World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia » Politics
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin

Russia » Politics

Former musician Alexey Lebedinsky, for example, bluntly stated that "it is high time to shoot." "It is about time people should resort to terror to respond to terrorism of the state against people to eliminate the bastards that have seized power," the singer said.

Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin. 62453.jpeg

In an interview with a Ukrainian publication, Lebedinsky said: "We can not ask the civilized world to save the Russian people from its tyrants, we can't admit to ourselves that we don't have the guts for it, because those in power are strong, unpunished and merciless."

According to him, "peoples deserve their rulers, and I'm increasingly sorry for the herds of people on the whole. I'm also increasingly sorry for certain people who understand their helplessness in trying to change anything."

Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov believes that changes in Russia should take place very quickly, rather than gradually, because one needs to break the entire system of power in he country to make changes happen. Interestingly, Mr. Kasparov is willing to contribute to this as much as he can, only if he could stay somewhere abroad during the process.

Journalist Arkady Babchenko posted a meaningfull message on his Facebook page: "I will definitely return to Moscow as I have one more thing to do there. I will be sticking out of the hatch of an Abrahms tank that will be rolling down Tverskaya Street under the NATO flag. The grateful Russians will forget the Crimea - they will be throwing flowers to their liberators and asking for humanitarian army meats."

Babchenko's colleague, "Echo of Ukraine" radio presenter Matvey Ganapolsky said that the energy bridge to the Crimea will be blown up. In general, aggressive dreams appear to be a distinctive feature of the Russian opposition.

Russian economist Andrei Illarionov, also an oppositionist, urged the United States and NATO to use troops against Russia. "The only thing that Putin fears is the use of military force against Russian troops."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Does Russia have active opposition?
Topics Revolution president Putin russian opposition
Comments
Topical Analytics
Politics
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Columnists
When capitalism finds out it gives free meals
Asia
A message from Iran
Readers' top
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
The ominous Armenian destiny
Putin Forever
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
World's most beautiful man lives in Ukraine
Now reading
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Asia
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands Видео 
When capitalism finds out it gives free meals
Columnists
When capitalism finds out it gives free meals
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Economics
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions Видео 
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts Видео 
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail Видео 
News All >
Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants no common military holidays with Russia
Belarusian ice hockey players scared to return home after grand failure in Denmark
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
USA wants China to become backward, third world state again
US installs laser guns on its warships
World's most beautiful man lives in Ukraine
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail

Turkey is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO, as the relationship with the alliance continues to worsen. Turkish Foreign Minister warned of retaliatory actions if the American bill about sanctions against Turkey becomes law

Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
The ominous Armenian destiny
Columnists
The ominous Armenian destiny
News from the Kremlin
Putin Forever
Asia
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Columnists
The ominous Armenian destiny

It is not the first time that Armenia enters the sights of variously colorful revolutionaries in the pay of foreign powers. Already in 2008, following the defeat in the presidential elections of Levon Ter-Petrosyan...

The ominous Armenian destiny
Putin Forever
News from the Kremlin
Putin Forever
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Americas
US installs laser guns on its warships
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail

Turkey is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO, as the relationship with the alliance continues to worsen. Turkish Foreign Minister warned of retaliatory actions if the American bill about sanctions against Turkey becomes law

Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Economics
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
News from the Kremlin
Putin Forever
Asia
USA wants China to become backward, third world state again
Dmitry Sudakov Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo When capitalism finds out it gives free meals Costantino Ceoldo Lyuba Lulko Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three Lyuba Lulko
Comments
A message from Iran
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
A message from Iran
Putin Forever
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
A message from Iran
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
A message from Iran
French historian explains why Putin despises the West
A message from Iran
A message from Iran
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
A message from Iran
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed