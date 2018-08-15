World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia » Politics
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled

Russia » Politics

The behavior of the Russian inspector satellite, which was launched in the autumn of 2017, puzzles military officials in the United States. Yleem D.S. Poblete, assistant secretary of state for arms control, verification, and compliance, said that the behavior of the satellite in orbit raised a number of questions.

Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled. 62742.jpeg

Inspector satellites are the spacecraft that maneuver in orbit and interact with other satellites. According to Poblete, the Russian spacecraft does not correspond to the functions that the Russian side had announced before. The satellite, the official added, does not execute its functions, but performs some other jobs, the details of which puzzle US specialists.

The US is concerned about the satellite's behavior, as well as about Russia's developments in the field of anti-space defense systems. De facto, Yleem Poblete accused Russia of deploying weapons in space.

Andrei Manoilo, professor at the Moscow State University, believes that the remarks from the US official about the behavior of the Russian satellite match the general rhetoric and come in line with Washington's foreign policy.

Space is a strategic direction, where one can take leading positions. The United States would like to force Russia into another arms race similar to the one we had in the 1980s as any activity to intensify the confrontation with the United States will definitely become a burden that Russia will not be able to carry, Manoilo said. This is the reason why the US considers the use of outer space for military purposes.

In addition, it is profitable for US officials to intimidate the American population with the help of the "Russian threat" because the US defense complex is currently waiting for new orders to come. It is the remarks from various low-rank American officials, like Poblete, that trigger the process to lobby military spending in the United States, the expert believes.

To date, international law provides an opportunity to deploy standard arms systems in space. Countries use this opportunity for their own interests. In fact, a cruise missile carrying a nuclear warhead is practically no different than other types of military missiles that carry standard weapons, the professor said.

Ivan Moiseyev, the head of the Institute of Space Policy, explained that the above-mentioned inspector satellite examined near-Earth spacecraft Cosmos-2519, which was deployed in space simultaneously with the inspector satellite. Of course, it makes no sense to deny that the spacecraft is capable of carrying out combat missions, the expert added.

As a result, NORAD scientists announced the restart of the Russian program known as SOI (Strategic Defense Initiative). British specialist in space technology, Robert Christy, noted that the Cosmos-2499 had its predecessors, because Russia launched three communication satellites on December 23, 2013.

The USA expresses its concerned about the situation in near-Earth space, even though it was Washington that approved the National Space Policy in 2007 declaring the right to partially extend sovereignty to outer space."

Thus, even if Russia establishes military control over space with the help of interceptor satellites, the US does not lag behind her.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend

Star Wars: US afraid of Russia's attack in space
Topics star wars near-earth space weapons ballistic missiles us-russian relations
Comments
Topical Analytics
Politics
Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled
Americas
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin explains how Oleg Sentsov can be pardoned
News All >
Now reading
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
Caspian Convention challenges Gazprom's rule in Europe
Former USSR
Caspian Convention challenges Gazprom's rule in Europe
Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled
Politics
Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled Видео 
Common heroes: Stephen Lendman, blogger (and truthteller)
Columnists
Common heroes: Stephen Lendman, blogger (and truthteller)
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
Americas
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
Readers' top
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
Details of Putin-Merkel surprise meeting unveiled
Caspian Convention challenges Gazprom's rule in Europe
Boy loses hand when jumping into the river
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced a possible move that Russia can take in response to new US sanctions

Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Former USSR
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery

Not that long ago, American soldiers would train their skills to counter insurgent and partisan military organizations. These days, they are trained to show resistance to the regular army of a potential adversary

US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Russia could abolish state pensions
Economics
Russia could abolish state pensions
Former USSR
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Asia
Iran shows new ICBM that can evade radars
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows

The Central Bank of Turkey announced measures to protect the financial market of Turkey against the background of the collapse of the Turkish lira and conflict of interests with the United States of America

Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Crimes
Teen member of satanic sect destroys unique wooden church built in 1774
Asia
Iran shows new ICBM that can evade radars
Dmitry Sudakov Russia starts Star Wars first. USA concerned and puzzled Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo Common heroes: Stephen Lendman, blogger (and truthteller) Costantino Ceoldo Lyuba Lulko USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
Russia builds new robotic tank invulnerable to mines
Caspian Convention challenges Gazprom's rule in Europe
US sanctions to kill Russian banks and sovereign debt?
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Boy loses hand when jumping into the river
North Korea: Standing proud for Korea!
World War Three may break out because of USA's agony
Common heroes: Stephen Lendman, blogger (and truthteller)
North Korea: Standing proud for Korea!
North Korea: Standing proud for Korea!
Details of Putin-Merkel surprise meeting unveiled
USA and Turkey: The elephant kicks the barking pug aside
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Details of Putin-Merkel surprise meeting unveiled
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.