Pravda.ru

Science » Mysteries

Asteroid Florence: Potentially dangerous near-Earth asteroid

01.09.2017
 
Asteroid Florence: Potentially dangerous near-Earth asteroid. 61182.jpeg

On September 1, a large asteroid known as Florence will approach Earth. The asteroid is believed to be 4.4 kilometres in diameter, which is equal to a small city. Florence will fly us by at a distance of seven million kilometres, which is estimated as a record close distance by space standards, even though this distance equals 18 distances between the Earth and the Moon. According to NASA, Florence will be the largest of all asteroids to approach our planet this close, but the heavenly body does not represent any threat.

Pravda.Ru talked the danger of asteroids to Nathan Eismont, a leading researcher at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"Does Florence pose a real threat to the Earth?"

"No, of course, this asteroid is not dangerous, but from the point of view of classification, this asteroid belongs to the class of potentially dangerous near-Earth asteroids. It means that the asteroid is listed in the catalog of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a NASA structure. This catalog includes orbits of more than 17,000 asteroids. These asteroids are potentially dangerous, because their trajectory either crosses Earth's orbit or approaches it. It does not mean, though, that they will collide - there is just a potential probability that in a hundred, two hundred, thousands of years, the collision may occur. Now there are only two such asteroid, with which a potential collision is possible, one of them is known as Bennu. Yet, they are not going to collide with planet Earth in the coming centuries."

"Are you saying that from 17,000 potentially dangerous asteroids, only two are dangerous indeed?"

"All these 17,000 asteroids are included on the list of potentially dangerous asteroids. The list used to include asteroid Apophis, but then it left the list.  The last time he flew near the Earth, the gravity of our planet slightly changed its trajectory, and Apophis no longer poses a threat to our planet."

"Is it possible to predict the fall of asteroids?"

"Trajectories of 17,000 asteroids that we know of are predicted for hundreds of years ahead. Yet, not all asteroids can be detected. Potentially dangerous asteroids count not 17,000, but a hundred thousand or more, but we know nothing about them. Every day, people discover up to three new asteroids, but there is no real danger to planet Earth yet."

Interviewed by Lada Korotun
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

3091

Popular photos

Business

USA continues disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT
USA continues disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT
Tatarstan President s wife becomes richest wife of all Russian officials
Tatarstan President's wife becomes richest wife of all Russian officials
Moscow’s most expensive apartment available for $50 million
Moscow’s most expensive apartment available for $50 million
US poultry producers want to inundate Russia with Bush s legs again
US poultry producers want to inundate Russia with Bush's legs again
Gazprom wants Russian natural gas to flow to China ASAP
Gazprom wants Russian natural gas to flow to China ASAP
Chilean company closes $2.5-billion project because of penguins
Chilean company closes $2.5-billion project because of penguins

Society

Adolf Hitler s large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
Adolf Hitler's large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
Germany’s response to US Navy SEALs: Special forces of underwater commandos
Germany’s response to US Navy SEALs: Special forces of underwater commandos
Tourists film aircraft coming in for landing amid three tornadoes above Black Sea
Tourists film aircraft coming in for landing amid three tornadoes above Black Sea
Human behavior: Obscene in the past, decent today
Human behavior: Obscene in the past, decent today
America s Judases
America's Judases
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions

Most popular

Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
Benjamin Netanyahu failed to convince Russian President Putin of the need "to stop Iran's expansion in the Middle East." Israel is a friendly country for Russia, but it is not up to Tel Aviv to teach...
Adolf Hitler's large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
Adolf Hitler's large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
A huge 500-kilogram sealed German safe box was accidentally found in the city of Vinnitsa, Ukraine. The safe was found in a trench during the works to replace the heating main
China invites five more countries to join BRICS China invites five more countries to join BRICS

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

North Korea an Aggressor? A Reality Check
North Korea an Aggressor? A Reality Check
US General beats Central Asia war drums, promises to ‘annihilate’ Daesh
US General beats Central Asia war drums, promises to ‘annihilate’ Daesh
North Korea: Standing proud for Korea!
North Korea: Standing proud for Korea!
Journey to the land of Mt Paektu - report of my 14th visit to People s Korea
Journey to the land of Mt Paektu - report of my 14th visit to People's Korea
Are multiculturalism and sustainable development attainable?
Are multiculturalism and sustainable development attainable?
The Euro-Atlantic Alliance: A front, a fraud and a farce
The Euro-Atlantic Alliance: A front, a fraud and a farce

Incidents

Cars ram into pedestrians in Moscow and St. Petersburg
Cars ram into pedestrians in Moscow and St. Petersburg
Bus with workers crashes into sea in southern Russia, killing 18
Bus with workers crashes into sea in southern Russia, killing 18
ISIL threatens Spain with more terrorist attacks
ISIL threatens Spain with more terrorist attacks
Russian Ambassador to Sudan found dead
Russian Ambassador to Sudan found dead
USS John McCain could fall victim of hackers, US officials believe
USS John McCain could fall victim of hackers, US officials believe
Surgut attacker swore oath to ISIL
Surgut attacker swore oath to ISIL

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service