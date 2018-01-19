World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia » Politics
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Russia officially accuses USA of plotting major riots during 2018 elections

Russia » Politics

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the United States of the covert transfer of money assets to opposition groups in Russia to destabilize the political situation in the country.

Russia officially accuses USA of plotting major riots in Russia in 2018. 61843.jpeg
Source: REX/Shutterstock

The announcement from representatives of the foreign ministry came in response to the recent article published on BuzzFeed. The article disclosed confidential information about transactions of Russian diplomatic institutions in the United States. In particular, the article said that the authorities of the United States were studying "suspicious money transfers" of the Russian embassy in Washington.

Representatives of the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs stressed that such information was "deliberately falsified and maliciously interpreted for the next round of accusations connected with Russia's alleged interference in US elections. It goes about conventional salary transfers, which "they try to make look like conspiracies."

Interestingly, the Americans are trying to attribute the logic of their actions to the Russians. It is an open secret that a variety of foundations are used to finance opposition.

At the time of Maidan riots in Ukraine, the US-based National Endowment for Democracy - the organization that takes pride in its participation in color revolutions all over the world - were providing financial support to opposition openly.

The US State Department was closely following the development of the situation with Alexei Navalny, in whom Washington has certain interests. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the situation, said that this was an act of direct interference in Russia's internal affairs.

Zakharova also expressed surprise at the words from State Department spokesperson Clay Noel, who said that the Russian government was taking harsh measures in relation to journalists in Russia.

State Department spokesman Noel earlier said that he was concerned about the use of strict measures in relation to independent voices in Russia - from journalists to civil society activists and opposition politicians.

There are dozens of cases to exemplify USA's financial support for Russian oppositionists, and no one can exclude possible provocations on the eve of the 2018 elections. The Russian Guards have studied the events of 2014 Maidan riots in Ukraine and are ready to prevent any destructive actions at the very start.

Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian


Does Russia have active opposition?
Topics maidan navalny russian opposition US State Department
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Tillerson must go!
Economics
Russia gets rid of world’s most powerful nuclear submarines
Finance
Ukraine finds gold
Readers' top
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Ukraine's Western allies point their guns at President Poroshenko
Report about USSR's unique lunar mission declassified
Russia's Status-6 'doomsday weapon' nullifies all of American military projects
USA to crush Russia's space industry in 2019
Now reading
Ukraine finds gold
Finance
Ukraine finds gold
Keys to understanding the world from Feminism - Science and Feminism
Planet Earth
Keys to understanding the world from Feminism - Science and Feminism
A Europe without roots now also demolishes churches
Anomalous phenomena
A Europe without roots now also demolishes churches
Russia gets rid of world’s most powerful nuclear submarines
Economics
Russia gets rid of world’s most powerful nuclear submarines Видео 
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Politics
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike Видео 
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike

Russia has developed an unmanned submarine capable of carrying a powerful nuclear munition. Two years ago, the Americans could not even think Russia could do it

Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Report about USSR's unique lunar mission declassified
Technologies and discoveries
Report about USSR's unique lunar mission declassified
Europe
Ukraine's Western allies point their guns at President Poroshenko
Video
Russia's Status-6 'doomsday weapon' nullifies all of American military projects
Economics
Three scenarios of new super sanctions against Russia published

The head of the Russian Finance Ministry, Anton Siluanov, said that the Americans would suffer additional losses if they impose sanctions on Russia's public debt

Three scenarios of new super sanctions against Russia published
Sheep disrupt the work of US missile defences in Romania
Europe
Sheep disrupt the work of US missile defences in Romania
Columnists
Our social and economic system under the microscope
Politics
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Politics
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike

Russia has developed an unmanned submarine capable of carrying a powerful nuclear munition. Two years ago, the Americans could not even think Russia could do it

Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Can Russia perform under Soviet flag during 2018 Winter Olympics?
Games
Can Russia perform under Soviet flag during 2018 Winter Olympics?
Europe
Sheep disrupt the work of US missile defences in Romania
Video
Russia's Status-6 'doomsday weapon' nullifies all of American military projects
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Tillerson must go! Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Anton Kulikov Russia gets rid of world’s most powerful nuclear submarines Anton Kulikov Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine finds gold Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
JFK assassination documents and many reasons for conspiracy
Russia officially accuses USA of plotting major riots during 2018 elections
Russia officially accuses USA of plotting major riots during 2018 elections
Russia officially accuses USA of plotting major riots during 2018 elections
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Scarlet Johansson and Keira Knightley strip for Vanity Fair 2006 cover
Keys to understanding the world from Feminism - Science and Feminism
Russia starts shipping S-400 air defence systems to China
Can Russia perform under Soviet flag during 2018 Winter Olympics?
USA to crush Russia's space industry in 2019
USA to crush Russia's space industry in 2019
Every Man Should Train His Prostate Daily
Putin's power shakes US Congress
Russia gets rid of world’s most powerful nuclear submarines
Russia's Status-6 'doomsday weapon' nullifies all of American military projects
Ukraine buries Minsk Accords
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Russia officially accuses USA of plotting major riots in Russia in 2018
Russia officially accuses USA of plotting major riots in Russia in 2018
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed