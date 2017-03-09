Ten most mysterious diseases

Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

There is a great deal of illnesses, which can be cured easily. However, there is a list of well-known illnesses to which scientists still have not found a clue. They are still incurable.

AIDS

The world learned about acquired immune deficiency syndrome 25 years ago. A quarter of a century has passed but there is still no cure for AIDS. The disease remains one of the world's most brutal killers which claims the largest number of lives in developing states. Chimpanzee suffer from AIDS as well. Moreover, scientists discovered that the disease can transmit from an ape to a human.

Alzheimer's disease

The disease has nothing in common with common forgetfulness. Affecting presumably elderly people, Alzheimer's is a degenerative disorder which manifests differently with every patient. The cause of the disease is still unknown, and the disease still can not be cured.

Common cold

Who would have thought that the nature of the ailment which affects billions of people all over the world every now and then has not been studied thoroughly yet.

Avian flu

Unfortunately, humans are not immune to this strong virus. Medics fear that the strain of the virus may become transmissible among humans as a result of mutations. The virus is extremely dangerous. Lethal outcomes may reach up to 50 percent of cases.

Pica

This disease is probably the most unusual one on the list. The people having this disorder feel an uncontrollable desire to eat something inedible - dirt, paper, glue, furniture upholstering, soap, lipstick, etc. Pica is considered to be a food disorder rather than a mental condition. Experts believe that the syndrome occurs owing to mineral insufficiency. The cause of the ailment, just as the mechanism of treatment, has not been discovered yet.

Autoimmune illnesses

This generalization unites a whole bouquet of ailments - from weaker immunity to disorders in the functioning of separate organs. The nature of autoimmune ailments is based on reactions of the immune system aimed against own organs or tissues of the body. These are mostly chronic and pain-inflicting diseases. Medics can only ease the symptoms - they can not do anything else.

Schizophrenia

This disease is one of the most mysterious mental disorders. A patient having schizophrenia does not see the difference between reality and fantasy. They may very often suffer from delirium, hallucinations, speech impediments, absence of emotions or, on the contrary, extreme emotionality. There are still no methods to diagnose schizophrenia.

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD)

This rare brain disorder is also known as mad cow disease. A person may become infected with CJD after he or she eats infected beef. The disease deteriorates the brain cortex and the spinal cord. The disease very often leads to a lethal outcome, which medics cannot prevent. CJD is an extremely rare ailment. It may occur once among one or two million people.

Chronic fatigue disorder

The feeling, which many people have almost every day at work is a disease, which we most often underestimate. The chronic fatigue syndrome is a classic example of distress, the physical symptoms of which can not be explained by modern science. The ailment is presumably diagnosed on the base of patients' complaints.

Morgellons disease

The symptoms of this mysterious ailment remind a scene from a sci-fi thriller. Patients say that they can feel something crawling underneath their skin. The condition is characterized by a range of skin symptoms including crawling, biting, and stinging sensations; finding fibers on or under the skin; and persistent skin lesions (e.g., rashes or sores). Most doctors, including dermatologists and psychiatrists, regard Morgellons as a manifestation of known medical conditions, including delusional parasitosis.

Natalia Sinitsa

Medpulse