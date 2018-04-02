Russian origin of Peruvian elongated skulls?

By Will Hart

Brien Foerster is an independent American historian, who now helps run the Paracas Museum, in the coastal Peruvian city of Paracas. He has been the lead investigator heading up the study of the now famous elongated skulls.

We are currently co-authoring a book on the subject. We have gone through a very large collection of data on the skulls. The data was derived from many different kinds of studies, including forensic, physical examination by experts, and DNA lab results.

In our considered opinion, the skulls probably originated in the Altai region of southern Siberia. We have reached this conclusion based on the following facts:

1) Some of the skulls have red hair. That is a very rare genetic trait in the global population, less than 2%. The Paracas culture buried their dead in pit graves. 2. Unlike the Peruvian natives, they wore Turbans. 3) The mtDNA results are similar to those of the pit grave Yamna, Corded Ware, Andronova and Afanevo tribes of Easteern Europe, Ukraine and Russia.

Furthermore, we have determined that these ares human and not alien skulls , as the sensational media headlines have often suggested. Moreover, the elongated skulls of Paracas are of natural origins and not the product of artificial head-binding.

The skulls have a cranial volume that is from 25% to 50% larger than average modern skulls. Head-binding cannot enlarge the volume it only changes the shape. Moreover, the eye sockets are larger and the position of the foramen magnum is back towards the rear of the skull. A normal foramen magnum would be closer to the jaw line.

These findings normalize the Paracas skulls, to a degree, yet our conclusions are still controversial. As far as anthropoligists are concerned all of the elongated skulls ever found are the product of artificial deformation. We would agree that most are, however, not all of them are the outcome of head-binding. We would ask these experts to explain the features noted above.

There are other controversial issues that the Paracas skulls have raised. Without a doubt the individuals that had these skulls were not members of any native tribe. No Peruvian groups have red hair. We have also analyzed the results of ABO blood group studies and found they have blood groups A and B.

The Inca and other tribes were 100% type O+ positive, a fact that has long been known by anthropologists. They simple do not the prevailing theory and so have been dismissed for decades as genetic anomalies.

However, they exist and their presence in Peru thousands of years ago raises many questions. Of course, the first is where did these people originally come from? As noted above, the evidence points to the pit grave Turkic peoples of southern Siberia and the steppes.

Is it a coincidence that this is where the Huns came from? That tribe is known to have spread the practice of cranial deformation into eastern Europe. But that practice raises another question. How did it start and why would mother's decide that it was a good thing to change the natural shape of their baby's head?

Then there are the elongated skulls that have recently been unearthed at Arkaim and in Ukraine. Others have been found near Omsk and the Caspian and Black Sea region. We plan on visiting Russia and hopefully be given the opportunity to examine them first hand.

Let us keep in mind that the Denisovian's were discovered in the Altai. Before that discovery, no one knew of their existence. Now they are a proven fact. We are convinced that the very ancient land of Siberia holds many more secrets related to mankind's ancient past. But the region is so vast that she keeps those secrets well-concealed.

We would hope that Russian researchers in this field would cooperate with us on this important topic. Over the years, Brien has received assistance from mainstream scholars and independent investigators., as well. This is still the case today.

