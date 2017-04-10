Artificial intelligence to conquer the world completely by 2030

Google executive and futurist Ray Kurzweil gave a forecast for decades ahead. In his opinion, the world will see dramatic changes every ten years. Some of them are already in store for us in the near future.

For example, the year 2019, according to Kurzweil, twill see the end of the era of cables and wires. Microcomputers will be used in all areas of life. The technology for the creation of human organs with the help of 3D printers will never a new level.

In 2020, 85 percent of the Earth's inhabitants will be on the Internet. In 2024, all cars in the world will use artificial intelligence, whereas the technology to implant microchips in humans will be in full swing by 2030. The technology will let people live longer: life expectancy will increase by 20 percent.

"Computers having human intelligence, our putting them inside our brains, connecting them to the cloud, expanding who we are. Today, that's not just a future scenario," Kurzweil said. "It's here, in part, and it's going to accelerate."

"They're [machines] making us smarter. They may not yet be inside our bodies, but, by the 2030s, we will connect our neocortex, the part of our brain where we do our thinking, to the cloud," he added. "Ultimately, it will affect everything," Kurzweil said during the SXSW interview. "We're going to be able to meet the physical needs of all humans. We're going to expand our minds and exemplify these artistic qualities that we value."

According to the futurist, mankind will conquer deadly diseases by 2035.

In 2040, Earth will be the home to 12 billion people. By 2050, people will protect the Earth from asteroids by building a special barrier.

Earlier, scientists predicted that the population of the world will increase to ten billion people by 2050. Forests will disappear on the planet. Man has already destroyed a half of them. The destruction of forests will lead to droughts and floods.

The progress that mankind has reached today will not guarantee proper nourishment for people in the future. Mass famine may strike the world in 2050. According to forecasts, 600 million people will suffer from hunger and undernourishment as early as in 2030.

