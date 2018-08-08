World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia » Politics
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor

Russia » Politics

Alexei Navalny announced another protest action in Russia on September 9. On this day, which will be the single voting day in Russia, Navalny urges all Russians to publicly express protest against the pension reform.

Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor. 62712.jpeg

Mr. Navalny traditionally tries to make his mass events happen on special and important days. Apparently, the opposition blogger tries to receive as much media coverage as possible in Western countries. Most of Navalny's meetings and rallies take place as unauthorized events, in which his followers often clash with representatives of law-enforcement agencies.

It is important to understand that Alexei Navalny is not an independent persona. Simply put, he acts as a conductor of Western influence in Russia. It became especially evident after the rallies on Bolotnaya Square in Moscow. Those rallies became an attempt to make Maidan riots happen in Russia.

It is worthy of note that Mr. Navalny had openly spoken about the need to raise the retirement age in the past. These days, however, he wants the Russians to protest against the pension reform. We have no questions to Mr. Navalny about it, because this is common logic of his political "struggle," or business, better to say. He has been extremely consistent in this business of his.

The main question is why he had an opportunity to appear in the niche that is highly important for the entire Russian society. We believe that he appeared there because a public discussion on the need to raise the retirement age in Russia had failed from the very start.

The State Duma is now on holiday, so there is no communication between electors and  parliamentarians. However, Internet and social media never go on holidays. Russian bloggers express their ardent protest against the pension reform bill and pay absolutely no attention to statements about important changes that the bill may have during further discussions in the parliament.

State-run mass media, however, try to work in accordance with their agenda. First off, they do not call the pension reform a "reform" and refer to the experience of foreign states, even though Russia has major ideological discrepancies, if not confrontation, with Western countries.

At the same time, the silence of the government, which came up with this reform and started promoting it, and the active position of the parliament, which started passing the bill contrary to all of its principles and reputation, creates interesting political sentiments in the Russian society.

The majority of Russian people have their eyes on Vladimir Putin as the only power institution that remains with this majority and who is ready to conduct a full-fledged dialogue with his people, or listen to them, at least.

All this takes us back to Putin's pre-election campaign, which the presidential administration should have supported informationally. It turned out, though, that it was Putin himself, who conducted the campaign for himself with his own forces and his real policy.

In general, the situation with the pension reform is the same.  The Kremlin should have launched a massive propaganda campaign to inform the population and establish communication channels with people to make the discussion as massive as possible. Nevertheless, the Kremlin does not seem to be willing to pay attention to the problem, whereas the majority of Russians have their hopeful looks attached to President Putin as the only legitimate representative of power in the country.

What was the point of running the campaign of "transparent and legitimate" elections in Russia, if those who won the elections are unwilling to listen to their electors nor do they want to pay attention to what their electors say on such an important topic as retirement age.

As for Navalny and its protest activity, it is clear how he is going to promote it in the media. Alexei Navalny will portray himself as a person, whom the Russian administration accuses of working for the West, of stealing timber and buying luxury cars, etc, etc.

Meanwhile, a social protest in Russia is turning into a political one. Mr. Navalny can now win the support of not only young people, who want more adrenaline in their blood. He can win the support of mature adults - people of pre-retirement age, who make the core of so-called Putin's majority. The consolidated majority has made it possible for Russia to achieve considerable economic and political progress. Today, however, this majority may split. One is left to wonder if OMON riot police dare to twist elderly people's arms and drag them into police vans during street protests. What will Putin say if it happens?

On September 9, 2018, the Russian Federation is to hold elections of various levels, including additional elections of seven deputies to the State Duma, elections of heads of 26 subjects of the federation (22 direct and 4 through voting in parliament), and elections of deputies of legislative (representative) state power bodies in 17 regions of the Russian Federation. In regions where governors resigned after June 9, the elections will be held on the single voting day in 2019.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru 

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics navalny Russian people retirement age pension reform russian elections
Comments
Topical Analytics
Politics
Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor
Former USSR
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
Americas
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
News All >
Now reading
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Politics
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia Видео 
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
Former USSR
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies Видео 
Trump sows death in Gaza Strip as US to celebrate opening embassy in Jerusalem
Conflicts
Trump sows death in Gaza Strip as US to celebrate opening embassy in Jerusalem Видео 
First-ever flying car to be unveiled to the world in the summer of 2017
Technologies and discoveries
First-ever flying car to be unveiled to the world in the summer of 2017
Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor
Politics
Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor
Readers' top
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Russia can replace USA on Chinese market
World famous French actor beaten in Moscow night club
Russian scientists test perpetual nuclear reactor for submarines
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions

Russia has every reason to develop its own measures, including military and strategic ones, that would lead to irreparable losses for the US economy and population

Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Asia
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Americas
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Asia
China tests hypersonic maneuverable aircraft
Americas
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions

Washington's strategic arrogance in the APR is based on nuclear superiority. Beijing finds it a good reason to accelerate the development of advanced ballistic missiles

Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Columnists
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Asia
Russia can replace USA on Chinese market
Asia
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands

Japan declared a protest to Russia after reports about the deployment of Russian Su-35C fighter jets on Itirup Island

Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Asia
Russia can replace USA on Chinese market
Columnists
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Dmitry Sudakov Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions Lyuba Lulko Aidyn Mehtiyev War in Yemen to explode Persian Gulf and oil market Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
War in Yemen to explode Persian Gulf and oil market
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Most Russians do not notice absence of delicious foreign food products
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Russia can replace USA on Chinese market
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.