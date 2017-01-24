Pravda.ru

Science

Cardiovascular diseases: Mathematical model developed to simulate release of drugs

24.01.2017
 
Cardiovascular diseases: Mathematical model developed to simulate release of drugs. 59657.jpeg

Cardiovascular Diseases: UC researchers develop mathematical model to simulate the release of drugs from the latest generation Stents

A team of researchers from the Mathematics Department of the Faculty of Sciences and Technology of the University of Coimbra (FCTUC), in collaboration with the Cardiology Service of the Hospital and University Center of Coimbra (CHUC, Polo dos Covões), developed a mathematical model that simulates the release of the drug from the latest generation stents, called Drug-Eluting Stents (DES), a tool that may have an impact on interventional cardiology.

Cleaning arteries

Drug-Eluting Stents are medical devices used in the clearing of arteries. What distinguishes them from conventional stents is that the metal structure is coated by a polymeric material, in which an antiproliferative drug is dispersed, which is subsequently released, preventing, or at least limiting, the subsequent occurrence of restenosis (reocclusion) in the stent.

The behavior of the DES, that is, the time distribution of the drug released into the vessel walls, is determined by a complex combination of phenomena that depend on the properties of the polymer, the properties of the drug and the clinical situation of the patient, in particular of the clinical status of the intervened vessel walls.

Important research

And it is for this reason that the model developed by the team of the Center of Mathematics of the UC, constituted by the researchers José Augusto Ferreira, Maria Paula Oliveira and Jahed Naghipoor, in collaboration with Lino Gonçalves, director of the CHUC Cardiology Service, can assume an important role.

The model allows the introduction of parameters that characterize the clinical situation of the patient, such as blood viscosity and atherosclerotic plaque geometry and composition. Once the clinical picture is customized, the set of equations that make up the model simulates the distribution of the drug during the months following the stent implantation, as well as some characteristics of the blood circulation in the implantation region, for each individual patient.

The information provided by the model can be an important tool to support clinical decision making, allowing the definition of therapeutic strategies to prevent the onset of restenosis.

This work, published in the scientific journal Mathematical Biosciences, was developed over four years. The mathematical modeling of the in vivo coupling of a stent and a blood vessel has proved to be a highly complex task because the process depends on multiple interdependent phenomena such as the degradation characteristics of the polymeric stent coating, drug kinetics In the polymer matrix, its diffusion into the vessel wall and the influence of the physiological properties of the vessel wall.

"The success of our work is due to the close collaboration and constant interdisciplinary dialogue between the team's mathematicians and the cardiologist Lino Gonçalves," says José Augusto Ferreira.

The researchers now aim to complete the model, "by creating a new algorithm that also takes into account cell proliferation that occurs during restenosis. Validation of the model will follow, based on the casuistry of the Cardiology Department. Once this phase is completed, the team will provide a computer platform to be used in a hospital environment ", explains the FCTUC researcher.

 

Coimbra, January 23, 2017

 

Cristina Pinto

University of Coimbra

Translated from the Portuguese version of Pravda.Ru by

Ekaterina Santos

Pravda.Ru

 


Large Hadron Collider is Happiness and Miracle







PRAVDA.RU
4979

Popular photos

Business

Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control
Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control
Russia beats Saudi Arabia to become world s largest oil supplier to China
Russia beats Saudi Arabia to become world's largest oil supplier to China
Russia collapses on innovation index economy rating
Russia collapses on innovation index economy rating
Eight men share fortune of 3.6 billion people
Eight men share fortune of 3.6 billion people
Economics and politics – indigestible mix
Economics and politics – indigestible mix
The real economy: What is it?
The real economy: What is it?

Society

Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000
Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?

Most popular

Can Ukraine take the Crimea from Russia? Will The Hague help?
Can Ukraine take the Crimea from Russia? Will The Hague help?
Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia at the International Court of Justice. Kiev intends to hold Russia accountable for committing acts of terrorism and discrimination during its illegal aggression...
Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone
Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone
Oh dear reader the United States continues to devolve into pure Twilight Zone. The lastest is the recent assassination attempt on the life of Trump insider and loyalist, Roger Stone. Who is Roger...
China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone
Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone
An Open Letter to Donald Trump - Part I
An Open Letter to Donald Trump - Part I
Now it really starts: Establishment s smear job on President Trump
Now it really starts: Establishment's smear job on President Trump
Western media whips up war hysteria
Western media whips up war hysteria
Making sense of Obama s Presidency
Making sense of Obama's Presidency
Trump, the Media and the New Establishment
Trump, the Media and the New Establishment

Incidents

China deploys ICBMs near Russia as a warning for USA
China deploys ICBMs near Russia as a warning for USA
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service