Russian Foreign Ministry on Syria, Ukraine, and Phony US Election Meddling

Russian Foreign Ministry on Syria, Ukraine, and Phony US Election Meddling

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org - Home - Stephen Lendman)

Endless war in Syria continues despite most parts of the country liberated from US-supported terrorists.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova (MZ below) said work continues to implement "the Russian-Turkish Memorandum on Idlib of September 17...to eliminate the terrorist presence in that zone at minimal cost to civilians."

She failed to explain that Erdogan betrayed Putin straightaway, supporting the scourge of terrorism in Idlib, and elsewhere in the country, he pretends to oppose.

He continues occupying northern Syrian territory illegally - wanting it annexed, a major obstacle to the country's liberation. Washington's imperial objective in Syria is the single greatest obstacle to conflict resolution.

The good news is that displaced refugees continue returning to liberated areas. Russia is spearheading the delivery of humanitarian aid to countless thousands of Syrians.

The US, other Western countries and UN supply none, except to areas controlled by terrorists, the pattern throughout years of war - Obama's war, now Trump's, wanting Syria transformed into another US vassal state, Assad toppled, a pro-Western puppet replacing him.

That's what endless war has been about since launched. MZ at best only touches on the hardest of hard truths, including US support for ISIS and other terrorists - pretending to be combatting the scourge of terrorism it supports, in Syria and in other countries.

MZ: "We regard our role in the socio-economic reconstruction of Syria as an important element in strengthening Russia-Syria relations," adding:

"Intensive contacts are underway which seek to advance the political settlement in Syria, to form a Constitutional Committee and then to launch it in Geneva under the decisions taken by the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi."

MZ failed to explain that years of diplomatic talks in Geneva, Astana, and Sochi since 2012 achieved no significant breakthroughs - because Washington, NATO, the Saudis and Israel want endless war, not resolution.

Success in the country to liberate areas has come on the ground from Syrian forces, greatly aided by Russian aerial operations - not diplomacy.

To her credit, MZ condemned illegal US occupation of northern and southern Syrian territory. Conflict resolution is unattainable as long as things remain the same - along with support for jihadists in the country by Washington and its imperial allies.

The US-installed regime in Kiev mobilized thousands of forces for war on Donbass along its border. It appears imminent, likely more intensively than in 2014 and 2015.

MZ: "(W)e continue to see alarming reports from that region. According to available information, Kiev is plotting an armed provocation on the line of contact, taking advantage of the imposed martial law, including in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, to stage a surge attack in the direction of Mariupol in order to seize the Donetsk-controlled areas along the Sea of Azov and reach the border with Russia."

"The attack is to be conducted by a massed troop contingent that the AFU has been reinforcing over the past few months, as repeatedly reported by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine. From December 1 to 7 alone, OSCE monitors discovered 190 units of heavy weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements outside the designated storage facilities."

Puppet president Poroshenko appears hellbent for full-scale war along Russia's border - in cahoots with the US, Britain and France, perhaps intending another cross-border provocation, aiming to draw Moscow into the conflict, likely wanting the Trump regime to get directly involved.

The human rights situation in Ukraine is deplorable, things deteriorating, not improving, MZ explained.

Nazi-infested fascists run things, contemptuous of fundamental rights of ordinary people, treating them ruthlessly, why Poroshenko is overwhelmingly reviled, his approval rating in single digits.

He's waging war on independent journalists, human rights workers, and anyone criticizing his regime. Russian nationals in the country are endangered, including Russian diplomatic missions and diplomats, MZ saying:

"We have the capacity to respond to (abusive actions). And we will do so unless measures are taken to protect the security of" Russian personnel in the country.

The Kiev regime "should know (it's) gone too far. (It) will not get away with" its hostile actions.

"Kiev is using the contrived anti-Russia hysteria to curry favor with the nationalist electorate, intimidate Russian speakers and drive them underground, as well as demonstrating activity, even though the goal of this activity is unclear. Those who refuse to toe the line following such 'preventive treatment' are arrested (or) killed."

"The recent statements made by the Ukrainian authorities regarding their commitment to democratic European values sound especially cynical against the backdrop of the ongoing excesses."

"But their Western curators pretend not to see this and even express their support. The flagrant violations of human rights in the fields of language, ethnicity and religion are rapidly pushing Ukraine towards a red line."

The Big Lie about (nonexistent) Russian US election meddling refuses to die since surfacing in 2016 - proof never backing accusations because none exists.

Virtually everyone in Washington and the West knows what's going on - while going along with the colossal hoax, part of longstanding Russia bashing.

MZ: "The recent statements made by the Ukrainian authorities regarding their commitment to democratic European values sound especially cynical against the backdrop of the ongoing excesses."

"But their Western curators pretend not to see this and even express their support. The flagrant violations of human rights in the fields of language, ethnicity and religion are rapidly pushing Ukraine towards a red line."

The material was rubbish amounting to nothing. "Even a schoolchild can understand that all this is a fanciful and brazen fake," said MZ.

"No evidence has been found of the participation of Russian citizens...organizations," or anyone else connected to the Kremlin involved in US election meddling - a longstanding US specialty worldwide.

Moscow respects international law and the sovereign rights of other nations - polar opposite how the US, NATO, Israel, and their imperial allies operate.

Phony claims about Russian meddling amount to "a theater of the absurd," said MZ, calling for "an end to this farce."

Hardliners in Washington consider Russia their number one enemy. It's long past time for Kremlin officials to stop pretending the US and Moscow are partners. Suggesting or believing it is utter nonsense.

US rage against Russia risks direct confrontation. The same goes for China and Iran. It's why I've often said and repeat again that things could be heading for potentially humanity destroying nuclear war by accident or design.

WW I and II were waged with conventional weapons, other than the gratuitous nuking of Hiroshima and Nagasaki after the war was won.

The next global war, if waged, could and likely will involve use of nukes in earnest. If so, Einstein was right. Future war(s) thereafter will be with sticks and stones - providing anyone on earth survives.

VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE: stephenlendman.org (Home - Stephen Lendman). Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

My newest book as editor and contributor is titled "Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III."

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html

Photo: By Frank Baulo, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=53230816