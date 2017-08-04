Pravda.ru

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Innovative test to evaluate drugs dangerous to pregnancy

04.08.2017
 
Innovative test to evaluate drugs dangerous to pregnancy. 60977.jpeg

A research team from the Center for Neuroscience and Cell Biology (CNC) of the University of Coimbra (UC) in Portugal has developed a test that allows the identification of potentially dangerous drugs for pregnancy, contributing to the reduction of birth defects.

This new test proposes an alternative to the current prenatal tests that, besides being exclusively performed in animals, present limitations when tested in clinical context.

The solution, developed as part of a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, will allow the evaluation of the toxicity of the drugs in a "humanized" system and may contribute to the reduction of defects in the development of the vascular system of the embryo.

The system is "humanized" because the cells are not tested on animals but placed on a microfluidic platform and exposed to arterial flow conditions that allows a toxicological evaluation under conditions similar to what happens in vivo.

First phase

In a first phase, the team developed a methodology for obtaining human endothelial cells from pluripotent stem cells (CEP) - which can originate all tissues in the body - and evaluated the impact of 1280 chemicals, identifying two particularly dangerous ones.

Helena Vazão, author of the published scientific paper, explains that "the group has developed a platform capable of analyzing and relating many data simultaneously in a faster way (high-throughput) based on human CEP".

"We identified two compounds, aflufenazine (an antipsychotic) and 7-Cyclo (an anti-inflammatory), which interfere with the formation of the embryonic vasculature," the researcher Susana Rosa, another author of the scientific paper, points out. The compounds were further tested in an animal model of zebrafish embryos confirming their toxicity.

Embryonic endothelial cells

The analysis is based on embryonic endothelial cells (cells lining the blood vessels and that are in direct contact with the blood), obtained from the pluripotent cells. The team found that these two chemicals have a higher toxicity in embryonic endothelial cells when compared to postnatal endothelial cells.

Embryonic vascular problems are associated with fetal death, malformations and cognitive impairment at birth, and may be caused by the environment or exposure to drugs, and a reliable test is required that may miss harmful chemicals.

The study was funded by the Foundation for Science and Technology (FCT) and European funds through the COMPETE, QREN and ERDF programs.

Cristina Pinto

University of Coimbra

Translated from the Portuguese version of Pravda.Ru

By Ekaterina Santos

 


Gaint panda Hua Ao plays in the snow
3958

Popular photos

Business

Planet Earth: Serious problems
Planet Earth: Serious problems
Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
USA s new sanctions against Russia split European Union
USA's new sanctions against Russia split European Union
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam
The economic system swallowed the ecological system
The economic system swallowed the ecological system

Society

Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR s collapse
In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR's collapse
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia

Most popular

Russia's Su-35 fighter jet demoralises US pilots
Russia's Su-35 fighter jet demoralises US pilots
In the USA, pilots are not allowed to watch videos of Su-35 demonstration flights at MAKS-2017 international air show
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has recently attracted media attention for his machismo
USA can't accept loss of Syria USA can't accept loss of Syria

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Is Turkey the next country for a proxy and long war of the Transnational Elite?
Is Turkey the next country for a "proxy and long war" of the Transnational Elite?
Venezuela: Is the West that ignorant or just plain evil?
Venezuela: Is the West that ignorant or just plain evil?
U.S. President Trump: Politics is war.
U.S. President Trump: "Politics is war."
Trump s Gender Bender Blunder
Trump's Gender Bender Blunder
Afghanistan is right here! Lies, myths and legends
Afghanistan is right here! Lies, myths and legends
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken

Incidents

Drunk man attacks Russian journalist on the air. Video
Drunk man attacks Russian journalist on the air. Video
Georgia panics as South Ossetia captures oil pipeline
Georgia panics as South Ossetia captures oil pipeline
Washington to strike North Korea on September 1?
Washington to strike North Korea on September 1?
Ammunition depot in Abkhazia explodes like a nuclear bomb
Ammunition depot in Abkhazia explodes like a nuclear bomb
Why the war in Afghanistan will last forever
Why the war in Afghanistan will last forever
48 Russian children found in Iraqi Mosul
48 Russian children found in Iraqi Mosul

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service