumping into the river
Common heroes: Stephen Lendman, blogger (and truthteller)
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced a possible move that Russia can take in response to new US sanctions

Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Former USSR
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Asia
Iran shows new ICBM that can evade radars
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery

Not that long ago, American soldiers would train their skills to counter insurgent and partisan military organizations. These days, they are trained to show resistance to the regular army of a potential adversary

US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Russia could abolish state pensions
Economics
Russia could abolish state pensions
Former USSR
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Asia
Iran shows new ICBM that can evade radars
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows

The Central Bank of Turkey announced measures to protect the financial market of Turkey against the background of the collapse of the Turkish lira and conflict of interests with the United States of America

Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Crimes
Teen member of satanic sect destroys unique wooden church built in 1774
Asia
Iran shows new ICBM that can evade radars
Dmitry Sudakov Kremlin explains how Oleg Sentsov can be pardoned Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo Common heroes: Stephen Lendman, blogger (and truthteller) Costantino Ceoldo Lyuba Lulko USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside Lyuba Lulko
Comments
World War Three may break out because of USA's agony
Common heroes: Stephen Lendman, blogger (and truthteller)
North Korea: Standing proud for Korea!
North Korea: Standing proud for Korea!
Details of Putin-Merkel surprise meeting unveiled
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Details of Putin-Merkel surprise meeting unveiled
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Common heroes: Stephen Lendman, blogger (and truthteller)
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Russia could abolish state pensions
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.