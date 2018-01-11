The Green Africa project

In the spirit of positive thinking, for the benefit of all the citizens of the Planet - I propose the "Green Africa" project.



What is the Green Africa project?

The irrigating the whole of Africa from the great rivers.

Such a project was realized and was viable (during the communist regime) in Romania: from the Danube River - some huge pumps sent water hundreds of kilometers away, through millions of pipes (pipelines) across the entire Romanian Plain. They were obtained huge crops of wheat, crops which were sufficient to feed the population of all Europe. It's not an exaggeration!

(Unfortunately, after the fall of the communist regime, some criminals destroyed the irrigation system, stole all the pipes and sold them to the Steel Plant in Galati, where they were melted into stole all the pipes and sold them to the Steel Plant in Galati, where they were melted into blast furnaces and turned into ingots, metal sheets, wire, etc. This was possible because there was no guard for the irrigation system).



From the rivers: Nile, Niger, Congo, Senegal, Zambezi, Orange etc. and from the lakes: Chad, Victoria, Tanganyika, Malawi, Ngami etc., through huge pumps, then through millions of pipes (large pipes, medium pipes, small pipes) to great distances, we can send water to vast African territories .



These giant pumps can be supplied with electricity from the power lines of various countries (Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Chad, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Mali, Guinea, Mauritania, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Benin, Niger, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Zaire, Congo, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, etc.) or very powerful Diesel engines will be installed (near pumps) which will drive some power generators which will produce alternating electric current (220 volts or 380 volts) (so, converters to produce electric current) which will drive huge pumps.



The mountain relief (where applicable) will not be an impediment for the irrigation because the pumps send water under pressure at any distance. So, initially, there will be a big effort of pumps in order to raise the water to the level of the mountains, then there will be a fall of the water drop and the pump effort will be small (so, the energy consumption will be small).

For desert areas of low height (such as lowlands and plains) it is possible to send the water THROUGH FALL (DESCENT) as follows:



- high towers for water will be built. The huge pumps will send water to the interior of these towers and fill them (with water). From these high towers will start pipes (from aluminum) to the farthest desert territories.



After a persistent initial irrigation (perhaps a few months), the sand in the desert will absorb the water (received through the pipes), then it will become WATER SATURATED, then it will eliminate some of the water absorbed in the form of vapors, and these vapors will rise to sky and will form CLOUDS. The appearance of clouds is equivalent to the appearance of the first rains in the desert.



Then the rains will be more frequent, there will be a water circuit in the nature, it will appear rich vegetation in the desert and very frequent rains, and, slowly but SURELY the whole of Africa will become green, meaning it will have a very rich vegetation on the whole territory: from the Mediterranean Sea to the Mull of Good Hope, from Cape Verde to the Mull Guardafui. In order to speed up the process of the appearance of vegetation - someones will seed (spread) grass seeds and lucerne seeds on irrigated surfaces.



At that time pumps will no longer be needed.

The cost of this project is between $ 20 billion and $ 30 billion.

I hope that the human rationality defeat selfishness, greed, warlike spirit and lust for international power.

Photo

By NASA - Cropped from Image:Africa satellite plane.jpg., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1654153



Eugen Hulub, Romania