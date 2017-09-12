Pravda.ru

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Chinese scientists develop engine that cuts flight time to Mars to ten weeks

12.09.2017
 
Chinese scientists develop engine that cuts flight time to Mars to ten weeks. 61248.jpeg

A working prototype of the "unreal" fuelless engine EmDrive, the principle of operation of which is impossible to explain from the point of view of conservation laws, was shown on Chinese television channel CCTV-2.

The video of the allegedly working engine was shown by the Daily Mail, which called the video a propaganda piece. Chinese scientists have not disclosed any technical details about the work of the prototype.

The engine, if it is real, can cut the time required for a flight to Mars to ten weeks. A power plant based on the EmDrive engine would make it possible to reach the edge of the solar system in a few months, rather than decades.

Chinese scientists said in December 2016 that the prototype of the EmDrive engine was tested on board the Tiangong-2 space laboratory. The scientists did not clarify any details, though.

NASA scientists have been trying to develop the EmDrive engine for many years, but they have not been able to build a working model. Judging by publications in profile magazines, EmDrive develops a thrust of 1.2 milli nylons per kilowatt in vacuum.

Reviewers could not find any errors in the design of either the test rig or the unit, while the authors of the work did not find retroactivity that responds to the reactive thrust developed by the EmDrive (in accordance with the law of conservation of momentum).

The EmDrive engine, which looks like a bucket lying on its side, consists of a magnetron that generates microwaves and a resonator that accumulates the energy of their oscillations. The chosen design allows, according to engineers, to convert radiation into traction, which fails to correspond to conservation laws.

The first working prototype, developing an effort of 0.02 N, was introduced in 2002 by British research company Satellite Propulsion Research. The Chinese North-Western Polytechnic University developed a prototype in 2008-2010, which could develop an effort of 0.72 N. In 2013-2014, the engine was tested at NASA's Eagleworks laboratory at the Johnson Space Centre. In the course of the tests, an anomalous result was obtained - a thrust of about 0.0001 N.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Tired of Earth? Escape to Mars.
2840

Popular photos

Business

Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
Russia to take crypto currencies under control
Russia to take crypto currencies under control
Russian banking sector undergoes major transformation
Russian banking sector undergoes major transformation
Foreigners increase their investment in Russian companies
Foreigners increase their investment in Russian companies
US poultry producers want to inundate Russia with Bush s legs again
US poultry producers want to inundate Russia with Bush's legs again
Tatarstan President s wife becomes richest wife of all Russian officials
Tatarstan President's wife becomes richest wife of all Russian officials

Society

German scientists name food products dangerous to the heart
German scientists name food products dangerous to the heart
Ukraine bans Russian language and Russian school buses too
Ukraine bans Russian language and Russian school buses too
War on monuments: Eternal peace of Lenin s mummy disturbed
War on monuments: Eternal peace of Lenin's mummy disturbed
The Game of Thrones star unveils secrets of show s success
The Game of Thrones star unveils secrets of show's success
Mass evacuations in Russia as bombs were reported in schools and shopping centres
Mass evacuations in Russia as bombs were reported in schools and shopping centres
Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before
Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before

Most popular

Israel and Syria fight for Russian meat-grinding 'Terminator'
Israel and Syria fight for Russian meat-grinding 'Terminator'
Israel's interest in the Russian machine is particularly interesting. As is known, back in 1967, after the Six-Day War, Israel, a very young country back then, began to use captured Soviet armoured...
Russia tells Armenia where to sit
Russia tells Armenia where to sit
Armenia joined the Eurasian Economic Union in 2015. The country joined the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, the CSTO, in 1992, having received trade preferences and military assistance from...
The Karakurt: Small, but powerful vessel capable of sinking US aircraft carriers The Karakurt: Small, but powerful vessel capable of sinking US aircraft carriers

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

North Korea: The other side of the coin
North Korea: The other side of the coin
9/11, 16 Years Later: No Memory, No Truth, No Justice
9/11, 16 Years Later: No Memory, No Truth, No Justice
BLAST: The definition of the foreign policy of the USA
BLAST: The definition of the foreign policy of the USA
Washington will not let Moscow reconcile Kabul and Taliban
Washington will not let Moscow reconcile Kabul and Taliban
Yemen: A (forgotten) man-made tragedy
Yemen: A (forgotten) man-made tragedy
Is sustainable peace possible?
Is sustainable peace possible?

Incidents

Explosion occurs in the Paris subway system
Explosion occurs in the Paris subway system
Hermitage cats killed during fire at St. Petersburg s iconic museum
Hermitage cats killed during fire at St. Petersburg's iconic museum
Myanmar and Rohingya: More than meets the eye?
Myanmar and Rohingya: More than meets the eye?
Abandoned Soviet cinema collapses in Moscow suburban town
Abandoned Soviet cinema collapses in Moscow suburban town
Moscow school shooting: Teen boy attacks teacher and students
Moscow school shooting: Teen boy attacks teacher and students
South Korea military start using ballistic missiles in drills to intimidate North
South Korea military start using ballistic missiles in drills to intimidate North

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service