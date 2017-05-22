Pravda.ru

Science » Technologies and discoveries

A First: 100 per cent natural fruit and seaweed combination

22.05.2017
 
A First: 100 per cent natural fruit and seaweed combination. 60522.jpeg

Coimbra University students produce combined fruit and algae - a 100% natural combination of the two. Arbutus, wild forest berries and seaweed are the ingredients that make up Gratô, an eco-innovative food product similar to a gelatin with pulp, produced by a team of students from the Faculty of Sciences and Technology of the University of Coimbra (FCTUC) and the Agrarian School of Coimbra (ESAC).

The idea of creating a new food product that could be ingested by everyone - children and adults, lactose and gluten intolerant included, vegetarians, diabetics, and so on - was created in a Roadshow held in the framework of a partnership between the University of Coimbra (UC) and PortugalFoods promoted by the Office of the Vice-Dean for Research and Innovation, Amílcar Falcão.

Unique combination

"Gratô consists of a combination of fruit and seaweed that is 100% natural and of vegetable origin. The medronho, or arbutus, is the main ingredient because we want to promote the consumption of this fruit, with much potential but little explored besides its use in liquors. Gratô also contains wild berries and seaweed, namely Grateloupia turuturu and Undaria pinnatifida (commonly known as Wakame)," describe Daniela Pedrosa, Isabel Cardoso and Nádia Correia.

The FCTUC Masters in Biodiversity and Plant Biotechnology stress that "the introduction of seaweed in the combination is a nutritionally relevant asset because it is very rich in iodine (essential for cognitive development in children) and in dietary fiber".

The inventors of Gratô also emphasize that they intend to promote a healthy diet and, therefore, the combination "does not have in its composition refined sugars, has only the natural fruit sugar and a small portion of stevia (natural sweetener)".

For the production of this new food mix, the students had the guidance of professors Leonel Pereira, FCTUC specialist in marine macroalgae, who led the selection, identification and collection of algae; and Goreti Botelho (ESAC), who guided all stages of the confection.

Gratô, in the prototype stage, was already presented at an agrifood fair and the reaction of the consumers who tried it "was extremely positive, encouraging us to put the product on the market", say the young women, adding that "we are already in contact with some companies that are interested in marketing the product. However, we still have to carry out more tests but, if everything goes as planned, Gratô could be on the table of the Portuguese in a year".

For now, next Friday, May 26, the young women will compete for the national contest of the Ecotrophelia contest, an international competition promoted by PortugalFoods and the Federation of Portuguese Agro Foodstuffs Industries (FIPA) to reward innovation in academia In the agri-food sector. If they win, they will present Gratô to all Europe (in Ecotrophelia Europe 2017).

 

Cristina Pinto

University of Coimbra

Translated from the Portuguese version

of Pravda.Ru

by Olga Santos

 


Interesting facts about vodka
4434

Popular photos

Business

China launches hydrocarbon revolution
China launches hydrocarbon revolution
Russia regains status of world s largest granary
Russia regains status of world's largest granary
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?
Oil prices continue climbing
Oil prices continue climbing
One Belt, One Road, but not for India and Japan
One Belt, One Road, but not for India and Japan
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world

Society

Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
Religious fervour
Religious fervour
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders wives
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders' wives
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?

Most popular

Is now the time when the West can destroy the Russian army?
Is now the time when the West can destroy the Russian army?
US experts believe that the Russian S-400 air defense system is good, but it is good against fourth-generation aircraft, while the United States has many fifth-generation aircraft. Figuratively...
Putin's one word sows panic among US journalists
Putin's one word sows panic among US journalists
Vladimir Putin sowed panic and turmoil among American journalists after he promised to expose an audio recording of the talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei...
Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

President Putin: Here is a Fresh Idea that Works
President Putin: Here is a Fresh Idea that Works
Chelsea Manning Goes Free, Julian Assange and Ed Snowden Doomed
Chelsea Manning Goes Free, Julian Assange and Ed Snowden Doomed
Kiev Roulette: Another corpse in Kiev
Kiev Roulette: Another corpse in Kiev
Love vs Pornography, Revolution vs Passivity
Love vs Pornography, Revolution vs Passivity
Say a Prayer for the Homeless, Trump s People Will Not
Say a Prayer for the Homeless, Trump's People Will Not
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump

Incidents

Kaspersky Lab finds WannaCry creators in North Korea
Kaspersky Lab finds WannaCry creators in North Korea
ISIL terrorists go on strategic offensive in Syria
ISIL terrorists go on strategic offensive in Syria
Crematorium for refugees in Syria: Fruit of sick imagination
Crematorium for refugees in Syria: Fruit of sick imagination
US forces in Syria strike pro-government forces
US forces in Syria strike pro-government forces
USA conducts secret wars in Africa to colonise the continent
USA conducts secret wars in Africa to colonise the continent
Kim Jong-un sets forth nuclear ultimatum to USA
Kim Jong-un sets forth nuclear ultimatum to USA

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service