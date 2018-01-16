World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Science » Technologies and discoveries
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Report about USSR's unique lunar mission declassified

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Luna-21 space probe with Lunokhod-2 rover performed a soft landing on the surface of the Moon 45 years ago. Russian Space Systems Holding has published a declassified report about the work of the space station and problems that arose during the mission.

Report about USSR's unique lunar mission declassified. 61825.jpeg
Source: Pixabay.com

The remote control system of the Lunokhod lunar rover remain in use from January 16 till May 10, 1973. The communication devices that were used during the mission remained functional even after their mission life. The unique experience obtained during the mission was subsequently used to design other spacecraft to study planets of the solar system.

The declassified report consists of two parts. The first one describes the operation of the complex of on-board equipment with a system of low-frame television. The second part is medicated to the operation of the ground-based communication complex "Saturn-MS." The equipment was responsible for the control of the Lunokhod-2 lunar rover allowing to obtain images from the surface of the Earth's satellite.

Also read: Why did the USSR lose the lunar race?

The equipment was tested profoundly in the autumn of 1972. First serious issues with the work of the remote control equipment appeared only during the 250th communication session, when engineers had to transmit the "stop" command to the Lunokhod three times as the rover was traveling to a crater.

The report gives the comparative data of the low-frame television system - the "eyes" of the drivers of USSR's Lunokhod-1 and Lunokhod-2 lunar rovers. The modernised system allowed the second device to move much faster. The document also contains data on the operation of the optic-laser communication channel and the determination of coordinates that were tested during the Lunokhod-2 mission.

During the 306th communication session, Soviet scientists transmitted information through the optic-laser channel to the Moon and back for the first time in history, via a radio channel. The photodetector detected the laser radiation from the ground direction finder, while the on-board equipment of Lunokhod-2 transmitted a radio signal to the earth. This allowed to accurately track the coordinates of Lunokhod-2 from a distance of more than 380,000 kilometres.

Also read: USSR planned to build command posts on the Moon

The report also talks about the completion of Lunokhod-2 mission. During the 503rd session, the temperature inside the device raised to 43-47 degrees Centigrade, and the connection with the lunar rover was lost for good.

The Luna-21 spacecraft reached the surface of the Moon on January 15, 1973 landing on the eastern edge of the Sea of Clarity, inside the crater of Le Monnier. During four months of work, the Lunokhod rover had covered the distance of 42 kilometres, transmitted 86 panoramas and about 80,000 tele-images of the Moon to the Earth. The vehicle came out of order due to overheating of the equipment inside the case caused by accidental ingress of lunar soil.

Pravda.Ru


Russia to nationalize the Moon
Topics moon lunar base Soviet Union
Topical Analytics
Technologies and discoveries
Report about USSR's unique lunar mission declassified
Politics
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Asia
Interview with Andre Vltchek for Farhikhtegan newspaper in Iran
Readers' top
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Russia to impose sanctions on WADA for Winter Olympics 2018
Call girl dies of asphyxia in bizarre sexual encounter
Now reading
Why did the USSR lose the Moon race?
History, traditions
Why did the USSR lose the Moon race?
Interview with Andre Vltchek for Farhikhtegan newspaper in Iran
Asia
Interview with Andre Vltchek for Farhikhtegan newspaper in Iran
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Politics
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike Видео 
New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi
Conflicts
New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Disasters, catastrophes
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon

The German press came to the conclusion that Russia's Zircon missile sea-launched complex represents a real threat to warships of different countries

German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos
Conflicts
Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos
Columnists
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Other
Russia to impose sanctions on WADA for Winter Olympics 2018
Other
Russia to impose sanctions on WADA for Winter Olympics 2018

On January 15, it was reported that the Russian government began to develop sanctions against several officials at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)

Russia to impose sanctions on WADA for Winter Olympics 2018
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Columnists
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Conflicts
Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos
Europe
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Europe
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon

The German press came to the conclusion that Russia's Zircon missile sea-launched complex represents a real threat to warships of different countries

German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Politics
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Conflicts
Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos
Finance
Russia's and China's gold may end global domination of US dollar
Dmitry Sudakov Report about USSR's unique lunar mission declassified Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Interview with Andre Vltchek for Farhikhtegan newspaper in Iran Contributor submission
Comments
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Ukraine suspicious about Russia's intention to give away rusty ships to Kiev
Keys to understanding the world from Feminism - Science and Feminism
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Russian poultry stuffed with antibiotics and dangerous bacteria
Americans declassify plans to drop 466 nuclear bombs on USSR
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Russia's and China's gold may end global domination of US dollar
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Russian poultry stuffed with antibiotics and dangerous bacteria
Russia eyes opportunity to restore all Soviet bases that had to be abandoned after 1991
Call girl dies of asphyxia in bizarre sexual encounter
Call girl dies of asphyxia in bizarre sexual encounter
Call girl dies of asphyxia in bizarre sexual encounter
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Russia to impose sanctions on WADA for Winter Olympics 2018
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
Ukraine suspicious about Russia's intention to give away rusty ships to Kiev
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed