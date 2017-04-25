Pravda.ru

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Why Roscosmos sacks cosmonauts

25.04.2017
 
Why Roscosmos sacks cosmonauts. 60357.jpeg

A source at the interdepartmental commission of Roscosmos for the selection of cosmonauts and their appointment to space crews told Pravda.Ru that the reason to "dismiss" three cosmonauts was about the need for them to keep up physical shape.

"Let's not be confused: physical shape and state of health are different things in this case. It does not mean that our colleagues are sick. There is some super-high bar that every cosmonaut must withstand: loads and overloads, skills, intellectual abilities," the source said.

"The most complicated part of cosmonaut's work is to stay in physical shape that enables a cosmonaut to work under overloads, in a state of weightlessness and long-term flight. One needs to maintain physical shape all the time," a representative of Roscosmos told Pravda.Ru.

"For example, if a pilot of an airplane may suffer from occasional hypertension or pain in joints, a cosmonaut can never have this. If a pilot does not need to withstand 10g for a short while, a cosmonaut should, at all times, without any excuses," the expert added.

The expert added that suspension from space flights was not a punishment, whereas cosmonauts with their vast experience will not be thrown out into the street. "Roskosmos will necessarily use their skills and knowledge," the official said.

Several days ago, Roskosmos officials said that deputy commander of the team of cosmonauts, Sergei Revin, and two other test cosmonaut were removed from the cosmonaut team. Earlier, Gennady Padalka, former record holder for the total time spent in space, announced his decision to leave the team of cosmonauts.

"The cosmonauts will not be abandoned. They have their experience, and Roskosmos is a large state corporation. The cosmonauts, who leave the Training Center, usually work with Mission Control, Energia Corporation and the Central Research Institute of Machine Building," Yury Lonchakov, the chief of the Cosmonaut Training Center said.

Lonchakov also noted that health problems were found with two of 30 cosmonauts. "Working in space affects health, and most cosmonauts quit for health reasons," the representative of Roskosmos said.

It is worthy of note that Gennady Padalka told reporters that he was tired of messing around in the Cosmonaut Training Center, having neither prospects for a space flight nor proper work.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Olympic torch relay in space
3232

Popular photos

Business

Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
China discovers largest gold deposit
China discovers largest gold deposit

Society

State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Why is America s heroin problem getting worse?
Why is America's heroin problem getting worse?
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?

Most popular

Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA
Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he would take part in international forum "One Belt - One Way" which is expected to take place in China on May 14-15 of this year
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
An upgraded version of the strategic Tu-160 bomber aircraft, also known as the "White Swan," is to be passed into service only in 2022 in the amount of 30-50 pieces. The new "Swan" has significantly...
Dead alien found on Mars Dead alien found on Mars

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Trump - In North Korea you will be murdering human beings!
Trump - In North Korea you will be murdering human beings!
Interview: North Korea teaches that a small, blocked country may resist US domination
Interview: North Korea teaches that 'a small, blocked country may resist' US domination
Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
What kind of a Turkey is expected to come from the aftermath of the referendum?
What kind of a Turkey is expected to come from the aftermath of the referendum?
The new political scenario: Populism versus The Establishment
The new political scenario: Populism versus The Establishment
Making America Great Again , by reducing the world to Ashes?
"Making America Great Again", by reducing the world to Ashes?

Incidents

North Korea shows video of simulated missile attack on US city
North Korea shows video of simulated missile attack on US city
Russia warns of fabricated chemical attack near Damascus
Russia warns of fabricated chemical attack near Damascus
ISIL terrorists use mustard gas to attack US and Australian advisers in Iraq
ISIL terrorists use mustard gas to attack US and Australian advisers in Iraq
UN, USA, EU can do nothing to contain North Korea
UN, USA, EU can do nothing to contain North Korea
Pyongyang s military parade forces Trump to put his tail between his legs
Pyongyang's military parade forces Trump to put his tail between his legs
USA wants to dismember Libya into three states
USA wants to dismember Libya into three states

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service