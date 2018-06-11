World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Science » Technologies and discoveries
Author`s name Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

"Lend a Hand" - Kit to promote the inclusion of migrant and refugee children in schools

Science » Technologies and discoveries

"Lend a Hand" - Kit to promote the inclusion of migrant and refugee children in schools

A team from the Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences of the University of Coimbra (FPCEUC) developed and tested a set of materials to help teachers and other educational agents in the school and social inclusion of migrant and refugee children.

The kit was developed within the framework of the study Lend a Hand - Social Inclusion Program in Schools for Migrant and Refugee Children, funded by the European Union through the ERASMUS + program. In addition to the University of Coimbra, the universities of Gazi (Turkey) and Florence (Italy) are participating in the research.

Considering the complexity of the theme and the difficulties reported by elementary school teachers from the countries involved in the project, the kit resulted in a set of suggestions for the overall development of children to be implemented in the classroom, school and community. The kit consists of the proposal of activities derived from a curriculum specifically elaborated around fundamental thematic axes and complemented by schemes of evaluation of the students' skills and the effectiveness of the interventions.

"Our concern is that the curricula are systemic and that schools that host migrant children promote intercultural dialogue. It is essential to introduce playful immersion into an authentic environment of meaningful learning, which allows exploring sometimes neglected aspects such as expressions, social-emotional involvement, coordination between formal and non-formal, and respect for diversity (linguistic, cultural, food, religion, etc.) and prevent undesirable occurrences such as bullying or other types of exclusion," says Ana Cristina Almeida, coordinator of the Portuguese team.

The Lend a Hand project, which also involved the participation of the National Education Directorate of Ankara and a teacher training consultant, also resulted in a strategic action plan for policy-makers in partner countries.

The document presents a set of 'recommendations and measures to facilitate inclusion, including a closer relationship between the school and the community and the family, teacher training and preparation for interculturality, the importance of an interpreter and/or mediator in the school and specialists as psychologists, adapting curricula aimed at learning the language but also an approximation to life habits, values and customs. They are proposals that aim to improve existing policies and the legal framework," says the specialist in Educational Psychology at the University of Coimbra.

National partners of this project - the Peaceful Parallel Association, Coimbra Schools groupings and the Viseu Regional Nucleus of the Portuguese Catholic University - have participated in the kit test and the dissemination of the approach. The next step of the study, developed over the last two years, is to create an international network of migrant-friendly schools. The goal is to share knowledge, good practices and resources so that "the schools dignify the difference and support the teachers, tutors, students and vulnerable families in the prevention of the early abandonment or school failure", emphasizes Ana Cristina Almeida.

The added value of the Lend a Hand project, concludes the lecturer at UC's Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences, "is to provide a set of tools for learning the Portuguese language and raising awareness of all the opportunities opened up for openness to diversity. Efforts have been made to provide regulations and resources, but sometimes scattered or difficult to access. Much remains to be done, particularly in cultural terms, but I believe we are in favor of the effective inclusion of migrant pupils."

Cristina Pinto

University of Coimbra

Translated from the Portuguese version PRAVDA.Ru

Natália Santos

Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:LE_Eithne_Operation_Triton.jpg

 

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics migrants Lend a Hand
Comments
Topical Analytics
Technologies and discoveries
"Lend a Hand" - Kit to promote the inclusion of migrant and refugee children in schools
Columnists
Abolish the Electoral College now!
Europe
Austria shows its 'ugly face' to Islam?
Readers' top
Putin as behind-the-scenes negotiator in US-DPRK summit
Austria shows its 'ugly face' to Islam?
Should Russia return to G8?
Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Putin and Poroshenko speak on the phone
Now reading
Putin’s biggest challenge in Russia is Putin himself
Politics
Putin’s biggest challenge in Russia is Putin himself Видео 
"Lend a Hand" - Kit to promote the inclusion of migrant and refugee children in schools
Technologies and discoveries
"Lend a Hand" - Kit to promote the inclusion of migrant and refugee children in schools
Austria shows its 'ugly face' to Islam?
Europe
Austria shows its 'ugly face' to Islam? Видео 
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge Видео 
Photodynamic Therapy: the light for a new era in the treatment of dental infections
Mysteries
Photodynamic Therapy: the light for a new era in the treatment of dental infections
News All >
Most Russians treat Day of Russia as unimportant holiday
Soviet pilot, shot down in Afghanistan 30 years ago, found alive
Ukrainian nationalists planned to burn Yanukovych alive
Roscosmos shows first-ever video of Soyuz spaceship separating from booster rocket
Czech President's press secretary cleans desecrated monument to Soviet soldiers in Prague
Putin names his all-time favourite footballers
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Putin as behind-the-scenes negotiator in US-DPRK summit

The Americans need the DPRK as an enemy to justify their military presence in the region and sells costly missile defense systems to Japan and South Korea

Putin as behind-the-scenes negotiator in US-DPRK summit
Austria shows its 'ugly face' to Islam?
Europe
Austria shows its 'ugly face' to Islam?
Politics
Should Russia return to G8?
Asia
Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Politics
Should Russia return to G8?

Commenting on Trump's statement, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was putting emphasis on other formats

Should Russia return to G8?
Austria shows its 'ugly face' to Islam?
Europe
Austria shows its 'ugly face' to Islam?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Putin and Poroshenko speak on the phone
Americas
Donald Trump invites Russia back to G8
Real life stories
Soviet pilot, shot down in Afghanistan 30 years ago, found alive

The Soviet pilot, whose airplane was shot down in Afghanistan during the 1980s, was found alive and identified

Soviet pilot, shot down in Afghanistan 30 years ago, found alive
Putin as behind-the-scenes negotiator in US-DPRK summit
Asia
Putin as behind-the-scenes negotiator in US-DPRK summit
Europe
Austria shows its 'ugly face' to Islam?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian nationalists planned to burn Yanukovych alive
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey "Lend a Hand" - Kit to promote the inclusion of migrant and refugee children in schools Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission Abolish the Electoral College now! Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Austria shows its 'ugly face' to Islam? Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Russia can conquer Ukraine in a couple of days, Rasmussen says
Should Russia return to G8?
Most Russians treat Day of Russia as unimportant holiday
Most Russians treat Day of Russia as unimportant holiday
Putin as behind-the-scenes negotiator in US-DPRK summit
Ukrainian nationalists planned to burn Yanukovych alive
The coverage of Spanish television on Korea
Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Putin Forever
Abolish the Electoral College now!
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
Abolish the Electoral College now!
Russia can conquer Ukraine in a couple of days, Rasmussen says
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Putin Forever
Abolish the Electoral College now!
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Should Russia return to G8?
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed