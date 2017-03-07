Pravda.ru

Russia » Politics

Putin's Russia: From 'gas station' to major global player

07.03.2017
 
Putin's Russia: From 'gas station' to major global player. 59916.jpeg

Five years ago, on March 4, 2012, Vladimir Putin won the presidential election in Russia. Hardly anyone doubts that Vladimir Putin will win the election in 2018, if, of course, he decides to run for presidency.

After the reunification with the Crimea and Sevastopol in March 2014, political scientists and sociologists started talking about the phenomenon of the "Putin majority." This phenomenon unites Russian people who support Putin as president, even though they can vote for different parties at parliamentary elections. For several years, Putin's approval rating has been stable at 82-86 percent. Noting the unprecedented support for the head of state, experts say that the "Putin majority" remains stable and demonstrates a tendency to expand.

According to a study conducted by the Civil Society Development Fund in 2016, supporters of the "Putin majority," speaking about the qualities that attract them to the head of state, said that they valued Putin's diligence and his work in the interests of Russia. They are confident that Vladimir Putin will be able to ensure the development of Russia in the future. In political terms, representatives of the "Putin majority" pointed out Putin's experience, vigor, determination and willpower. In their opinion, Putin acts as a real leader, capable of leading people.

Russia has started playing one of the leading roles in international politics. "When you look at a country that has got the economic issues they have, has the demographic issues they have - very dependent on minerals and oil, has gone through no reforms - it's very remarkable he has taken his place on the world stage in the way he has since 2012," Bob Corker, the head of the Senate Committee for Foreign Relations said in a recent interview.

Another US Senator, John McCain, spoke of Russia as a "gas station country." However, two years later, Russia the gas station has developed into a country that could allegedly, in the view of many US politicians, show influence on the course and the outcome of the presidential election in the United States. At the same time, Western "partners" acknowledge that solving major international problems without the participation of Russia is impossible - be it the Middle East, the fight against terrorism, control over the proliferation of nuclear weapons, etc.

Let's get back to Russia's problems. Over the past five years, Russia has approved a number of normative acts to combat corruption. In 2013, Putin initiated the law that prohibited Russian officials, deputies, judges, employees of power structures to have bank accounts and financial assets abroad. Having real estate abroad is allowed, but it must be declared accordingly. Even earlier - in December 2012 - the head of state signed a law that obliged officials to report their expenses.

In the last few years, all Russians have become familiar with the term of import substitution. The point of this process is not about Russia's relations and friction with the West. Import substitution has given a great chance for domestic producers to develop and grow, and one can already see the success of Russian agricultural producers.

Here is another example. According to the CIA, Russia was ranked 7th in the world in 2016 on GDP indicator, following China, the European Union, the United States, India, Japan and Germany.

Pravda.Ru turned to well-known Russian citizens with a request to express their views about Putin's five years as president.

Iosif Kobzon, People's Artist of the USSR:

"The president behaves correctly as the head of the state despite all the Russophobia. Putin has restored the Russian Armed Forces and ensured Russia's defense capability. The sanctions have damaged our economy, of course, but they have also given an opportunity to revive agriculture. Our president always works, he is entirely devoted to Russia. I think that we have a wonderful president."

Karen Shakhnazarov, director, People's Artist of Russia:

"These five years in Russia's new history have been turbulent. The reunification with the Crimea is probably one of the most important events in the history of our country. The Olympics in Sochi, the rivalry with the West, in which Russia has been able to stand firm on its feet and even gain advantage at some point."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


The Unknown Putin. Part 1







PRAVDA.RU
5297

Popular photos

Business

Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Does Russia need luxury tax?
Does Russia need luxury tax?
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft

Society

Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs

Most popular

UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
High-quality Russian military equipment has made the US allies reconsider their foreign policy. The United Arab Emirates are going to purchase the Russian Su-35 fighters
Russia unveils first full-size model of PAK DA strategic bomber
Russia unveils first full-size model of PAK DA strategic bomber
Russia's Tupolev design bureau has created a full-size model of the prospective aviation long-range aviation complex, known for the Russian initials as PAK DA
Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

The Resurrection of Armageddon
The Resurrection of Armageddon
Lock up England in jail or an insane asylum!
Lock up England in jail or an insane asylum!
A Challenge for Portugal: A Museum of the Discoveries
A Challenge for Portugal: A Museum of the Discoveries
The digital storm: Blowing away the human mind
The digital storm: Blowing away the human mind
The plight of Moslems in the USA
The plight of Moslems in the USA
Polish MEP: Prize for bigot of the century
Polish MEP: Prize for bigot of the century

Incidents

ISIS leader admits defeat, orders to flee
ISIS leader admits defeat, orders to flee
Either Trump annihilates North Korea, or Kim burns US
Either Trump annihilates North Korea, or Kim burns US
Pilot of MiG-21 that crashed in Turkey says his aircraft was shot down
Pilot of MiG-21 that crashed in Turkey says his aircraft was shot down
Young man speeds Ferrari car to 238 km/h in Moscow
Young man speeds Ferrari car to 238 km/h in Moscow
ISIL threatens to shed rivers of blood in China
ISIL threatens to shed rivers of blood in China
Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers
Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service