Pravda.ru

Russia » Politics

Russia to test hypersonic Zircon missiles earlier than originally planned

09.02.2017
 
Russia to test hypersonic Zircon missiles earlier than originally planned. 59751.jpeg
AP photo

In the spring of 2017, Russia may test a Zircon hypersonic missile for the first time. The launch is said to be conducted within the scope of the global non-nuclear deterrence strategy.

A source familiar with the plan told Interfax that the launch would not be conducted from Plesetsk. The source did not specify the carrier, from which the missile was to be launched.

It was reported earlier that Zircon hypersonic missiles would be used on board Yasen-M nuclear submarines, as well as Husky prospective submarines and certain types of surface ships.

Also read: The Russians are coming, the Russians are bigger and stronger

"In 2017, Russia will continue the tests of Zircon missiles, when a missile would be launched from a sea-based platform," the source told the news agency.

Hypersound is a speed faster than Mach 5. Mach 1 number corresponds to the speed of sound - about 300 meters per second, or 1,224 km/h.

The Zircon missile was designed for the Russian Navy at NPO Machine Building (Reutov, Moscow region). The missile technology for the new missile is based on the principle of the so-called hypersonic engine. The company also develops advanced warheads for intercontinental ballistic missiles known as "Object 4202."

According to experts, the range of the Zircon missile will be comparable to that of the Onyx missile - about 500 km, whereas the speed of the new missile is said to reach Mach 5 or six.

Zircon missiles can be used as armament for surface warships and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as aircraft and coastal mobile missile systems. It is believed that Onyx and Zircon missiles are designed to implement elements of the concept of strategic non-nuclear deterrence.

Last year, it was reported that Zircon missiles would be used on board the Peter the Great heavy cruiser, as well as prospective fifth-generation multipurpose nuclear submarines known as Husky.

In 2017, Russia also plans to start flight tests of the state-of-the-art liquid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile RS-28 Sarmat.

According to experts' estimates, ICBMs of such capacity will be able to contain USA's plans for the deployment of the global missile defense system.

It is worthy of note that Zircon missile tests were originally scheduled for 2018. However, a source in the Russian defense industry told Interfax that the timing may change for 2017.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russia strikes with its new hypersonic missile







PRAVDA.RU
3617

Popular photos

Business

Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy

Society

USA concerned about China s possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything
Columns of fire underneath ice of Lake Baikal: Mystery solved
Columns of fire underneath ice of Lake Baikal: Mystery solved

Most popular

Explosion at French nuclear power plant: Situation remains unclear
Explosion at French nuclear power plant: Situation remains unclear
An explosion occurred at Flamanville nuclear power plant in the north-west of France. Reportedly, several people were injured as a result of the explosion
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov returns home
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov returns home
Residents of the city of Severomorsk solemnly greeted the crews of the Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov and heavy nuclear missile cruiser Peter the Great
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Trump: Sit down, shut up and listen!
Trump: Sit down, shut up and listen!
Predatory Capitalism is Killing America
Predatory Capitalism is Killing America
Syria is one step closer to peace
Syria is one step closer to peace
The Headless Feckless Clueless Commonwealth
The Headless Feckless Clueless Commonwealth
Outside world , according to the western Progressive Liberals
'Outside world', according to the western 'Progressive Liberals'
Trump: History repeats itself
Trump: History repeats itself

Incidents

Explosion at French nuclear power plant: Situation remains unclear
Explosion at French nuclear power plant: Situation remains unclear
Another militia commander assassinated in Donetsk
Another militia commander assassinated in Donetsk
Ukrainian armed forces ready to kill many civilians in creeping offensive
Ukrainian armed forces ready to kill many civilians in 'creeping offensive'
Donbas in flames again. OSCE stands still
Donbas in flames again. OSCE stands still
Russia tests doomsday weapon, US tests Russia s ability to survive
Russia tests doomsday weapon, US tests Russia's ability to survive
China deploys ICBMs near Russia as a warning for USA
China deploys ICBMs near Russia as a warning for USA

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service