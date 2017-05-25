Pravda.ru

Russia » Politics

Why is Putin coming to Paris?

25.05.2017
 
Why is Putin coming to Paris?. 60554.jpeg
AP photo

Having announced Putin's visit to Paris, the Kremlin gave the new French leader an opportunity to correct the mistake made by his predecessor, Francois Hollande. The forthcoming meeting in Versailles is to prove that France has not lost its place among world's greatest powers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is to visit France on May 29, where he is expected to have a meeting with France's new President Emmanuel Macron. Both Moscow and Paris have confirmed the plan.

However, when dealing with present-day France, nothing can be said for certain. In October of last year, Francois Hollande invited Putin to France and intended to open a Russian Orthodox cultural center in Paris together with the Russian president. Shortly before the meeting, Hollande started setting forth various conditions and dictate changes in the already agreed agenda of negotiations. In a word, Hollande treated the Russian president as a representative of a semi-vassal country, a former French colony.

As a result, the visit was canceled, which gave an opportunity to many Western observers to solemnly declare Vladimir Putin's isolation on the world stage. In France, however, Hollande was severely criticised for his move. The head of the Fifth Republic seemed to care less: Hollande wanted to show himself as a strong, resolute and principled leader, who could speak down to the Kremlin.

As a matter of fact, that move of Hollande became a manifestation of the inferiority complex that has been tormenting the French for a very long time. Overcoming this complex is a dream still unattainable for Paris. France still lives in memories of the great past and constantly struggles for a place in the world that would be worthy of France's glorious past.

Emmanuel Macron is concerned about this too. A trip to Berlin was the first thing he did as president. In Germany, Macron hoped to obtain a symbolic confirmation to his authorities from the master of Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Immediately afterwards, Macron went to Mali, a former French colony, where he visited the French military. This was also a symbolic move: Macron thus sought to confirm France's longstanding claims to preserve the military and political influence, vestiges of which remained after the collapse of the colonial empire. This influence (along with nuclear weapons and a permanent seat in the UN Security Council) is the main reason for claiming a "global role" that France seems to be destined to play.

Europe and its former colonies are two most important areas for Paris. Now Macron will need to show that France was admitted to the big league of the USA, Russia, China, and the UK.

London is exiting the EU, and Berlin may not understand Macron's contacts with the UK. Having a meeting with the Chinese administration is a very hard nut to crack. The Chinese will want Macron to explain clearly what he wants. Additionally, they will ask him to come to Beijing, which can be somewhat humiliating. As for the meeting with US President Trump, the billionaire will wonder what good France and Macron may bring for the USA. Is there a point for Trump to waste his time on Germany's ally, if he has already had a meeting with the German Chancellor?

Against such a background, a meeting with Russian President Putin looks like Macron's only chance to shine on the international arena. Emmanuel Macron will have an opportunity to correct his predecessor's mistakes.

In Paris, Putin will take part in the opening of the museum of Peter the Great. Putin's consent displays his openness and sincere desire to maintain normal and possibly friendly relations with Russia on the world stage.

Dmitry Nersesov
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Will France recognize Crimea as part of Russia?
4684

Popular photos

Business

Russia blocks BlackBerry
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
China launches hydrocarbon revolution
China launches hydrocarbon revolution
Russia regains status of world s largest granary
Russia regains status of world's largest granary
One Belt, One Road, but not for India and Japan
One Belt, One Road, but not for India and Japan

Society

High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders wives
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders' wives
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Europa League: Manchester s Moment of Mourinho Magic
Europa League: Manchester's Moment of Mourinho Magic
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants

Most popular

Why is Putin coming to Paris?
Why is Putin coming to Paris?
Having announced Putin's visit to Paris, the Kremlin gave the new French leader an opportunity to correct the mistake made by his predecessor, Francois Hollande. The forthcoming meeting in Versailles...
The Wages of War is Death
The Wages of War is Death
"For the Wages of Sin is Death." So says the Bible. It seems to be a reasonable, common sense appraisal of human life or even an application of Newton's laws of physics regarding action and reaction...
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

The Wages of War is Death
The Wages of War is Death
Love vs Pornography, Revolution vs Passivity
Love vs Pornography, Revolution vs Passivity
The Assault on Trump
The Assault on Trump
North Korea and the legal issue
North Korea and the legal issue
Say a Prayer for the Homeless, Trump s People Will Not
Say a Prayer for the Homeless, Trump's People Will Not
President Putin: Here is a Fresh Idea that Works
President Putin: Here is a Fresh Idea that Works

Incidents

South Korea attacks unidentified object flying from North
South Korea attacks unidentified object flying from North
ISIL terrorists go on strategic offensive in Syria
ISIL terrorists go on strategic offensive in Syria
USA conducts secret wars in Africa to colonise the continent
USA conducts secret wars in Africa to colonise the continent
US forces in Syria strike pro-government forces
US forces in Syria strike pro-government forces
Islamic State confirms involvement in Manchester explosion
Islamic State confirms involvement in Manchester explosion
Crematorium for refugees in Syria: Fruit of sick imagination
Crematorium for refugees in Syria: Fruit of sick imagination

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service