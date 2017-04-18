Pravda.ru

Russia » Politics

Pentagon eyes Russia's air defenses in Kaliningrad

18.04.2017
 
Pentagon eyes Russia's air defenses in Kaliningrad. 60313.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

US-based RAND research organisation urged the Pentagon to assess a perspective of how NATO can suppress Russian missile defences in the Kaliningrad enclave in Europe. Should Russia take these calls seriously? It is hardly possible to unequivocally answer this question, given, inter alia, highly tense relations between Russia and the United States. Yet, it's worth recalling another report from the same organisation that was published 15 years ago.

Regarding the most recent report, it tells of various scenarios and contingencies that the US Defence Department should assess. The report then proceeds to the threadbare myth about the "Russian threat" to Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Poland and other states situated in the area of the Kaliningrad enclave. Noteworthy, RAND announced in 2016 that Russia would need 60 hours to "occupy" the three Baltic states. The report triggered quite a hysterical, yet a predictable reaction from the leaders of the Baltic countries.

According to the report, NATO needs to understand what role the Kaliningrad enclave can play with its strong missile defence system and how NATO can neutralise it. Naturally, the issue raises Russia's response to what the country will inevitably consider as an attack on its territory.

A little distraction. One can imagine how much controversy a similar report would make in the West if it were prepared by a Russian think tank.

RAND (Research and Development) is a non-governmental non-profit organisation that started its activities in 1948 with designing aircraft and missiles. Afterwards, the organisation engaged in research on national security issues, including on orders from government agencies. Currently, RAND deals with a wide range of issues in its work - from engineering and programming activities to social sciences. In 2008, the budget of the organisation was evaluated at about 230 million dollars, according to unconfirmed data.

Naturally, an organisation with so many spheres of activity can not leave Russia aside. In this connection, it is worth recalling a story from the early 2000s.

In 2002, RAND experts published an analytical report with an intriguing title "Assessing Russia's Decline: Trends and Implications for the United States And the US Air Force" (by Olga Oliker, Tanya Charlick-Paley).

According to the authors of the report, Russia had a number of signs typical of "failed" or "failing" states. "Moscow's efforts to restore central government only indicate that most of it has  already been lost, perhaps irretrievably," the report said. Even though the authors assumed that it was too early to assert that Russia could disappear as a state, they found a number of signs indicating Russia's degradation. They included the absence of an effectively functioning economic system, the fusion of omnipresent corruption with criminal economy, the "privatisation" of state-run institutions and their use for personal security and enrichment, the moral disintegration of the army from top to bottom and its reducing combat capability.

Accordingly, "the degradation of Russia directly or indirectly affects interests of the US," the authors of the report continued before assuming that Russia would ask the US for help, and US armed forces would have to operate on the territory of the Russian Federation or in neighbouring regions. Therefore, the report said, the US had to plan its actions and try to run practical cooperation with its Russian partners by, for example, holding military exercises in Central Asia or in the Caucasus.

Additionally, the US Air Force could take part in programs of cooperation between the Federal Office for Emergencies of the United States and the EMERCOM of Russia, which would allow to receive a better understanding of the situation in the country.

In case of a crisis in the US-Russian relations, the US Air Force was recommended to consider an opportunity to use adjacent states as front-line sites in resolving crisis situations in Russia.

One can thus estimate how the situation was developing further and to which extent the conclusions of the RAND report were justified. The most recent report from the organisation deserves a highly critical approach too, given the fact that no research institution will unveil any of Pentagon's plans in advance.

Oleg Artyukov
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


State Department calls on Russia not to defend Kaliningrad







PRAVDA.RU
5531

Popular photos

Business

Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
China discovers largest gold deposit
China discovers largest gold deposit
Ukraine to return Russian debt, it’s no better than Nigeria
Ukraine to return Russian debt, it’s no better than Nigeria

Society

Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Champions League Quarter Finals
Champions League Quarter Finals

Most popular

"Making America Great Again", by reducing the world to Ashes?
"Making America Great Again", by reducing the world to Ashes?
As US threats ratchet up towards North Korea, the latest hinging on the accusation that the country attempted a further ballistic missile test on the annual Day of the Sun, the annual national holiday...
North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
In accordance with the order, 600,000 people should be urgently evacuated. Experts note that the evacuation will most likely be conducted due to extremely strained tensions in relations with the...
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Making America Great Again , by reducing the world to Ashes?
"Making America Great Again", by reducing the world to Ashes?
The myopic foreign policy of the USA
The myopic foreign policy of the USA
The West s obsession: Target Russia
The West's obsession: Target Russia
Why should Russia listen to the West?
Why should Russia listen to the West?
A key project drawing Russia and Turkey nigh: The Turkish Stream
A key project drawing Russia and Turkey nigh: The Turkish Stream
Mr. Trump, How does it feel to be a murderer?
Mr. Trump, How does it feel to be a murderer?

Incidents

North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
Russian scientists figure out consequences of US-North Korea nuclear war
Russian scientists figure out consequences of US-North Korea nuclear war
Nuclear strike coming tomorrow? Pentagon and North Korea ready for war
Nuclear strike coming tomorrow? Pentagon and North Korea ready for war
WWIII in the making: North Korea makes final warning
WWIII in the making: North Korea makes final warning
USA to send additional aircraft carriers to North Korea
USA to send additional aircraft carriers to North Korea
USA drops megabomb on Afghanistan
USA drops megabomb on Afghanistan

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service