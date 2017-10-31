World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Science » Technologies and discoveries
Author`s name Alexander Artamonov

Russia to counter Boeing's Х37В with top secret MiG-41 project

Science » Technologies and discoveries

The head of the Russian Space Policy Institute Ivan Moiseyev announced the beginning of the work of a Russian inspector satellite in near-Earth orbit. The satellite is said to be capable of performing complicated maneuvers to fly by other satellites. The satellite started its mission with inspecting the Cosmos-2519 platform that was launched simultaneously with the satellite on board one and the same cargo spacecraft.

The spacecraft may serve not only as an inspector device - it can also carry out combat missions in the style of Ronald Reagan's defense initiative. Ivan Moiseyev did not deny such an opportunity. He said that the Russian space industry had already developed such a know-how.

In fact, three years ago, experts from several countries expressed their concerns about the appearance of an object in Earth's orbit, which they first qualified as "space garbage." Russia launched three military communication satellites into space on board the Rokot rocket.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) drew attention to the strange behavior of one of the objects which was designated as 2014-28E. The segment separated from a complex construction and started performing dynamic maneuvers, indicating the presence of a strong power unit and sufficient fuel reserve. The object would ascend to an altitude of 1,500 km above the Earth's surface, descend to 925 km, and circle the Breeze-KM block, changing the ascent of its orbit, that is, the orientation relative to our planet.

NORAD concluded that Russia was reviving its Strategic Defense Initiative program. The agency re-qualified the nomenclature of the facility to "useful cargo" and called it a "military satellite-inspector" (under catalog of artificial celestial bodies - Cosmos-2499, as the Rokot rocket officially launched satellites numbered as 2496 , 2497, 2498).

British space technology expert Robert Christie noted that Cosmos-2499 had its predecessors, because on December 23, 2013, Russia also launched three communications satellites. Afterwards, Moscow declared not three, but four space vehicles. The fourth was the "little-known satellite" Cosmos-2491, which appeared in space "out of nowhere."

Similar programs existed in the early 1980s, when it was believed that a killer satellite would deorbit or damage enemy's spacecraft. However, both the USSR and the USA shelved the program in 1984.

It appears now that the two superpowers are revisiting their past developments. The United States has an artificial inspector satellite registered as a cargo spacecraft. Yet, this satellite had spent hundreds of days in Earth's orbit empty, changing its trajectory and approaching a Chinese satellite every once in a while. The satellite known as Boeing's X37B does not belong to NASA - it is affiliated with the Pentagon. In 2006, the USA approved the National Space Policy, which declared "the right to partially extend sovereignty to outer space."

Meanwhile, Russia has been working on a space fighter program. The project is known as MiG-41. At the same time, Russia expands its control in space with the help of interceptor satellites. It appears that we are witnessing another space race between the two superpowers unfolding.

Alexander Artamonov
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics USA space
Topical Analytics
Technologies and discoveries
Russia to counter Boeing's Х37В with top secret MiG-41 project
Columnists
JFK assassination documents and many reasons for conspiracy
News from the Kremlin
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
Readers top
North Korea: A Threat Or A Victim? Some Facts.
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Islamic State executes Messi and Neymar prior to World Cup 2018
New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi
Now reading
North Korea has something bigger than nuclear bomb
Conflicts
North Korea has something bigger than nuclear bomb
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Companies
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft Видео 
USSR was shocked and awed about John Kennedy's assassination
Real life stories
USSR was shocked and awed about John Kennedy's assassination
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Americas
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
JFK assassination documents and many reasons for conspiracy
Columnists
JFK assassination documents and many reasons for conspiracy
Popular Commented Readers choice
Columnists
North Korea: A Threat Or A Victim? Some Facts.

If anyone is still wondering why North Korea was being "provocative" in missile tests and repeatedly declaring what would seem to be a daunting arsenal (although there is still no irrefutable, concrete proof of deliverable, long range nuclear weapons capability) here is just a small taste of what it's southern neighbor, in cahoots with Godfather America, has planned:

North Korea: A Threat Or A Victim? Some Facts.
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Americas
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Real life stories
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Terrorism
Islamic State executes Messi and Neymar prior to World Cup 2018
Columnists
North Korea: A Threat Or A Victim? Some Facts.

If anyone is still wondering why North Korea was being "provocative" in missile tests and repeatedly declaring what would seem to be a daunting arsenal (although there is still no irrefutable, concrete proof of deliverable, long range nuclear weapons capability) here is just a small taste of what it's southern neighbor, in cahoots with Godfather America, has planned:

North Korea: A Threat Or A Victim? Some Facts.
New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi
Conflicts
New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi
Americas
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Real life stories
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Disasters, catastrophes
Tunnel collapses at North Korean nuclear test site, over 200 killed

On October 10, a tunnel collapsed at Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea. Reportedly, more than 200 people were killed as a result of the accident

Tunnel collapses at North Korean nuclear test site, over 200 killed
Russian teen model dies in Shanghai after 13-hour fashion show
Real life stories
Russian teen model dies in Shanghai after 13-hour fashion show
Real life stories
Rare Siberian tiger euthanised at Denver Zoo
Real life stories
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Alexander Artamonov Russia to counter Boeing's Х37В with top secret MiG-41 project Alexander Artamonov Dmitriy Sudakov JFK assassination documents and many reasons for conspiracy Dmitriy Sudakov Dmitry Nersesov New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi Dmitry Nersesov
Comments
New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi
100th anniversary of Great October Revolution: Celebrating mountain of errors
Tunnel collapses at North Korean nuclear test site, over 200 killed
JFK assassination documents and many reasons for conspiracy
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi
Plastic surgery: statistics, pros and cons
JFK assassination documents and many reasons for conspiracy
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi
JFK assassination documents and many reasons for conspiracy
JFK assassination documents and many reasons for conspiracy
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Russia's vision to pay off in diversified economy
Russia's vision to pay off in diversified economy
Russia's vision to pay off in diversified economy
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missiles can reach Europe
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed