100th anniversary of Great October Revolution: Celebrating mountain of errors

When asked about the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Great October Revolution, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded: "Why should this be celebrated?" Indeed, whose holiday is it?

First, let us quote President Putin. "Revolution is always an outcome of the lack of responsibility," Vladimir Putin said at a recent meeting of the Valdai Club in Sochi. "Today, looking back at lessons of the Russian Revolution of 1917, we can see how ambiguous those results were, and how tight negative and positive consequences of those events are intertwined. Let us ask ourselves: could it be possible to develop through an evolutionary, rather than revolutionary way, without destroying statehood and millions of human destinies - through a gradual and consistent movement forward?" Putin said.

A few words about the position of those people, whom the president addressed with a question. According to a recent poll conducted by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center, 45% of respondents believe that the revolution "expressed the will of the peoples living in the Russian Empire," while 43% disagree with this statement. It is worthy of note that no one stops anyone from either celebrating the anniversary or not. Holidays, like monuments, can not serve 100% of interests of the population.

What do we celebrate? The Communists had an excellent slogan: "From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs." Experience has shown that people's needs are mostly higher than their abilities.

There was another remarkable communist idea about private property that was supposed to become public. The idea proved to be unviable too. As a result of this idea, Russia has lost the labor productivity race to the West and corrupted officials, who live in corruption to this day.

The third dogma of communism - the negation of the institution of family - did not have anything good in it from the start. The Bolshevik state started with permitting abortion. There was the notion of "collective family" when a Komsomol woman was to sleep with a Komsomol man, if the latter paid fees. To crown it all, Comrade Trotsky used to say that one needs to raise children in orphanages, rather than families.

70 million lives for 70 years of Soviet power

Stalin supported the destruction of God in the souls of Soviet people. Thousands of priests were repressed, churches were destroyed. Later, Communists rewrote biblical commandments to create their own "Moral Code of the Constructor of Communism." This cost Russia about 70 million lives in 70 years of Soviet power.

Stalin also perfected the repressive machine, because one had to drive people into socialist happiness ruthlessly. During Stalin's years, the people were convinced that they were supposed to kill others for the sake of the future of the nation.

From a material point of view, socialism was good for the proletariat, the military and those close to the nomenclature. The rest had to survive. Peasants were allowed to have passports only after Stalin's death, then the ruble ceased to be gold, and the lifting of the iron curtain destroyed people's beliefs in communism. One had to wait for the state to collapse because there was no new idea on the horizon.

Gorbachev created by socialism

Because of the absence of the new idea, Gorbachev and his team failed to protect socialism and all the good things in it, such as culture, care for children, health care. It was believed that medicine in the Soviet Union was free, but everyone knew that they had to bribe something to get to a good hospital, where one would have to bribe nurses. In other spheres of life, bribes and profitable connections would decide everything as well.

By the time of Gorbachev's perestroika, the country had been morally decomposed. Most Soviet people were looking up to the West: they wanted expensive jeans, cars and free sex. As a result, a handful of political bosses took possession of almost the entire wealth of the country. So what is there to celebrate, especially on a state level? "Conquests" of the revolution are a mountain of errors.

Lyuba Lulko (Stepushova)

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru