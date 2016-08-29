Pravda.ru

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Team from Coimbra develops Nasal Spray against Hepatitis B

29.08.2016
 
Team from Coimbra develops Nasal Spray against Hepatitis B. 58730.jpeg

Researchers from the Neuroscience and Cell Biology Center (CNC) and the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Coimbra (UC) in Portugal developed a vaccine for hepatitis B in the form of a nasal spray.

The genetic vaccine designed is advantageous for developing countries where there is a scarcity of health professionals, responsible for the administration of injectable vaccines. The nasal route allows one to reduce the high human and financial costs of these countries, associated with complications arising from the administration of injection, particularly infections caused by the reuse of syringes.

New transportation systems created

Olga Borges, coordinator of the project published in the journal "Molecular Pharmaceutics," explains that  transportation systems (polymeric nanoparticles) capable of carrying therapeutic molecules from the nasal mucosa to the interior of cells were created. "The results obtained in mice have shown that the developed formulation is effective intranasally. "

The work developed a new composition for vaccine based on "plasmids", which are theoretically more resistant to temperature changes than the "antigen" (immune stimulators) of the vaccines currently marketed.

Vaccine based upon Plasmids

Plasmids are small, circular molecules that transmit genetic information (DNA) into the cells by activating the body's defense mechanisms to fight the hepatitis B virus the "fighters" are called "antibodies" and appear in the blood, nasal  and vaginal mucosa.

"The  nanoparticles which are developed may also be used in the composition of vaccines that prevent sexually transmitted diseases, because they induce the production of antibodies by the body at the level of the vaginal mucosa more effectively than injectable vaccines," explains the also professor at the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Coimbra.

The project, which had the collaboration of the University of Geneva, is part of a line of research on vaccines started in 2003, the nanoparticles being developed over four years by Filipa Lebre, PhD student of the Faculty of Pharmacy at UC.

Article Link:

Coimbra, August 29, 2016

Cristina Pinto

University of Coimbra

 

Translated by Olga Santos

Portuguese version

Pravda.Ru

Coimbra

 


US to conduct experiments on people’s genetic modifying







PRAVDA.RU
3646

Popular photos

Society

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
A legal first against cultural terrorism
A legal first against cultural terrorism
Rio Summer Olympiad: Sometimes little beat big real good
Rio Summer Olympiad: Sometimes 'little beat big' real good
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough

Most popular

China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
Bashar al-Assad's Syria is not isolated anymore. Russia, China and India have supported the Syrian president in many ways, and it is clear that Syria is close to the end of the war, while the powers...
Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets
Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets
Russia completes the tests of stratospheric weapons for long-range bombers. The weapons are said to be capable of striking targets at a distance of 1,000 kilometers. The Russian long-range supersonic...
Ukraine's ex-president predicts Russia's death Ukraine's ex-president predicts Russia's death

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

The constitution of the United States is dead
The constitution of the United States is dead
The case for Donald Trump
The case for Donald Trump
Turkey, Let Us Not Celebrate Yet!
Turkey, Let Us Not Celebrate Yet!
Rio Roundup - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Americans
Rio Roundup - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Americans
The Ubiquitous Lone Gunman vs. The Mentally Deficient Terrorist
The Ubiquitous Lone Gunman vs. The Mentally Deficient Terrorist
Crimea, Georgia and the New Olympic Sport - Russia Bashing
Crimea, Georgia and the New Olympic Sport - Russia Bashing

Incidents

Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?
Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
North Korea warns of preemptive nuclear strike
North Korea warns of preemptive nuclear strike
Special operation in St. Petersburg: Terrorists destroyed
Special operation in St. Petersburg: Terrorists destroyed
Turkey clears prisons for rebels, amnesties thousands of inmates
Turkey clears prisons for rebels, amnesties thousands of inmates
FlyDubai Rostov plane crash: Pilot killed all deliberately
FlyDubai Rostov plane crash: Pilot killed all deliberately

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service