World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Science
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology

Science » Technologies and discoveries print

Presently, the Russian Navy has three Borei class submarines. They are nuclear-powered Yury Dolgoruky cruiser of the Northern Fleet, and Alexander Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh of the Pacific Fleet.

Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology. 63680.jpeg

These Borei class nuclear cruisers came to replace Project 941 Akula (Shark) submarines.

Borei class submarines can be as long as 170 meters long, up to 13.5 meters wide, and a have displacement of 24,000 tons. They can submerge to a maximum depth of about 480 meters and develop an underwater speed of about 30 knots. The submarine can work autonomously for 90 days. The crew counts 107 men, of whom 55 are officers.

The main weapon of Borei submarines is the intercontinental ballistic missile Bulava (RSM-56) - the sea version of the Topol-M ICBM SS-27, which carries from six to ten warheads with a capacity of 100-150 kilotons. Borei A class submarines can carry up to 20 ballistic missiles compared to 16 missiles of the previous generation sub. The missile is 12.1 meters long, it weighs a total of 36.8 tons and has a diameter of 2.1 meters (including the starting container).

One Borei can carry from 120 to 200 hypersonic maneuverable warheads. The range is more than 8,300 kilometers. A missile can be launched both on the move and from under the Arctic ice. The Bulava missile can conduct evasive manoeuvres after launch and use various countermeasures against interception. The missile has enhanced protection from both physical and electromagnetic impact, which ensures safety when reaching designated targets.  

Borei class submarines have the compact and effective hydrodynamic hull to reduce broadband noise. It also uses the motor pumping thrust to reduce noise, develop a higher tactical "silent speed" and increase manoeuvrability. This makes the detection of the submarine more difficult.

Anti-submarine warfare experts believe that Russia is the only country in the world that can build an atomic submarine capable of evading US radars.

A Borei submarine can detect targets at distances 50 percent farther in comparison with US Virginia class submarines. The internal system of the submarine is a complex of electronic devices that ensure communication, target detection and a number of auxiliary functions.

Borei submarines are equipped with OK-650 nuclear reactor, a nuclear power plant steam turbine. They are Russia's first submarines that operate on the single-shaft pumping jet propulsion unit  instead of the dual propulsion system for high performance. In addition, these subs have two outboard thrusters and retractable horizontal bow planes to increase manoeuvrability.

US experts say that the Borei submarine is an impressive platform based on finest modern submarine technologies, including state-of-the-art sound attenuators and jet engines similar to those used at US Virginia submarines. Business Insider put Borei class submarines on the list of eleven  dangerous arms systems used by the Russian military.

In total, the Russian Navy operates as many as 70 submarines of various classes. They use most advanced technologies of the Russian defense industry, such as special steel alloys and titanium for enhanced stealthiness, reliable underwater missile launchers and sophisticated sonars.

Borei class submarines will give the Russian Navy an opportunity to resume strategic patrols in southern seas that have not seen a Russian missile submarine for about 20 years.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Technologies and discoveries
Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology
History, traditions
USSR had seen other Chernobyl disasters
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
News All >
Last materials
Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology
USSR had seen other Chernobyl disasters
Russia considers selling S-35 fighter jets to Turkey
US senator cracks down on FaceApp that made him look too old
Three nuclear units of Kalinin NPP in Central Russia shut down
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Let's launch the Half the Planet movement
How Russia made USA addicted to its nuclear fuel
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends

Vadim Gorshenin, the head of Pravda.Ru media holding, describes several options of how the situation may develop in Russia in the near future, after Vladimir Putin's presidency

Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
US has three options to subdue Iran
Columnists
US has three options to subdue Iran
Americas
How Russia made USA addicted to its nuclear fuel
Disasters, catastrophes
Three nuclear units of Kalinin NPP in Central Russia shut down
Columnists
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends

Vadim Gorshenin, the head of Pravda.Ru media holding, describes several options of how the situation may develop in Russia in the near future, after Vladimir Putin's presidency

Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
US has three options to subdue Iran
Columnists
US has three options to subdue Iran
Asia
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
History, traditions
USSR had seen other Chernobyl disasters
Americas
How Russia made USA addicted to its nuclear fuel

The richest country in the world unexpectedly turned out to be an energy addict. To avoid withdrawals, the United States was forced to start purchasing enriched uranium from its sworn enemy - Russia

How Russia made USA addicted to its nuclear fuel
US has three options to subdue Iran
Columnists
US has three options to subdue Iran
Asia
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Columnists
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Dmitry Sudakov Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology Dmitry Sudakov Vadim Gorshenin Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends Vadim Gorshenin Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Let's launch the Half the Planet movement Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Top climate change scientists to discuss Antarctica
How Russia made USA addicted to its nuclear fuel
How Russia made USA addicted to its nuclear fuel
How Russia made USA addicted to its nuclear fuel
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
USA confident of its victory in case of nuclear war with Russia
USA confident of its victory in case of nuclear war with Russia
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
USSR had seen other Chernobyl disasters
USSR had seen other Chernobyl disasters
Bee flu reaches Russia, heralds major global food crisis
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
USSR had seen other Chernobyl disasters
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
USSR had seen other Chernobyl disasters
Russia considers selling S-35 fighter jets to Turkey
USSR had seen other Chernobyl disasters
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.