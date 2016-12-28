Pravda.ru

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Russian scientists test 'fantastic' cure for cancer

28.12.2016
 
Russian scientists test 'fantastic' cure for cancer. 59523.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru/Image Source Cultura RF

Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said in an interview with Russia 24 TV channel that Russian scientists were testing a new drug against cancerous diseases. The drug has demonstrated "a fantastic result for the elimination of metastatic melanoma," the minister said.

For the time being, the scientists conduct the second stage of clinical tests of the drug that has already demonstrated its effectiveness in the fight against several types of malignant tumours and their metastases.

The minister noted that Russia has "learned to make targeted drugs to block the development of a tumour."

Earlier, it was reported that scientists also develop a technique to treat cancerous tumours with the help of a collider in the Moscow region. The collider will be ready in 2023, when all of its four 200-meter rings are installed. The first tests, however, are to be conducted in 2018.

Scientists of the whole world have been trying to create a cure for cancer for decades. Medical specialists at Stanford University have recently discovered that iron nanoparticles may boost the human immune system to make the human body attack and destroy cancer cells.


"It was really surprising to us that the nanoparticles activated macrophages so that they started to attack cancer cells in mice," said Heike Daldrup-Link, senior author of the study, an associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine said.

Canadian scientists announced that cancer cells "hide" from the immune system of the body. This leads to metastases and the growth of cancer in the body.

"We discovered a new mechanism that explains how metastatic tumours can outsmart the immune system and we have begun to reverse this process so tumours are revealed to the immune system once again," Professor Wilfred Jefferies, of British Columbia University, said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russian sex symbol dies of brain cancer







PRAVDA.RU
2835

Popular photos

Business

Germany takes back its gold from US
Germany takes back its gold from US
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia s defense export giant Rosoboronexport
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport
Obama deprives US of Arctic
Obama deprives US of Arctic
Russia and China cut investment in US government securities
Russia and China cut investment in US government securities
Russia loses Times New Roman and Arial because of sanctions
Russia loses Times New Roman and Arial because of sanctions
Rosneft privatization: What is Qatar doing there?
Rosneft privatization: What is Qatar doing there?

Society

RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
USSR s five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women

Most popular

RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
Acting head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Anna Antseliovich, stated that the story about the use of doping drugs by Russian athletes prior to the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi was an...
Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Chief Auditor of the NATO, who dealt with terrorism funding countering, was found dead in the city of Andenne in the Belgian Ardennes.
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Christmas traditions and Christmas in Russia
Christmas traditions and Christmas in Russia
Putin, Trump - Emerging Dynamic Duo?
Putin, Trump - Emerging Dynamic Duo?
The very low New York Daily News: Journalist American gloats over Russian death
The very low New York Daily News: "Journalist" American gloats over Russian death
2017: Time for a new economic model or back to 1917?
2017: Time for a new economic model or back to 1917?
And to all, a good night
And to all, a good night
Turkey and Russia, No, not this time
Turkey and Russia, 'No, not this time'

Incidents

Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions
Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions
Tu-154 crashed as a result of NATO s covert operation?
Tu-154 crashed as a result of NATO's covert operation?
Tu-154 aircraft with 92 on board crashes into Black Sea en route to Syria
Tu-154 aircraft with 92 on board crashes into Black Sea en route to Syria
Explosion in Moscow: Eight people injured. Video
Explosion in Moscow: Eight people injured. Video
Russia eliminates 35,000 terrorists in Syria. The West wants Russia tried for war crimes
Russia eliminates 35,000 terrorists in Syria. The West wants Russia tried for war crimes

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service