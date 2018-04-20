War between USA and Russia will break out only if Americans cross Russia’s red lines

Director of the Institute of the USA and Canada Valery Garbuzov compared the qualities of the commanders-in-chief of Russia and the United States.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, as well as the military of the two countries, will never let a military confrontation spark. "Getting back to the question of risks of a military confrontation, I am 100% certain that the military will not allow it, and, of course, neither President Putin nor, I'm sure, President Trump will allow it. They are the leaders elected by their peoples, and they are responsible to their people for peace and tranquility," Lavrov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Director of the Institute of the USA and Canada, Valery Garbuzov, suggested in an interview with Pravda.Ru that Lavrov's optimism is based on one argument: "The United States and Russia are nuclear powers. "We saw from the Cold War experience that the confrontation was tough, but it had not developed into direct confrontation," the expert told Pravda.Ru.

"These days, neither Russia, nor the United States are afraid to take drastic steps that lead to the state of confrontation and contribute to the growth of anti-Americanism in Russia and Russophobia in the US. This is certainly an abnormal situation. Thank God Lavrov has said that as it reduces the tension of the situation, in which just one mistake can lead to a direct clash," Valery Garbuzov told Pravda.Ru.

In his opinion, however, it is the military, rather than policy-makers of the two countries who have been showing greater adequacy in their behavior.

"It's more difficult for the Americans, because our commander-in-chief Vladimir Putin is a reserved man, but Trump is a very unrestrained person. He may say one thing today and then a completely different thing tomorrow," the expert said.

Lavrov's optimism is probably also connected with the fact that the United States did not cross the "red line" that Russia had drawn prior to the recent missile attack on Syria. "They were informed about the red lines, including geographical ones, on the ground. The results show that they did not cross those lines." Russian FM Lavrov said.

