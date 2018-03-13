World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Science » Planet Earth
Author`s name Contributor submission

International study indicates ways to mitigate the effects of climate change on agriculture

Science » Planet Earth

International study indicates ways to mitigate the effects of climate change on agriculture

International study indicates ways to mitigate the effects of climate change on agriculture. 62137.jpeg

Extreme weather events are going to be more frequent and longer lasting, and farmers will have to adapt, finding new forms of agricultural and agroforestry management

Extreme weather events "are going to be more frequent and longer lasting, and farmers will have to adapt, finding new forms of agricultural and agroforestry management in order to make this sector more resilient to climate change," says scientist José Paulo Sousa, from the Center for Functional Ecology of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Coimbra (FCTUC), coordinator of a team of Portuguese researchers participating in the international study ECOSERVE, which is evaluating the effects of climate change on soil biological processes.

A measure to mitigate the effects of extreme weather events, including prolonged periods of drought, reveals the initial results of the study, involves the use of cultivable varieties of plants with the most suitable characteristics to promote the sequestration of carbon in the soil, in order to increase the efficient use of water and nutrients. Higher carbon content in the soil implies a greater ability of the soil to retain water and make it available to the plants, so less is the need for watering.

The scientific work, published in the journal "Journal of Applied Ecology", also proved that the type of crop practiced influences the sequestration of carbon in the soil. According to the researchers, organic farming systems, systems where the use of chemicals is very low and where residues from one crop are used as a source of organic matter for the next crop, result in higher soil carbon stocks than cultivation.

This fact, explains José Paulo Sousa, "is closely related to the characteristics of the species cultivated, especially with the ease with which the residues of these species decompose and are later incorporated into the soil", that is, "we have species or varieties that influence in a way the quantity and quality of the carbon stocks in the soil. '

Through a global meta-analysis, complemented with field measurements, the team related the 'characteristics of different species cultivated with the responses of the carbon stocks in the two types of cultivation, having found significant relationships between the presence of species that cause residues of the more recalcitrant crops, normally used in organic crops, and higher carbon stocks, "notes the FCTUC professor.

These findings are relevant because 'they provide clues to possible measures to mitigate the effects of climate change on agriculture. By using varieties of arable species with the appropriate characteristics, farmers can mitigate these effects by increasing the carbon stock in the soil, thereby increasing the efficient use of water and nutrients, " concludes José Paulo Sousa.

The ECOSERVE study involves, in addition to the team from the University of Coimbra, researchers from Spain, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland.

Cristina Pinto

University of Coimbra

 

Topics change
Topical Analytics
Planet Earth
International study indicates ways to mitigate the effects of climate change on agriculture
Conflicts
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Europe
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Readers' top
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes
Now reading
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
Americas
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition Видео 
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
Americas
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII? Видео 
USA works to attack from space
Politics
USA works to attack from space Видео 
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Conflicts
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran Видео 
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Europe
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation

The British government is talking war with Russia over a mysterious incident that is claimed to have taken place on Sunday March 4, just a few kilometres from the secrecy shrouded British biological and chemical warfare research

The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Politics
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Europe
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Real life stories
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
Europe
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation

The British government is talking war with Russia over a mysterious incident that is claimed to have taken place on Sunday March 4, just a few kilometres from the secrecy shrouded British biological and chemical warfare research

The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Politics
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Europe
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Real life stories
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
Politics
If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back

Russia has reliable information about the efforts that terrorists have been taking recently to stage the use of chemical weapons

If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Politics
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Europe
UK tries hard to strip Russia of World Cup 2018 after Skripal poisoning
Conflicts
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Contributor submission International study indicates ways to mitigate the effects of climate change on agriculture Contributor submission Aidyn Mehtiyev Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran Aidyn Mehtiyev Dmitry Sudakov Russia and UK on the verge of war Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Have the Oscars become anti-Russian too?
Russian FM Lavrov teaches UK a lesson
UK tries hard to strip Russia of World Cup 2018 after Skripal poisoning
Russia and UK on the verge of war
If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Rex Tillerson fired, CIA chief Pompeo to take over
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed